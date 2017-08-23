It's being claimed that trees - on the site of a proposed holiday village in North Devon - are being killed off on purpose.

Dozens of trunks have been ring-barked in a hedgerow that runs alongside the planned Woodland Holiday Park near Northam. Ring barking can slowly kill a tree.

The owner says no rules have been broken as the trees are not protected and insists what's happened is part of a tree management plan. But, some locals disagree.