Trees 'killed off on purpose', locals claimBBC SpotlightPosted at 8:18 It's being claimed that trees - on the site of a proposed holiday village in North Devon - are being killed off on purpose.BBCDozens of trunks have been ring-barked in a hedgerow that runs alongside the planned Woodland Holiday Park near Northam. Ring barking can slowly kill a tree.The owner says no rules have been broken as the trees are not protected and insists what's happened is part of a tree management plan. But, some locals disagree.
Sian Davies
'Record rise' in reports of child neglect
BBC Spotlight
The NSPCC says there's been a record rise in reports of child neglect to its helpline in Devon and Cornwall.
This year its referred 533 cases to the police and social services - an increase of 50% compared to 2016.
The charity believes more people are willing to speak up when they have concerns.
It's calling on the government to carry out a nationwide study to establish the full scale of the problem.
