The death of a young farmer from Devon has sparked an online safety campaign to encourage tractor drivers to belt up.

Thirty-three-year-old Todd Riggs wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he was thrown from his tractor cab and killed in Holsworthy last month.

Many farmers never use a seatbelt in a tractor while driving in a field - there is no legal obligation to do so unless driving on a public highway.

Now a friend of Mr Riggs has set up a campaign on Facebook using hashtag #buckleupforiceman.