  1. Man awarded £165,000 over claims of educational neglect
  2. People in Cornwall twice as likely to be in hospital with alcoholic liver disease
  3. Citizens Advice in the South West concerned that more people face struggles to pay rent
  4. Updates on Tuesday 29 August

By Johnny O'Shea

Travel: Problems in Torquay and Exeter

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Torquay, there are reports of an accident on the A3022 Newton Road around Shiphay Lane
  • In Exeter, traffic lights on Western Way at Exe Bridges are out of order. Approach with care
Boy drowns in Devon holiday park swimming pool

Devon Live

A boy has died in a holiday park swimming pool in Devon in an incident where organisers say something went "horrifically wrong".

High rates of liver disease in parts of South West

Jenny Walrond

Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

People in Cornwall are twice as likely to be admitted to hospital with alcoholic liver disease. The county's figures are double the national average.

Torbay and Plymouth also have higher rates of hospital admissions for liver problems.

Liver doctor
BBC

The Department of Health said it was committed to tackling the underlying causes of liver disease through taxes on alcohol, a childhood obesity plan and free screening.

But the South West's leading liver specialist has warned of an increasing number of people with the disease and called for more support to prevent it.

Man awarded payout for 'educational neglect'

Christine Butler

BBC Radio Cornwall

A 21-year-old man has been awarded £165,000 in compensation and costs from Cornwall Council in an out-of-court settlement under claims of educational neglect.

Andrew Evans, from Par, claimed that, while a pupil at Fowey Primary School, he had received an inadequate education.

Fowey Primary School
BBC

He is on the autistic spectrum and was given a Special Educational Needs and Disability Statement which he alleged was never acted upon between 2006 and 2007.

His allegations also involved assault and unlawful exclusion.

Fowey Primary School said it didn't comment on individual historic cases.

Cornwall Council said it had recently undertaken a review of provision and special educational needs assessment and support, and there was also a children and young people's autism strategy that set out priorities and how they were being addressed.

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

