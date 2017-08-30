The owner of a coffee shop which doesn't allow children under the age of 12 on site has hit back at critics.

The Chart Room is an ocean liner-themed lounge which owner Bob Higginson said was designed to let people "experience the opulence and splendour of early steamship travel without distraction".

He has come under fire from critics who have called for a boycott after learning the cafe does allow dogs, but specifically states it does not cater for children.

Mr Higginson said the policy had "been blown out of proportion".

"There are plenty of other places people with children can go for a coffee," he says. "We have lots of antiques that aren't in glass cases, and the thought of a family running around makes me quite nervous."

He also said: "It's not like I launched a ballistic missile over Torbay."