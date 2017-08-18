Person trapped under car rescued by firefightersSian DaviesBBC News OnlinePosted at 8:26 A person has been rescued after becoming trapped under a car inside a garage.Firefighters were called at 00:43 BST to Higher Union Lane in Torquay.The crews used small tools and airbags to lift the vehicle and release the person.They were checked over by paramedics as a precaution but were not injured.
Fresh hopes of saving Plymouth's crumbling Palace Theatre
Plymouth Herald
A charity which advises on the state of the nation's theatres hopes Plymouth's Palace Theatre can still be saved.
Weather for Friday: Sunshine and showers
BBC Weather
There will be a mixture of sunny spells and showers today.
Some of the showers will turn heavy and thundery, with hail possible at times.
It will also be windy, especially by the coast.
Maximum temperature 19C (66F).
Calls to prevent another flash flood in Coverack
BBC Spotlight
It's a month since a flash flood swept through Coverack in Cornwall damaging more than 50 properties.
As the clean-up continues residents are calling for changes to prevent another flash flood.
The Environment Agency is still investigating and says 500,000 tonnes of water engulfed the Cornish village, which is more rain than in the Boscastle floods 13 years ago.
No new trains under South Western Railway deal
BBC Spotlight
There are promises of faster services and better ticket deals for rail passengers from Devon, Somerset and Dorset travelling to London Waterloo - but there won't be any new trains.
The service which has been run by South West Trains for two decades will be taken over on Sunday by a new company, South Western Railway.
It hopes to trim 11 minutes off the journey from Exeter to Waterloo, but there won't be any extra weekday services.
News, sport, travel and weather for Friday
