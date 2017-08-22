Holiday-lets 'must pay for rubbish collections'

Summary

  1. Ten rescued after being cut off by the tide
  2. Holiday-let owners 'must pay for rubbish collections'
  3. Wave of poppies on show in Plymouth to mark centenary of World War One

Live Reporting

By Amy Gladwell

All times stated are UK

Weather for Devon and Cornwall

BBC Weather

Mist and fog patches will lift and the cloud will thin and break through the morning to leave a bright day with decent sunny periods this afternoon. Maximum temperature: 23C (73F).

Tonight cloud will increase with the risk of some patchy light rain for a time. Cloud will then break later, as conditions become fresher. Minimum temperature: 14C (57F).

Wave of poppies on the Hoe

BBC Radio Devon

A spectacular wave of poppies goes on show in Plymouth today.

Wave of poppies sculpture
The red sculpture was illuminated on the Hoe last night.

It's part of the Tower of London art installation marking the centenary of World War One.

The Plymouth Naval Memorial is the only place on a tour of six cities that will feature poppies actually on a memorial - and will remain on display until mid-November.

Latest travel: Exmouth road closed due to water main repairs

  • In Exmouth, Claremont Grove is closed for repairs to a burst water main. Expect delays in the town centre
  • In Plymouth, at Sutton Harbour the footbridge across Sutton Lock is closed due to a mechanical fault
Ten rescued after being cut off by the tide

Jonathan Morris

BBC News Online

Ten people have been rescued after being cut off by the tide in North Cornwall.

It happened at Porthcothan Bay on Monday afternoon, with Newquay RNLI lifeboats, Padstow Coastguard Rescue Team and local lifeguards on boards involved in the rescue.

They were all brought safely to shore by the lifeboats. No-one was injured.

Pink morning sky

James Churchfield

BBC Channel Islands News

Looks like a beautiful start...

Calls for holiday rubbish crackdown

BBC Spotlight

There are calls for more to be done to make sure holiday-let owners in the South West pay properly for their rubbish collections.

West Cornwall councillor, Linda Taylor, says too many aren't following the law and paying a commercial contractor to get rid of the rubbish.

Bin bag
BBC

Cornwall Council says following a clampdown in Port Isaac last year 161 properties are now on commercial waste contracts - compared to just 10.

It's using this as evidence as it considers a wider waste strategy.

National legislation means any premises used to make money should use a private waste collector and not put out black bags for council collections.

BBC Local Live in Devon and Cornwall

Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online

Good morning!

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us

