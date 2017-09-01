Two brave Cornish menhave been battling the cold, grey tide, as they attempt to swim between Hartland Point and Lundy Island off North Devon.

The swim has only ever been successfully completed once before - 65 years ago, back in 1952.

Steve Maclure and Gary Readman are tackling the difficult Bristol Channel tides and expected to take about seven hours to complete the challenge.

We will keep you updated on their progress throughout the day.