Dartmoor hill pony 'genetically distinct'

Summary

  1. Scientists find Dartmoor hill pony 'genetically distinct' and 'not a hybrid'
  2. Drugs paraphernalia left in South Devon church
  3. Row over who can wear Saltash mayoress' chain
  4. Johnny Mercer: I'd never voted before becoming an MP
  5. Updates on Thursday 3 August 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Police operation catches dozens of motorists

Johnny Mercer: I'd never voted before becoming an MP

Johnny Mercer says becoming an MP wasn't an appealing prospect

Frustrated by out-of-touch politicians and the poor treatment of veterans, former army commando Johnny Mercer decided the best course of action was to become an MP. He spoke to the BBC's Mark D'Arcy about his new book, which charts his journey to Westminster.

The prospect of becoming a politician wasn't particularly appealing for Johnny Mercer and it was a career move that "disappointed" his wife.

He says he belongs to a generation that has "very little faith" in the political class. Such was his disengagement that, until he became an MP two years ago, he'd never voted in an election.

Even now, when asked if he's a politician, he balks at the idea and jokes: "That's not really a term people are going to queue up to get is it? I would hate to say yes but I suppose I'm a Member of Parliament so yes, I guess in some ways I may be."

Friends pay final respects to Truro man

Cornwall Live

More tributes have been pouring in for beloved Truro man Joey Sims who died on Monday after a suspected fit at his family home.

Drugs paraphernalia left in South Devon church

Drugs paraphernalia has been found in a church in South Devon.

Officers in the Paignton area said they found the items which had been left behind in the church.

"Such individuals are not welcome at the church and you certainly are not to use the premises to hide your stash," officers warned.

Police have urged the owner to come forward.

Drugs
Paignton Police
Row over who can wear the mayoress' chain

Christine Butler

BBC Radio Cornwall

A row has broken out in Saltash about who should be allowed to wear the mayoress' chain.

Chains
BBC

Last year the former mayor's husband was given permission to wear what has traditionally reserved for a female consort.

Before this, the mayor's male consort wore a medallion.

Past mayors of Saltash are angered at the changes and say it's against historical integrity.

Councillors are meeting again tonight to discuss the matter.

Windy with scattered showers at times

Dan Downs, Weather Forecaster

There will be some scattered showers at first today with strong gusty winds.

Weather
BBC

Showers will tend to ease as we head into the afternoon, leaving a largely dry but windy end to the day with some patchy cloud. Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).

Dartmoor hill pony 'genetically distinct'

BBC Spotlight

Scruffy, undervalued and ugly - that's what the Victorians thought of the Dartmoor hill pony - but in fact they've turned out to be little gems.

Pony
BBC

The Dartmoor pony has long been recognised as a distinct breed and this has given it a certain status and value but it's cousin, the Dartmoor hill pony has not been so lucky.

Now scientists say the hill pony's DNA shows it has a unique genetic code which has helped it survive and thrive on Dartmoor.

Charity, Friends of the Dartmoor Hill Pony is hoping the discovery will help the species get special protection.

Welcome to BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall

Jonathan Morris

BBC News Online

Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall, we'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.

