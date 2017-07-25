Summary
- Children as young as 11 investigated for sexting by Devon and Cornwall Police
- Coverack flood victim told she won't be able to return to home before December
- Plans to improve air in Cornwall village of Grampound after excessive pollution found
- Updates on Tuesday 25 July 2017
Children as young as 11 investigated for sexting
Children as young as 11 have been investigated for sexting by Devon and Cornwall Police.
It's illegal to possess, take or distribute sexual images of someone who's under 18 - including one's self.
Experts said youngsters may not realise sexting could be a crime, or how quickly a picture could end up being widely shared.
The force said there was clear national guidance not to criminalise children, and it was generally accepted there should be an initial warning.
News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.