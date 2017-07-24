Countdown for mayor to resign after no confidence vote

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Cornwall's GPs challenged to make savings of £30m
  2. Work to start later on installing heat detectors in Plymouth tower blocks
  3. Torbay's elected mayor has until end of today to resign after no confidence vote
  4. Coverack flash flood: Road resurfacing 'complete - bar a few bits'
  5. Updates on Monday 24 July 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Torbay's elected mayor has until end of day to resign after no confidence vote

BBC Spotlight

Torbay's elected mayor Gordon Oliver has until the end of today to resign after a vote of no confidence in him.

Last week, a majority of his Conservative councillors supported the vote of no confidence, and wanted him to resign by today.

Gordon Oliver
BBC

If he doesn't, the chief executive of Torbay Council is expected to go to the Secretary of State and ask whether his term of office can be ended early, and if the unitary authority can return to a council leader and cabinet system.

Mr Oliver, who has been in post since 2011, said last week he would stay until 2019 when the office expires "unless the Prime Minister or the government wants to remove me".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Monday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top