Cyber expert Marcus Hutchins to appear in US court
A cyber security expert from Devon accused of creating and selling malware that
steals banking passwords is due to appear at a US court later.
Marcus Hutchins, previously hailed a hero for derailing a global computer
attack that wreaked havoc in the NHS, is expected to enter pleas at the hearing
in Milwaukee.
He was arrested earlier this month as he prepared to fly from Las Vegas where a
friend said he had been attending the Def Con hacking convention.
The 23-year-old faces six counts, dated between July 2014 and July 2015, of
creating and selling a malware known as Kronos. His lawyer previously said his client would deny
all the allegations.
Mr Hutchins, from Ilfracombe, was widely celebrated for finding a
"kill-switch" that curbed the WannaCry ransomware that infected more than
300,000 computers in 150 countries and crippled the NHS in May.
Stormzy pauses Boardmasters set after 'brief surge' in crowd
One of the main acts at Newquay's Boardmasters Festival had to pause his set after a "brief surge" at the front of the crowd last night.
In a post on the festival's Facebook page, organisers of the event said it happened "due to massive excitement" at the start of grime artist Stormzy's set, and that those involved were "immediately assisted by the pit team".
The team went on to thank Stormzy for pausing his set to calm the audience.
News, sport, weather and travel for Monday
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Get involved
