Countdown for mayor to resign after no confidence vote
- Cornwall's GPs challenged to make savings of £30m
- Work to start later on installing heat detectors in Plymouth tower blocks
- Torbay's elected mayor has until end of today to resign after no confidence vote
- Coverack flash flood: Road resurfacing 'complete - bar a few bits'
- Updates on Monday 24 July 2017
BBC Spotlight
Torbay's elected mayor Gordon Oliver has until the end of today to resign after a vote of no confidence in him.
Last week, a majority of his Conservative councillors supported the vote of no confidence, and wanted him to resign by today.
If he doesn't, the chief executive of Torbay Council is expected to go to the Secretary of State and ask whether his term of office can be ended early, and if the unitary authority can return to a council leader and cabinet system.
Mr Oliver, who has been in post since 2011, said last week he would stay until 2019 when the office expires "unless the Prime Minister or the government wants to remove me".
