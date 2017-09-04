Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Search in Treyarnon Bay, near Padstow, after two men swept off rocks
  2. Blocked drains "couldn't cope", say Cornwall flood victims
  3. -- Flood rescues 'could have been avoided', firefighters say
  4. Armed police "could take an hour to reach rural terror incident"
  5. North Devon coastal community "among worst off in UK"
  6. Seal seen in Devon harbour pierced with 'large spear'
  7. Updates on Monday 4 September 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage throughout the day

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for today, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Don't forget Spotlight on BBC One later. There will also be news through the night on your BBC Local Radio station.

Rare dormice found in ancient woods

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Rare dormice have been discovered in an ancient Devon wood.

A nest box scheme in Holyford Woods, near Seaton, was set up to gather evidence about the species and develop a good understanding of the animals, which have suffered a 70% decline in the last 20 years.

East Devon District Council said four dormice had been found already this year, including the one pictured here, which a council spokesperson said "exceeded its expectations already".

Dormouse
East Devon District Council
Weather: A muggy night and wet start on Tuesday

BBC Weather

Overnight, a few outbreaks of light rain are likely, and these will become more persistent late in the night. It will be feeling quite muggy with mist and hill fog. Minimum temperature: 15C (59F).

Weather
BBC

On Tuesday, after a dull and wet start for most, conditions will become drier, fresher, brighter and more blustery from the west. Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).

Dartmoor features in photographic contest

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

A photograph of RAF training on Dartmoor under orange flare-light is among the winners of the annual RAF Photographer of the Year competition.

There were more than 800 entries submitted by RAF personnel, including both professional photographers and amateurs.

Members of 15 Squadron RAF Regiment training on Dartmoor
Will Drummee

Senior Aircraftman Will Drummee's Dartmoor picture shows members of 15 Squadron RAF Regiment moving across the hills during an exercise in the training area.

Cornwall's Man Engine wins award

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Cornwall's giant Man Engine puppet, which famously toured the country's historical mining coast last year, has won a national award.

The 10m-high spectacle, described as the largest ever mechanical puppet built in the UK, has been given the National Lottery's Best Arts Project in the UK Award after wining the popular vote.

Man Engine
BBC

He was the creation of Will Coleman from Golden Tree Productions, and was built to mark 10 years since the area was given Unesco heritage status.

Rugby: Paver hails 'fabulous' De Battista

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says his squad were "over the moon" with the decision to appoint Nicolas De Battista as captain.

The Argentine, 26, joined in June 2016 and led the Championship side in their 29-28 defeat by Ealing on Saturday.

Gavin Cattle and Nicolas De Battista
Brian Tempest

"He's been a fabulous addition to this side," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"He was a man looking for an opportunity - he came to England and bedded in well, and he's really leading from the front," said Paver.

'Hurry up' demand on future of Paignton's historic Oldway Mansion

Devon Live

Torbay’s Liberal Democrats want the council to ‘hurry up’ and get on with re-opening Oldway Mansion to secure the gardens, sports and leisure facilities for the public.

New Plymouth 'health school' opens

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

A new small state school which specialises in training healthcare professionals of the future has welcomed its first students.

Scott Medical and Healthcare College in Plymouth saw 84 students start its first Year 9, with Year 12 students on Tuesday. Staff said it would will eventually have 375 students.

It is located at the Millfields in the city whilst a brand new building is being built in the Stoke area.

Staff and students at Scott Medical and Healthcare College
Scott Medical and Healthcare College

The school's partners - Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust, Livewell Southwest, Plymouth University's Faculty of Health and Human Sciences and the Peninsula Schools of Medicine and Dentistry - were to provide work placements, staff said.

Council to investigate teen cyclist crash scene

Laurence Reed

BBC Radio Cornwall

A crash which left a teenage cyclist seriously hurt on the Bissoe trail is to be investigated by Cornwall Council after his parents called for safety improvements.

Archie Burns, 15, from Essex, sustained what have been described as "horrendous injuries" last week in the collision with a 4x4 on the old Carnon Hill.

