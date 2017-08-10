Apologies for no consent genital op on boy

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Man charged in station murder probe
  2. Apologies from hospital and surgeon for no consent genital op
  3. Torbay Hospital turnaround, according to CQC report
  4. Updates on Thursday 10 August 2017

Live Reporting

By Amy Gladwell

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Baby 'unlawfully killed' by his father

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

A one-month old baby was unlawfully killed by his father in Cornwall, a coroner has concluded.

Cooper Johnson-Hicks from St Blazey died from serious head injuries in June 2016 at the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

His father Tristan Hicks was arrested on suspicion of murder and took his own life days after being released on bail.

Cooper Johnson-Hicks
Family

Mr Hicks told police the head injuries came about when he tripped over a Moses basket, causing the baby to fly from his arms on to the floor at around 10:00 on the day he died. He later changed his account to say he landed on top of the baby.

The coroner for Cornwall, Dr Emma Carlyon, said Mr Hicks' explanations "did not explain the severity of the injuries".

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Safeguarding Children Partnership is close to completing a review into the case.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

People power halts relocation plans for village Post Office

Cornwall Live

People power has resulted in plans to relocate Perranporth Post Office to the village service station being overturned, but it has been confirmed that the search is still on for a new location.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Surgeon operated on boy without permission

Lucie Fisher

BBC Spotlight

The mother of a 12-year-old boy whose private parts were operated on while under general anaesthetic for an unrelated procedure at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, is speaking out about the ordeal so it doesn't happen again.

The family from East Cornwall say their trust in the surgeon was shattered after he failed to get their consent.

Derriford Hospital
BBC

Surgeon Commander Anthony Lambert has apologised and Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust has said he will no longer perform any non-emergency paediatric procedures within the trust.

Anthony Lambert
BBC
Anthony Lambert admitted he should not have carried out the operation without consent from the boy's parents
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plymouth railway station stabbing: Man charged

BBC News England

A man has been charged with murdering a 49-year-old on the concourse of Plymouth railway station.

Wayne Fenton, 49, died in hospital following a stabbing attack on Tuesday.

Jamie Skinner, 28, of Bodmin Road, Plymouth, is due to appear before magistrates in the city later.

Plymouth Station
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Local Live in Devon and Cornwall

Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online

Good morning.

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top