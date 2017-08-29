People in Cornwall are twice as likely to be admitted to hospital with alcoholic liver disease. The county's figures are double the national average.

Torbay and Plymouth also have higher rates of hospital admissions for liver problems.

The Department of Health said it was committed to tackling the underlying causes of liver disease through taxes on alcohol, a childhood obesity plan and free screening.

But the South West's leading liver specialist has warned of an increasing number of people with the disease and called for more support to prevent it.