- Investigations into four-year-old's death in north Devon pool 'will take months'
- Sharp rise in the number of Torbay children considered to be at risk of harm
- Dog owner from Bodmin broke 'faithful and loving' pet's teeth in attack. More
- Cornwall's 'worst performing county in UK' in delays in registering deaths
- Plymouth council data breach reveals 200+ email addresses
- Improvement in emergency waiting times at the Royal Cornwall Hospital
- Updates on Wednesday 30 August
By Johnny O'Shea
'It's not like I launched a ballistic missile over Torbay' - Kid-ban coffee shop owner
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
The owner of a coffee shop which doesn't allow children under the age of 12 on site has hit back at critics.
The Chart Room is an ocean liner-themed lounge which owner Bob Higginson said was designed to let people "experience the opulence and splendour of early steamship travel without distraction".
He has come under fire from critics who have called for a boycott after learning the cafe does allow dogs, but specifically states it does not cater for children.
Mr Higginson said the policy had "been blown out of proportion".
"There are plenty of other places people with children can go for a coffee," he says. "We have lots of antiques that aren't in glass cases, and the thought of a family running around makes me quite nervous."
He also said: "It's not like I launched a ballistic missile over Torbay."
Latest weather: Clearing overnight before heavy rain on Thursday
BBC Weather
Cloud and rain will move away eastwards, leaving a mostly dry night, although showers will continue in the west. It will turn chilly with patchy fog where skies stay clear. Minimum temperature: 8C (46F).
Showers will develop more widely on Thursday, becoming heavy and slow moving with the risk of thunder. However, in the sunshine and light winds it will feel warm. Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
Give peas a chance...?
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A row has erupted after a TV chef suggested putting peas into a Cornish pasty.
Nadiya Hussain, who won the Great British Bake Off in 2015, shared the recipe on Twitter, but has received some angry responses.
Marian Symonds, from Portreath Bakery, led the offensive, saying: "Awful take on a Cornish pasty. Should never be allowed.”
Nadiya replied: "The pasty was my take on the classic. It's about being diverse and doing something a little bit different."
In a later tweet, Nadiya continued: "Never be allowed a Cornish Pasty? Who's going to stop me? The Pasty Police? Sorry I can't speak right now, I'm eating a Cornish Pasty.
"Perhaps you should eat one of those pasties, raise your sugar levels and jog over to the 21st century."
Marian, who has plenty of supporters in Cornwall, retorted on Twitter: "Have you ever eaten a true Cornish pasty? Potato, swede, onion, beef skirt wrapped in a pastry case crimped with plenty of pepper! NO PEAS!"
South Crofty tin mine 'could reopen in four years' time'
BBC Radio Cornwall
The mining company that wants to reopen South Crofty tin mine says this could happen in about four years' time.
Strongbow Exploration has announced its secured £5.5m of investment to pay for the flooded shafts to be cleared of water on the condition that Environment Agency extraction permits are in place.
The mine, near Camborne, closed in 1998.
A30 slip road near Exeter Airport closing for drainage work
Attacked dog 'has his whole life ahead of him'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A man has been given a suspended jail sentence for attacking and injuring his pet labrador on multiple occasions.
Thirty-six-year-old Ivan Zhelyazkov, of Lostwithiel Road in Bodmin, was reported by three different witnesses in a case brought before Bodmin Magistrates' Court by the RSPCA yesterday.
RSPCA inspector Lewis Taylor said: "It's hard to imagine why anyone would be so cruel to such a faithful and loving dog like Rex.
Magistrates heard the dog had three fractured teeth, which Zhelyazkov claimed occurred when Rex chewed stones.
Mr Taylor said: "The opinion of the veterinary surgeon who examined him ... showed the damage to his teeth was not consistent with the claim that the dog was a stone chewer.
"The RSPCA is here to protect animals like Rex, and I'm just pleased he'll now have another chance of finding the happiness he deserves. He is only a young boy and has his whole life ahead of him."
Dad pays tribute to Falmouth student killed in A39 crash
Cornwall Live
The father of an arts student who was killed instantly in a car crash on the A39 near Falmouth said his son loved living life here in Cornwall.
Vulnerable gas customers get alternative cooking facilities after water gets in pipes
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Gas customers classed as vulnerable in a Cornish village are to be given alternative heating and cooking facilities after water got into the gas network, engineers say.
Wales & West Utilities said staff were having to pump all water out of the network in the Polsue Way area of Tresillian, near Truro.
Clive Book, of Wales & West, said it was a "complex job" and the company did "not yet know how long it will take to restore gas supplies".
He said: "We are giving alternative heating and cooking facilities to vulnerable customers in the area. If anyone needs assistance or knows of a neighbour who may, please let us know."
Long load being driven to Torbay marina
The convoy will see the structure transported through Torbay to Kingswear.