Archie Burns
Pete Burns

The council said: "The crossing point where the accident happened has gates on both sides which are set back from the road, along with boulders and bollards marking the edge of the road. The alignment of the gates is also deliberately offset to emphasize the crossing.

"However, we will, of course, investigate the circumstances of this incident and take action if appropriate."

BreakingSearch in Treyarnon Bay after two men swept off rocks

Andrew Segal

Local Live

A massive search and rescue operation has been launched in Treyarnon Bay, Cornwall, after two men were reported swept into the water, coastguards say.

Coastguards said they received a 999 call from a member of the public reporting two people in the water west of the bay, near Padstow, at about 14:35.

The two were believed to be fishing when they were swept off rocks.

One man was recovered by coastguard helicopter and taken on to hospital by air ambulance, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

"An intensive search operation is still ongoing for the second man within a defined search area," it added.

Treyarnon Bay
BBC
Cornish pensioner 'unfit' for murder trial

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

A pensioner who is accused of murdering his 88-year-old wife in a Cornish village has ruled to be unfit to plead.

Douglas Addison, also aged 88, is suffering from advanced dementia and a judge at Exeter Crown Court decided he was too unwell to take part in a normal trial.

He is alleged to have murdered his wife, Avis, at the home they shared at Trehemborne Road, St Merryn, on 22 February.

The ruling means Mr Addison will not face a conventional trial but instead there will be a fact-finding hearing in November in which a jury will be asked to decide if he committed the acts he is accused of.

He was remanded into the care of a hospital which specialises in the treatment of patients with dementia.

Warning as smoke damages entire house in tumble dryer fire

Devon Live

Devon fire chiefs say this picture shows why you should never go out and leave your washing machine, tumble dryer or dishwasher running.

'Low salaries on Devon coasts'

BBC Radio Devon

Torbay, Torridge and North Devon have been highlighted for their low average salaries with workers being paid more than £7,000 below the national average.

The Social Market Foundation study into coastal communities also claims Torridge is in the 10 worst authorities for unemployment among 16 to 64-year-olds.

The UK's coastal communities are among the country's worst off for earnings, employment, health and education, the report for the BBC has found.

Plymouth police hunt wallet thief

Officers have released this photograph after a wallet theft. Can you help?

Plymouth Derrys fire was 'accidental'

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

A fire at the former Derrys department store in Plymouth city centre this morning was caused by accident, fire crews say.

Three teams were sent to reports of smoke coming from an air conditioning unit at the five-storey building on Royal Parade.

The fire was located on the 2nd floor with crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirming there was a fire involving an LPG cylinder.

Pregnant seal seen in Brixham is speared

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

A seal which is thought to be pregnant has been pictured swimming in the sea with a large spear stuck in its back.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were investigating the spotting in Brixham.

Seal. Pic: Sarah Greenslade
Sarah Greendslade

Dan Jarvis, from The British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity, said they were trying to find the injured seal so it could be assessed.

"We're not entirely sure how deep it goes. But, yes, hopefully it's not too bad in that she's still able to swim around and dive quite ably," he said.

Schoolgirl discovers ‘Excalibur’ sword in lake from Arthur legend

i Newspaper

A schoolgirl will have quite a story to tell when she returns to the classroom – after discovering a sword in the same lake King Arthur’s legendary Excalibur was thrown. Matilda Jones, aged seven, from Doncaster, found the sword when she was paddling in Dozmary Pool, in Cornwall with her dad, Paul.

Severe disruption: A379 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A379 Devon both ways severe disruption, between Hillhead and Noss on Dart Marina.

A379 Devon - A379 Bridge Road in Hillhead blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Hillhead junction and the Noss on Dart Marina junction, because of a broken down crane.

Equestrian: Devon point-to-point course 'is to close'

View more on twitter

The ground is at Mamhead. near Exeter.

Hundreds of rowers brave the rain

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Hundreds of gig rowers competed at the County Gig Rowing Championships in Newquay Harbour over the weekend despite Sunday's wet weather.

