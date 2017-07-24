Torbay's elected mayor Gordon Oliver has until the end of today to resign after a vote of no confidence in him.

Last week, a majority of his Conservative councillors supported the vote of no confidence, and wanted him to resign by today.

BBC

If he doesn't, the chief executive of Torbay Council is expected to go to the Secretary of State and ask whether his term of office can be ended early, and if the unitary authority can return to a council leader and cabinet system.

Mr Oliver, who has been in post since 2011, said last week he would stay until 2019 when the office expires "unless the Prime Minister or the government wants to remove me".