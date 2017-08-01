South West coast ‘deadliest’ month warning

Summary

  1. South West coast ‘deadliest’ month warning from RNLI
  2. North Devon Show cancellation is 'the right decision' - MP
  3. Updates on Tuesday 1 August 2017

By Andrew Segal

Three Plymouth GP surgeries have been left without a permanent provider

Plymouth Herald

Three GP surgeries have been left without a permanent provider – because doctors are unable to cope with looking after more than 20,000 patients.

Devon police officer sacked over child porn

BBC News England

A policeman has been sacked after he was found with live bullets and indecent images of children.

The police constable appeared at a private hearing before Devon and Cornwall Police's deputy chief constable earlier this month.

The force revealed that the unnamed officer admitted in an Exeter court five offences and "by doing so admitted criminal liability for them".

He pleaded guilty to possessing a total of 290 indecent images of children. It is believed he collected them between June 2010 and October 2016. A handful of the images were of the most serious category.

The Devon-based officer also admitted possessing two live bullets without holding a firearms certificate at that time.

And he also admitted possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid namely Pava, an incapacitating spray.

The force said: "The officer was dismissed without notice."

August 'the worst month for South West coastal water deaths' - RNLI

BBC Spotlight

New figures from the RNLI show August is the worst month for coastal water deaths in the South West.

Lifeguards. PIc: Amanda Hosking
Amanda Hosking

Over the past five years, there have been a total of 26 deaths in the month in the region, according to the charity.

It added that less than one fifth of people in the UK said they would call 999 immediately to ask for help if they saw someone fall into open water.

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