It was a strong performance by Caradon, who won both the under-16s and ladies' titles.

Gig boats in Newquay Harbour
Cornwall Pilot Gigs Association

John Cuthill, chairman of Newquay Rowing Club, said: "It was a great weekend for everybody. We had 791 rowers on the water and we had, I should think, 1,500 spectators over the two days."

Gig rowers
Cornwall Pilot Gigs Association
Tom Daley supports anti-school bullying campaign

Press Association

Olympic diver Tom Daley, Holly Branson and Rio Ferdinand have spoken of being picked on in the classroom as part of a campaign to end school bullying.

They spoke out just before the start of the new school year as research revealed almost half (47%) of British adults said they were bullied while at school.

Plymouth-born Daley (pictured) said: "When I came back from Beijing [the 2008 Olympics], that's when everything changed. They took the mick out of what I was wearing on the diving board, they would throw stuff at me at lunchtime, it became a thing that diving was becoming a burden."

The celebrities are reliving their experiences for charity The Diana Award's Back2School campaign.

Its YouGov survey, of over 2,000 adults and 500 young people, revealed that 64% of young people, aged eight to 15, say at least one of their friends has been bullied at school.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of 15-year-olds say their friends are worried about going back to school because of bullying.

Tom Daley
BBC
Widow, 37, campaigns on bowel cancer

BBC Radio Cornwall

A woman in Cornwall whose husband died of bowel cancer when he was 34 is campaigning for more awareness that it can affect young people.

Emma Matthews, 37, is urging people to look out for the signs and get treated early, after she lost Marty Matthews three years ago.

Marty and Emma Matthews
Emma Matthews

She is organising a charity walk on one of his favourite beaches, Crantock, to raise money for Bowel Cancer Research.

"Through everything that we went though it's just been important for me to do positive things and try not to concentrate on the bad, just try and live life because you only get one shot at it," she said.

The views of Cornwall that have completely changed since Google Street View first arrived

Cornwall Live

Google Street View is offering a chance to turn back the years on some of Cornwall's fastest changing views.

Rugby: Chiefs' Campagnaro faces lengthy lay-off

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Exeter Chiefs and Italy centre Michele Campagnaro could miss the rest of the season with knee ligament damage.

The 24-year-old was not involved as the Premiership champions suffered a last-minute defeat by Gloucester on Friday night, and is likely to have surgery which will see him miss next year's Six Nations.

Michele Campagnaro
Getty Images

"Campo looks relatively serious," Exeter boss Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon. "I think he's going to have to have an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) operation.

"Everyone knows that's a long-term, six to nine months type injury."

Michele Campagnaro

Chiefs' Campagnaro faces lengthy lay-off

Exeter Chiefs and Italy centre Michele Campagnaro could miss the rest of the season with knee ligament damage.

Latest £20k grant is music to cathedral's ears

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Truro Cathedral is to receive a £20,000 grant to boost its music department.

Friends of Cathedral Music (FCM) said it wanted to help the cathedral to balance its budget.

Truro Cathedral
BBC

Christopher Gower, from FCM, said: "A number of cathedrals and churches are facing major financial problems with ever-increasing costs to maintain music departments and uphold 1,400 years of priceless history.

"Music-making in our cathedrals and churches is a priceless heritage that must be protected."

Policing facing a 'perfect storm' due to budget cuts and rising crime

BBC News UK

Policing in England and Wales is facing a "perfect storm" due to staff shortages and rising crime, a senior police chief is expected to say.

Policing services are routinely based on fewer people working more hours and days, Ch Supt Gavin Thomas will warn.

The president of the Police Superintendents' Association of England and Wales will say such a model is "fundamentally flawed".

He is due to deliver a speech at the group's annual conference on Monday.

Ch Supt Thomas will say: "I suggest we have a perfect storm developing, comprised of fewer resources, reduced public services, new threats, and a worrying increase in some types of traditional crime.

Police van
BBC

His speech comes Devon and Cornwall's chief constable says it could take up to an hour for sufficient numbers of armed police to reach the scene of a terrorist attack in parts the South West.

