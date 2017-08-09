Travel headlines for Devon and CornwallBBC News TravelPosted at 8:21 In Devon, the A385 at Longcombe is closed due to an accident involving a lorry, affecting traffic between Totnes and Paignton. Diversion in place In Cornwall, there are reports of an accident at Threemilestone on the A390 Tresawls Road near the Treliske roundabout.
Terrified mum and children hid behind shelves during Plymouth train station stabbing
A Plympton mum has spoken of the terrifying moment she and her two young children scrambled for safety while a man was stabbed in Plymouth..
'Buckle up' campaign after tractor death
The death of a young farmer from Devon has sparked an online safety campaign to encourage tractor drivers to belt up.
Thirty-three-year-old Todd Riggs wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he was thrown from his tractor cab and killed in Holsworthy last month.
Many farmers never use a seatbelt in a tractor while driving in a field - there is no legal obligation to do so unless driving on a public highway.
Now a friend of Mr Riggs has set up a campaign on Facebook using hashtag #buckleupforiceman.
Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Cloudy and wet, but drier later
Skies will be on the cloudy side for much of the day. It will be breezy with showery outbreaks of rain this morning and during the first part of the afternoon.
However, it will gradually turn drier and brighter later in the afternoon with some sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 19C (66F).
Stabbing suspect questioned
Police are continuing to question a man in connection with a fatal stabbing at Plymouth railway station yesterday.
A man in his 40s died after the incident, which happened on the busy station concourse just after the morning rush hour.
Extra police officers have been patrolling the area.
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday
Lynne French
If you want to get in touch, please email us.