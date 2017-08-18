BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. 'Faster services' but 'no new trains' under new South Western Railway deal
  2. Calls to prevent another flash flood in Coverack
  3. Person trapped under car rescued by firefighters
  4. Updates on Friday 18 August 2017

Live Reporting

By Sian Davies

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Person trapped under car rescued by firefighters

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

A person has been rescued after becoming trapped under a car inside a garage.

Firefighters were called at 00:43 BST to Higher Union Lane in Torquay.

The crews used small tools and airbags to lift the vehicle and release the person.

They were checked over by paramedics as a precaution but were not injured.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fresh hopes of saving Plymouth's crumbling Palace Theatre

Plymouth Herald

A charity which advises on the state of the nation's theatres hopes Plymouth's Palace Theatre can still be saved.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather for Friday: Sunshine and showers

BBC Weather

There will be a mixture of sunny spells and showers today.

Some of the showers will turn heavy and thundery, with hail possible at times.

It will also be windy, especially by the coast.

Maximum temperature 19C (66F).

weather map
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Calls to prevent another flash flood in Coverack

BBC Spotlight

It's a month since a flash flood swept through Coverack in Cornwall damaging more than 50 properties.

As the clean-up continues residents are calling for changes to prevent another flash flood.

The Environment Agency is still investigating and says 500,000 tonnes of water engulfed the Cornish village, which is more rain than in the Boscastle floods 13 years ago.

Coverack
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

No new trains under South Western Railway deal

BBC Spotlight

There are promises of faster services and better ticket deals for rail passengers from Devon, Somerset and Dorset travelling to London Waterloo - but there won't be any new trains.

The service which has been run by South West Trains for two decades will be taken over on Sunday by a new company, South Western Railway.

It hopes to trim 11 minutes off the journey from Exeter to Waterloo, but there won't be any extra weekday services.

train
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, travel and weather for Friday

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

Good morning!

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today. If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top