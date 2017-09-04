Olympic diver Tom Daley, Holly Branson and Rio Ferdinand have spoken of being picked on in the classroom as part of a campaign to end school bullying.

They spoke out just before the start of the new school year as research revealed almost half (47%) of British adults said they were bullied while at school.

Plymouth-born Daley (pictured) said: "When I came back from Beijing [the 2008 Olympics], that's when everything changed. They took the mick out of what I was wearing on the diving board, they would throw stuff at me at lunchtime, it became a thing that diving was becoming a burden."

The celebrities are reliving their experiences for charity The Diana Award's Back2School campaign.

Its YouGov survey, of over 2,000 adults and 500 young people, revealed that 64% of young people, aged eight to 15, say at least one of their friends has been bullied at school.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of 15-year-olds say their friends are worried about going back to school because of bullying.