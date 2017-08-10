A one-month old baby was unlawfully killed by his father in Cornwall, a coroner has concluded.

Cooper Johnson-Hicks from St Blazey died from serious head injuries in June 2016 at the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

His father Tristan Hicks was arrested on suspicion of murder and took his own life days after being released on bail.

Mr Hicks told police the head injuries came about when he tripped over a Moses basket, causing the baby to fly from his arms on to the floor at around 10:00 on the day he died. He later changed his account to say he landed on top of the baby.

The coroner for Cornwall, Dr Emma Carlyon, said Mr Hicks' explanations "did not explain the severity of the injuries".

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Safeguarding Children Partnership is close to completing a review into the case.