BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Police continue to quiz man over fatal stabbing in Plymouth
  2. Calls to scrap plans for Exe Estuary wildlife zones
  3. Campaign to get farmers to wear seatbelts gathers momentum
  4. Updates on Wednesday 9 August 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Travel headlines for Devon and Cornwall

BBC News Travel

  • In Devon, the A385 at Longcombe is closed due to an accident involving a lorry, affecting traffic between Totnes and Paignton. Diversion in place
  • In Cornwall, there are reports of an accident at Threemilestone on the A390 Tresawls Road near the Treliske roundabout.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Terrified mum and children hid behind shelves during Plymouth train station stabbing

Plymouth Herald

A Plympton mum has spoken of the terrifying moment she and her two young children scrambled for safety while a man was stabbed in Plymouth..

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Buckle up' campaign after tractor death

BBC Radio Devon

The death of a young farmer from Devon has sparked an online safety campaign to encourage tractor drivers to belt up.

Thirty-three-year-old Todd Riggs wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he was thrown from his tractor cab and killed in Holsworthy last month.

Many farmers never use a seatbelt in a tractor while driving in a field - there is no legal obligation to do so unless driving on a public highway.

Now a friend of Mr Riggs has set up a campaign on Facebook using hashtag #buckleupforiceman.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Cloudy and wet, but drier later

BBC Weather

Skies will be on the cloudy side for much of the day. It will be breezy with showery outbreaks of rain this morning and during the first part of the afternoon.

Weather map
BBC

However, it will gradually turn drier and brighter later in the afternoon with some sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 19C (66F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stabbing suspect questioned

BBC Radio Devon

Police are continuing to question a man in connection with a fatal stabbing at Plymouth railway station yesterday.

A man in his 40s died after the incident, which happened on the busy station concourse just after the morning rush hour.

Train station
BBC

Extra police officers have been patrolling the area.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Lynne French

BBC News Online

Good Wednesday morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top