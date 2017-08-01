A policeman has been sacked after he was found with live bullets and indecent images of children.

The police constable appeared at a private hearing before Devon and Cornwall Police's deputy chief constable earlier this month.

The force revealed that the unnamed officer admitted in an Exeter court five offences and "by doing so admitted criminal liability for them".

He pleaded guilty to possessing a total of 290 indecent images of children. It is believed he collected them between June 2010 and October 2016. A handful of the images were of the most serious category.

The Devon-based officer also admitted possessing two live bullets without holding a firearms certificate at that time.

And he also admitted possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid namely Pava, an incapacitating spray.

The force said: "The officer was dismissed without notice."