Summary

  1. 'Record rise' in reports of child neglect in the South West, says NSPCC
  2. Claims trees 'killed off on purpose' at planned holiday village
  3. Updates on Wednesday 23 August 2017

Live Reporting

By Sian Davies

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Trees 'killed off on purpose', locals claim

BBC Spotlight

It's being claimed that trees - on the site of a proposed holiday village in North Devon - are being killed off on purpose.

Tree
BBC

Dozens of trunks have been ring-barked in a hedgerow that runs alongside the planned Woodland Holiday Park near Northam. Ring barking can slowly kill a tree.

The owner says no rules have been broken as the trees are not protected and insists what's happened is part of a tree management plan. But, some locals disagree.

Bright start in Topsham

BBC Weather Watchers

Topsham
BBC Weather Watchers
'Record rise' in reports of child neglect

BBC Spotlight

NSPCC
BBC

The NSPCC says there's been a record rise in reports of child neglect to its helpline in Devon and Cornwall.

This year its referred 533 cases to the police and social services - an increase of 50% compared to 2016.

The charity believes more people are willing to speak up when they have concerns.

It's calling on the government to carry out a nationwide study to establish the full scale of the problem.

News, sport, travel and weather for Wednesday

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

Good morning!

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us

