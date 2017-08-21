RNLI lifeguard supervisor John Steadman said after the recent death: "Crantock beach has some unpredictable currents at the moment due to the topography of the beach constantly changing."
The duchy, which has land in 23 counties and funds the activities of the Prince of Wales, expressed its condolences.
In 2016 new signs were installed to alert people to the danger of strong currents and other risks. We plan to meet again with the parish council, National Trust and other stakeholders to see what more can possibly be done."
Oneil Din, 27, from Coventry, got caught in a rip current and died at Crantock beach, Cornwall on 15 August.
Crantock Parish Council told the duchy in April it was "extremely concerned about the safety risks to the public".
The duchy said new warning signs were put up in 2016 and it planned to "see what more can possibly be done". It also said the area had protected status, and that re-engineering the course of a river was a complicated and long process with no guarantees of success.
The parish council says that the River Gannel has changed course since a breakwater was damaged in 2015, making the rip currents more erratic, and the beach more dangerous.
Man 'unresponsive' after fall
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling at Penlee Point on the Rame Peninsula in south-east Cornwall.
Coastguards said he was unresponsive when they reached him on Sunday afternoon.
Due to the poor weather the helicopter had to land on Plymouth Hoe rather than at Derriford Hospital.
The condition of the man isn't known.
Criticism of Devon's health plans
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
The chief executives of Torbay and the Royal Devon and Exeter hospitals have taken over the running of plans to reorganise Devon's health services.
It follows the departure of the previous leader Angela Pedder, but the plans themselves continue to be dogged by criticism from campaigners and some politicians, including claims of a conflict of interest.
Devon county councillor Brian Greenslade says the plans are flawed and a waste of money. He has also criticised health commissioners for using the same consultants to both assess the problems facing some local services, and deliver the solutions.
BBC Local Live in Devon and Cornwall
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
Good morning!
We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.
Live Reporting
By Amy Gladwell
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Soldier who lost his arm to compete in rowing event
Devon Live
A former Devon soldier whose arm was destroyed in a parachute accident during training is to take part in an international rowing competition as part of the Invictus Games in Canada.
Owl Boo Boo has legs put in splints due to rare disorder
BBC News England
A baby eagle owl has had her legs put in splints due to a rare growth disorder.
Boo Boo's legs cannot support her weight, which means she won't be able to fly and she is vulnerable to predators.
She is having ongoing treatment at the vets and will have to live in specially adapted accommodation for the rest of her life.
Missing woman, 42, found
A woman, 42, has been found after going missing in South Devon.
Dawn Pascoe, from Plymouth, went missing on Sunday evening. She has since been found by police.
Foggy start, brighter later
BBC Weather
During the morning the fog will lift and later the cloud will thin to allow some bright and sunny spells to develop. Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).
Tonight we will see a return of cloudy and misty conditions, but it will be mild. Minimum temperature: 14C (57F).
'Seal badly injured by boat's propeller'
Cornwall Live
Marine welfare groups in Cornwall have appealed for information following reports that a seal was badly injured after being caught by a boat propeller in St Ives.
Death beach 'has unpredictable currents at the moment'
BBC News England
A beach where a man died after getting caught in a rip current has "unpredictable currents at the moment" the RNLI has said.
Oneil Din, 27, from Coventry, got caught in a current and died at Crantock beach, Cornwall on 15 August.
The Duchy of Cornwall was warned of the risk of a "potentially fatal situation" at the beach, which it owns, ahead of the death.
RNLI lifeguard supervisor John Steadman said after the recent death: "Crantock beach has some unpredictable currents at the moment due to the topography of the beach constantly changing."
The duchy, which has land in 23 counties and funds the activities of the Prince of Wales, expressed its condolences.
Catch a glimpse of a partial eclipse of the sun
Cornwall Live
People across the UK might well be able to see a sliver of an eclipse of the sun later today.
Police concerned for missing woman, 42
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
Police are concerned for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen at 21:00 on Sunday.
Dawn Pascoe, from Plymouth, is described as white, 5ft 11in, stocky with light brown bobbed hair.
She was last seen driving her blue BMW on the A386 heading towards Yelverton.
The latest travel news for Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
The latest travel news for Devon
BBC Radio Devon
Duchy was warned ahead of beach death
BBC News England
The Duchy of Cornwall was warned of the risk of a "potentially fatal situation" at a beach it owns, ahead of a man's death there last week.
Oneil Din, 27, from Coventry, got caught in a rip current and died at Crantock beach, Cornwall on 15 August.
Crantock Parish Council told the duchy in April it was "extremely concerned about the safety risks to the public".
The duchy said new warning signs were put up in 2016 and it planned to "see what more can possibly be done". It also said the area had protected status, and that re-engineering the course of a river was a complicated and long process with no guarantees of success.
The parish council says that the River Gannel has changed course since a breakwater was damaged in 2015, making the rip currents more erratic, and the beach more dangerous.
Man 'unresponsive' after fall
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling at Penlee Point on the Rame Peninsula in south-east Cornwall.
Coastguards said he was unresponsive when they reached him on Sunday afternoon.
Due to the poor weather the helicopter had to land on Plymouth Hoe rather than at Derriford Hospital. The condition of the man isn't known.
Criticism of Devon's health plans
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
The chief executives of Torbay and the Royal Devon and Exeter hospitals have taken over the running of plans to reorganise Devon's health services.
It follows the departure of the previous leader Angela Pedder, but the plans themselves continue to be dogged by criticism from campaigners and some politicians, including claims of a conflict of interest.
Devon county councillor Brian Greenslade says the plans are flawed and a waste of money. He has also criticised health commissioners for using the same consultants to both assess the problems facing some local services, and deliver the solutions.
BBC Local Live in Devon and Cornwall
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
Good morning!
We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.
If you want to get in touch, please email us