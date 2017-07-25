Children as young as 11 have been investigated for sexting by Devon and Cornwall Police.

It's illegal to possess, take or distribute sexual images of someone who's under 18 - including one's self.

Experts said youngsters may not realise sexting could be a crime, or how quickly a picture could end up being widely shared.

The force said there was clear national guidance not to criminalise children, and it was generally accepted there should be an initial warning.