Travel in Devon: Problems in Exeter, Plymouth, Torquay and Drumbridges
BBC Radio Devon
Police give update on probe into 'child snatch attempt' at Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth Herald
The hunt for a woman who attempted to snatch a child at the football club has been called off after police say her intentions were "not malicious".
Two airlifted to hospital after two-car crash on A39 near Bude
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a two-car crash on the A39 near Bude.
Police said the vehicles collided at Marhamchurch just after 14:00.
A child in one car was airlifted to hospital in Bristol to treat a "potentially serious head injury", and a woman and a second child in the same car were also injured, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The elderly male driver of the second car was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
The road has been closed.
New figures show emergency waiting times improvements
BBC Radio Cornwall
New figures show an improvement in waiting times in Cornwall's emergency health system.
They combine the figures for Treliske in Truro, with all the minor injuries units in Cornwall.
They show that 93% of patients were seen and discharged within four hours. The national target is 95%.
Mark Jadav, Emergency Department consultant at the RCHT, said: "Year on year we're seeing between 4% and 7% Cornish residents, not visitors, coming through our emergency system.
"We are getting busier and that's what we need to continue to plan for".
You can see the current waiting times for all of Cornwall's hospitals here.
Plymouth demolition work under way
Colin Campbell Court in the city centre is being demolished as part of redevelopment plans.
The city council said the area had "been identified as a regeneration priority for many years".
Dog owner broke pet's teeth in attack
A man from Bodmin has been disqualified from keeping dogs for life after being found guilty of attacking his "faithful and loving" pet.
Ivan Zhelyazkov, 36, of Lostwithiel Road, punched and kicked the dog, Rex, and stood on his paws on separate occasions, magistrates in Bodmin were told. Vets also found he had broken teeth.
Zhelyazkov was given a suspended 20-week prison sentence at Bodmin Magistrates Court yesterday and ordered to pay £1,000 costs.
The RSPCA said it was contacted by three different witnesses who had seen Zhelyzakov attacking Rex on separate occasions.
The verdict meant Rex had "another chance of finding the happiness he deserves," it added.
Severe accident: A39 Cornwall both ways
A39 Cornwall both ways severe accident, between A3073 and Vicarage Lane.
A39 Cornwall - A39 partially blocked and slow traffic between the A3073 junction in Bude and the Vicarage Lane junction in Poundstock, because of accident investigation work.
Gas engineers visiting village after water gets into gas network
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Gas engineers are visiting properties in a Cornish village which are without gas supplies after water got into the network.
Wales & West Utilities said the Polsue Way area of Tresillian, near Truro, was affected and staff would have to pump all water out before visiting properties again to safely turn supplies back on and relight people's appliances.
Clive Book, of Wales & West, said: "Our engineers are going door to door, and we are asking people to please give them access to their gas meters. All our engineers will be carrying identification."
He added: "This is a complex job and we do not yet know how long it will take to restore gas supplies. Our engineers will be working around the clock to resolve this issue as safely and as quickly as possible."
Man who fell from city centre pub window was saved by awning
Devon Live
The man who fell three storeys from the window of a Devon pub is recuperating in hospital. An awning above the pub’s smoking area saved his life.
Pool death: Enquiries will 'take months'
Andrea Ormsby
BBC Spotlight
Police investigating the death of a four-year-old boy at a swimming pool in north Devon say enquiries will "take months".
The boy, from Weymouth, went missing at Knapp House Activity Centre in Northam on Monday and was later found in its pool.
Detectives said it was a "sensitive" investigation and an "extremely tragic" incident.
Although they're not treating the death as suspicious, officers said they were working with the local authority, health and safety officers, the coroner and others to try to work out exactly what happened.
Det Insp Austin Goss (pictured), of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We need to be thorough and we must keep and open mind."
He added: "It's not something that we're going to be able to conclude soon. It's going to take months."
Gas supply problems in Tresillian
BBC Radio Cornwall
Part of a Cornish community is without a gas supply after water got into the network.
The affected properties are in the Polsue Way area of Tresillian, near Truro.
Clive Book, of Wales & West Utilities, said: "We are now visiting affected homes and businesses to turn their gas supplies off.
"We will then pump all the water out of the gas network before visiting the again to safely turn their gas back on and relight their appliances."
Weather: Getting brighter
BBC Weather
The outbreaks of mainly light rain will clear to the east. It will then be a day of broken cloud with increasing bright and sunny spells.
Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
Night time lifeboat launch for powerboat
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
The Looe lifeboat was launched to rescue a 28ft powerboat that had broken down with seven people on board.
The cabin cruiser was two miles offshore and towed back into Polperro.
The inshore lifeboat was launched at 21:08 on Monday, and took 16 minutes to arrive.
David Haines, Lifeboat Operations Manager with Looe RNLI, says "boats with machinery failure are one of the largest causes of RNLI service call outs".
Cornwall travel: Heavy traffic near St Austell
BBC Radio Cornwall
Devon travel: Broken down caravan
BBC Radio Devon
Paganism is 'second most popular' faith in South West England
BBC Inside Out
The Pagan Federation has claimed the number of practising pagans is significantly higher than official figures show.
