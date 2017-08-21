A beach where a man died after getting caught in a rip current has "unpredictable currents at the moment" the RNLI has said.

Oneil Din, 27, from Coventry, got caught in a current and died at Crantock beach, Cornwall on 15 August.

The Duchy of Cornwall was warned of the risk of a "potentially fatal situation" at the beach, which it owns, ahead of the death.

BBC Crantock is known for its strong currents due to a river which runs across the beach

RNLI lifeguard supervisor John Steadman said after the recent death: "Crantock beach has some unpredictable currents at the moment due to the topography of the beach constantly changing."

The duchy, which has land in 23 counties and funds the activities of the Prince of Wales, expressed its condolences.