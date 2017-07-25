Children aged 11 investigated for sexting

Summary

  1. Children as young as 11 investigated for sexting by Devon and Cornwall Police
  2. Coverack flood victim told she won't be able to return to home before December
  3. Plans to improve air in Cornwall village of Grampound after excessive pollution found
  4. Updates on Tuesday 25 July 2017

Live Reporting

By Sian Davies

All times stated are UK

Travel news: Broken-down bus on A38

BBC News Travel

Devon

  • In Plymouth, on Tavistock Road, there's busy traffic approaching the Derriford Roundabout in both directions due to the roadworks
  • Between Smallbrook and Newton St Cyres on the A377, there's slow traffic due to roadworks
  • In Plymouth, on the A38 Parkway before Ernesettle, heading towards the Tamar Bridge, there are reports of a broken-down bus
  • Traffic's flowing well on the Tamar Bridge, and there's a 10-minute wait with three ferries running at Torpoint

Cornwall

  • On the A39 near Penryn, expect slow traffic on the approaches to the Treluswell Roundabout due to the road improvements
  • On the A390 from the Chiverton Cross Roundabout heading towards Threemilestone, there's slow-moving traffic
Children as young as 11 investigated for sexting

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

Children as young as 11 have been investigated for sexting by Devon and Cornwall Police.

It's illegal to possess, take or distribute sexual images of someone who's under 18 - including one's self.

Sexting
BBC

Experts said youngsters may not realise sexting could be a crime, or how quickly a picture could end up being widely shared.

The force said there was clear national guidance not to criminalise children, and it was generally accepted there should be an initial warning.

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