Residents 'living in fear' after another Torquay car arson attack

Devon Live

Families living in the Hele Village area of Torquay are "living in fear" after another car was torched in the street.

Bike crash teen 'lucky to be alive'

Laurence Reed

BBC Radio Cornwall

The parents of a 15-year-old cyclist who was left in a serious condition following a crash with a car on the Bissoe Trail say his cycling helmet saved his life.

The accident happened as Archie Burns crossed the road at old Carnon Hill, towards Devoran, last week.

Archie Burns in hospital
Pete and Cassie Burns

Archie suffered a 6in (15cm) gash to his head, a broken bone in his ankle, a perforated ear drum and a nerve problem causing double vision, but is expected to make a full recovery.

His father, Pete Burns, from Essex, said: "It's shocking to see the damage he has suffered ... It could be just so so different if he wasn't wearing his helmet that day".

Hear more on BBC Radio Cornwall from midday.

Road closed in Troon

Problems with South Western Railway services

The operator's routes to and from Exeter are among those affected.

Football: Exeter 'close' to new Tisdale contract

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Exeter City chairman Julian Tagg says the club are "close to finalising" a new contract for manager Paul Tisdale.

The Grecians have a two-point lead at the top of League Two after their 1-0 win over Newport on Saturday.

Paul Tisdale
Empics

"It's a very important thing - it's been at the front of our minds," Tagg told BBC Radio Devon.

"There's a lot of work going on and we're getting close to hopefully settling the whole business in getting back to a consistent position, so that Paul, the players and the club can continue on."

Devon coastal community among worst off in UK, report finds

BBC Breakfast

The UK's coastal communities are among the country's worst off for earnings, employment, health and education, a report for the BBC has found.

The Social Market Foundation said the economic gap between coastal and non-coastal places has grown. Average wages are £3,600 a year lower in these "pockets of deprivation", according to the think tank.

Meanwhile, the minister for coastal communities has announced £40m in funding to help coastal areas.

The report, produced for BBC Breakfast, found that five of the 10 local authorities in the UK with the highest unemployment rate for the three months to March 2017 were coastal.

These were Hartlepool, North Ayrshire, Torridge in Devon, Hastings, South Tyneside and Sunderland.

It also found those in employment in coastal areas were likely to be paid less.

Flood rescues 'could have been avoided'

Twitter

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is re-issuing a warning not to drive through flood water after six people had to be saved from stranded cars in Polperro yesterday.

Seal pierced with 'large spear'

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Police are investigating after a grey seal was spotted swimming in the wild with a "large spear" or "crossbow bolt" in it.

The female seal, last seen on Sunday afternoon at Brixham Harbour in Devon, is "likely pregnant", according to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Seal with spear in its back
Sarah Greenslade

Concerned medics have unsuccessfully tried to assess the animal's injuries.

This picture was taken by a local resident, Sarah Greenslade.

Four injured in head-on crash

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Four people have been left injured after a head-on crash at Callington at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A388 on Friday just after 17:00, which involved a black Renault Clio and a green Volkswagen Lupo.

A 27-year-old woman sustained serious leg injuries and a 34-year-old woman from Beaworthy sustained a chest injury. Both were taken to hospital.

Officers said they would like to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle travelling on Launceston Road prior to the incident.

Water supply problems in Plymouth

Weather: Murky and warm

BBC Weather

Today will be mostly cloudy and murky, with hill fog and outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. A few bright spells are possible into the afternoon, and it will be warmer than recent days. Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).

Weather map
BBC
Large tree falls on car

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Police say a road in Cornwall remains closed after a "large tree" fell on a car at Lockengate, near Bugle, St Austell.

Officers were called along with Lostwithiel Fire and Rescue Service at 17:45 yesterday following reports that a tree had fallen on a VW Fox car.

Tree on road
Lostwithiel Fire and Rescue Service

They said the male driver was unhurt but the tree was still "completely blocking the road", covering about 7m (20ft) of the route.

There's a warning some drivers have been ignoring closure signs and getting stuck.

