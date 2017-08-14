BBC

A cyber security expert from Devon accused of creating and selling malware that steals banking passwords is due to appear at a US court later.

Marcus Hutchins, previously hailed a hero for derailing a global computer attack that wreaked havoc in the NHS, is expected to enter pleas at the hearing in Milwaukee.

He was arrested earlier this month as he prepared to fly from Las Vegas where a friend said he had been attending the Def Con hacking convention.

The 23-year-old faces six counts, dated between July 2014 and July 2015, of creating and selling a malware known as Kronos. His lawyer previously said his client would deny all the allegations.

Mr Hutchins, from Ilfracombe, was widely celebrated for finding a "kill-switch" that curbed the WannaCry ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries and crippled the NHS in May.