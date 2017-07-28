Several options are now under consideration for the future of rubbish and recycling collections in Cornwall.
A scrutiny committee is being set up to decide if collections should be once a fortnight, whether food waste should be taken away separately, and if the current multiple containers for recycling should be replaced with just one.
Five options are currently being looked at by Cornwall Council as it seeks to increase the poor level of recycling in the county and reduce the cost of collecting and disposing of rubbish.
Cornwall recycle's just 36% of household waste - whilst nearby Dorset, which collects general waste just once every two weeks, has a recycling rate of 58%.
Future of Cornish rubbish collections being considered
Freezer gas leak leaves two in hospital
Two women have been taken to hospital after they breathed in gas from a leaking chest freezer.
Three fire crews were called to a house in Hatherleigh at about 21:30 on Thursday after three people fell ill.
One man was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Three appliances were removed from the house and neighbouring flats were checked as a precaution, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