In the 2011 census, 3,339 people identified as pagans in Devon and Cornwall, making it the fourth-largest faith in the region.
But the Pagan Federation thinks the true number of pagans is closer to 40,000, making it the second-biggest faith in the region.
It said many of its members did not declare their faith on the census for fear of discrimination.
Cornish charity helping in US floods
Cornish disaster relief charity Shelterbox has response team members in Texas helping victims of flooding caused by the largest hurricane to hit the region for 50 years.
Volunteers based in Dallas and Austin are providing reports on the ground and working with the operations team in Truro to identify gaps in the aid provision, the charity said.
More than 30,000 people have been forced from their homes in the wake of hurricane Harvey. Most families are being housed in vast evacuation centres.
Shelterbox Operations Special Deployment Lead James Luxton told BBC Radio Cornwall: "When people go into these mass emergency shelters, they are sleeping with hundreds or thousands of other people.
"We are looking at the privacy element of that, so we are looking at setting up privacy shelters so each family can have their own space while they are displaced for what looks like a significant amount of time."
Building site manager earning £50k a year falsely claimed £20k in benefits
Cornwall Live
A building site manager who took home an annual salary of £50,000 has admitted to falsely claiming benefits of more than £20,000.
Delays in death registrations in Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall is the worst performing county in the UK when it comes to a delay in registering deaths.
By law, deaths must be registered within five days to allow families to arrange funerals.
Official figures obtained by the BBC show that last year Cornwall managed just 37% in that time - with Devon only slightly higher - against a national average of 77%.
The Local Government Association blamed increased demand for appointments, and delays in getting the right paperwork from doctors.
Cornwall Council said "monthly performance statistics for the current year show an upward trend and we are confident that the improvements made will continue to improve the timeliness of death registrations".
Man suffers 'potentially life-threatening' injuries in car-bus crash
Lisa Hay
BBC South West
A car driver is in hospital after a crash with a school bus in north Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the incident at Yarde Cross at Stoke Rivers, near Barnstaple, at about 08:30.
Officers said the man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.
The driver and the passengers of the bus were not injured, they added.
Council data breach reveals people's email addresses
A data breach at Plymouth City Council meant that more than 200 automated emails were sent out that revealed the email addresses of other people.
Nearly 220 residents were emailed in relation to council tax reminders or final notices with the other addresses exposed.
The council said it was investigating and apologised.
The council said: "We are treating this data breach very seriously and have reported it to the Information Commissioner, as well as carrying out a full investigation into the cause of the error.
"We apologise for this error and have suspended all automated emails relating to council tax until our investigations are complete.
"We have contacted all of the people affected and asked them to delete the email they received."
Travel: Diesel spill on A361/A39 in Devon
Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain in pasty peas row
Cornwall Live
Cornwall's very own Portreath Bakery has ignited a heated Twitter feud with Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain.
Water supply problems in Tiverton
School bus crashes with car in north Devon
A school bus has collided with a car near Barnstaple.
A man was cut from the car by fire crews and taken to hospital after the crash near Yarde Cross.
The bus driver and all passengers were uninjured in the incident at about 08:30.
Two fire engines from Barnstaple and one from South Molton attended, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Travel in Cornwall: Traffic slow-moving near Newquay
BBC Radio Cornwall
Travel in Devon: Blocked road near Barnstaple
BBC Radio Devon
Investigations continue into 'extremely tragic' death of boy, 4, in pool
The police are continuing to investigate the death of a four-year-old boy in a Devon holiday centre swimming pool.
The boy, who's from Weymouth died on bank holiday Monday, having been found in the pool at Knapp House Activity Centre in Northam, near Bideford.
Det Insp Austin Goss, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “The boy, who was from Weymouth, had been on holiday at the centre.
“This is a sensitive investigation and an extremely tragic incident.
“Although we are not treating the death as suspicious, extensive investigations will continue to determine the circumstances of how the boy drowned, and we are working together with the local authority health and safety team to establish the full facts.
“Our condolences go out to the family of the young boy and our thoughts are with them."
Car fire in St Austell believed to be arson
BBC Radio Cornwall
Arson is suspected in a car fire in St Austell.
Fire officers went to Tregorrick View at 04:00 and found the car well alight.
They extinguished the vehicle using a hose reel. Police also attended.
Council leaders 'hugely saddened' by death of boy at holiday park
Devon Live
Council leaders have paid tribute to the four-year-old boy who died after being found in a swimming pool at a North Devon Holiday Park, saying they were "deeply saddened" and "offer their condolences to the family".
Weather: Rain, but sunny later
BBC Weather
It has been a cool and cloudy start with outbreaks of sometimes heavy rain.
The rain will gradually ease later in the morning and the skies will turn brighter from the west during the afternoon. There will also be a scattering of showers.
Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).