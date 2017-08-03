Johnny Mercer says becoming an MP wasn't an appealing prospect

Frustrated by out-of-touch politicians and the poor treatment of veterans, former army commando Johnny Mercer decided the best course of action was to become an MP. He spoke to the BBC's Mark D'Arcy about his new book, which charts his journey to Westminster.

The prospect of becoming a politician wasn't particularly appealing for Johnny Mercer and it was a career move that "disappointed" his wife.

He says he belongs to a generation that has "very little faith" in the political class. Such was his disengagement that, until he became an MP two years ago, he'd never voted in an election.

Even now, when asked if he's a politician, he balks at the idea and jokes: "That's not really a term people are going to queue up to get is it? I would hate to say yes but I suppose I'm a Member of Parliament so yes, I guess in some ways I may be."