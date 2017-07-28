BBC

Several options are now under consideration for the future of rubbish and recycling collections in Cornwall.

A scrutiny committee is being set up to decide if collections should be once a fortnight, whether food waste should be taken away separately, and if the current multiple containers for recycling should be replaced with just one.

Five options are currently being looked at by Cornwall Council as it seeks to increase the poor level of recycling in the county and reduce the cost of collecting and disposing of rubbish.

Cornwall recycle's just 36% of household waste - whilst nearby Dorset, which collects general waste just once every two weeks, has a recycling rate of 58%.