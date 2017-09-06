In Kingsbridge, Alvington Hill is partially blocked at Ashleigh Road after a two-vehicle crash near Kingsbridge Community College.
Patrick Canavan, Labour's losing candidate in the last police and crime commissioner elections, has given his reaction to the announcement that Dorset Police and Devon and Cornwall Police were in talks over a possible merger, saying such a move was "inevitable".
"They have had a close arrangement for some time - it's a natural extension of where they were heading.
"Anyone who thinks this isn't about cuts is mistaken. This is about reducing police officers on the beat and I think they should be honest about that. Where is the political accountability?," he said.
Mr Canavan was a candidate in the Dorset PCC election.
Crime commissioner supports 'exploration' of police merger
One is being treated in hospital after suffering a fractured ankle when it is understood that he was stamped on, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He was joined by the other officers after calling for back-up at the shop in Delabole high street, on Tuesday.
A Delabole man, 45, was detained on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest, at about 18:00 BST.
Travel update: Delays at Mount Ambrose
On the A3047 at Mount Ambrose there are temporary traffic lights due to roadworks. Traffic in the area is heavy
In a joint statement Chief Constables Shaun Sawyer, (Devon and Cornwall), and Debbie Simpson, (Dorset), said: "We now see this as a timely opportunity to progress this alliance further, including a potential aim to merge our resources and create a more resilient police force.
“Policing has faced some significant funding challenges in recent years and we do not see this landscape changing.
"To preserve local, neighbourhood policing and deliver safeguarding within our communities, as well as an ability to respond to emergencies and emerging threats as effectively as possible, we view closer working as the only way forward.”
Fed-up resident vows to take matters into his own hands if Cornwall Council fails to combat dangerous 'racetrack' outside
A police officer is in hospital with a fractured and dislocated ankle after being stamped on in Delabole.
Three police officers have been injured during the incident, when officers were called to the Spar store on the High Street following reports of a man making threats to harm other people.
The officers were assaulted trying to detain him.
Supt Ian Drummond-Smith says it's always hard to see a colleague get hurt in the line of duty.
"This is in rural north Cornwall and we are spread fairly thinly and backup can be some distance away, so it's every police officer's worst nightmare having that call from a colleague and wanting to be there as quick as you can to help," he said.
Cornwall's tourist board is launching a new campaign to more than double the number of German tourists coming to the South West over the next five years.
They'll be promoting films based on romantic tales by Cornish novelist Rosamunde Pilcher which are now a massive TV hit in Germany. They already help to attract about 100,000 tourists a year to this region to wallow in the locations filmed.
Diversion in place after M5 crash in Somerset
Cars are being diverted off the M5 northbound after a crash involving a motorbike.
The carriageway between Wellington (J26) and Taunton (J25) is closed while police investigate the cause.
Traffic on the southbound carriageway was blocked temporarily for an air ambulance to land at the scene.
A solid black triangle diversion is in place at junction 26, with northbound traffic following the A38 to rejoin the M5 at junction 25.
'Devonwall' constituency 'totally ridiculous'
BBC Radio Cornwall
Controversial plans to create a "Devonwall" parliamentary constituency are likely to be shelved according to a leading campaigner against the proposal.
Changes being considered could see parts of the counties - on opposite sides of the River Tamar - made into one constituency.
Former North Cornwall MP, Lord Tyler says he believes reports in today's papers, which say there won't be a cut in the number of parliamentary seats across the country.
"I've fought now for five years to try and make sure that we don't have a totally ridiculous changing of all the constituency boundaries."
But the Boundary Commission has told the BBC that it is continuing with its proposals to cut the number of constituencies. It will report back to parliament in 2018.
WW1 nurse remembered 100 years after death
BBC Radio Devon
A nurse from Devon - who died during World War One - is being given a Commonwealth War Graves Commission headstone, 100 years after her death.
Olive Bennett was only 29 years old when she died on active service as a result of her "constant and strenuous work".
But, her death was never recorded as a casualty of war or her name added to the roll of honour.
Celebrant, Wendy Coulton, will lead the service at Ford Park Cemetery in Plymouth today.
Drunk 12-year-old found on Falmouth beach
Cornwall Live
A “very intoxicated” 12-year-old girl had to be taken home by police officers from a Falmouth beach.
Dorset PCC on merger proposals
Dorset's police and crime commissioner (PCC) said he welcomed proposals for a "closer working relationship" between the Dorset and Devon and Cornwall forces.
Martyn Underhill said: "I have made no secret about my concerns regarding police funding and the difficulties faced by forces during a time of ever-complex and increasing demand.
"However, that does not mean that we should stop working tirelessly to make the best use of taxpayers’ money.
"It is clear that there is a great deal more work required to understand the potential opportunities and challenges that this proposal might bring.
"Equally, we will need to seek the views of our communities and ensure that feedback is listened to and understood."
The PCC for Devon and Cornwall says she supports the "exploration" of a merger between the two forces.
Scores of people died after a huge fire engulfed Grenfell Tower, a west London residential tower block, in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 June.
BBC Spotlight
The police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall says she supports the "exploration" of a merger between Devon and Cornwall and Dorset Police.
Alison Hernandez says the merger would be an opportunity would give the far South West a national voice which could be "invaluable".
Ms Hernandez said there are many hurdles to overcome before the merger could go ahead, but believes it makes sense, given the current strategic alliance the forces have in place.
"Why have two chief constables why have two police and crime commissioners and why have two command teams?", she said.
"The leadership needs to be slicker for that, but it makes total sense."
Police officer 'seriously assaulted' in Delabole arrest
Three police officers were injured as they tried to arrest a man acting in a threatening manner in a Cornwall shop.
One is being treated in hospital after suffering a fractured ankle when it is understood that he was stamped on, Devon and Cornwall Police said. He was joined by the other officers after calling for back-up at the shop in Delabole high street, on Tuesday.
A Delabole man, 45, was detained on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest, at about 18:00 BST.
Pirates sign Fish on loan from Saints
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Championship side Cornish Pirates have signed Northampton Saints hooker James Fish on a dual-registration deal.
The 21-year-old made his Premiership debut in November and has also featured for Saints in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.
"The mutual benefit will definitely be handy for all of us going forward," said Pirates coach Alan Paver.
Cornwall nurses to lobby Westminster today
BBC Radio Cornwall
Nurses from Cornwall are heading to Westminster to lobby the Government to scrap the one per cent cap on public sector pay.
Two thousand nurses are expected to demonstrate in Parliament Square as part of the Royal College of Nursing's campaign.
The union claims the pay cap devalues nurses, means people are not joining the profession and is leading to a shortage of nurses which is affecting patient care.
The Department for Health says there are almost 12,000 more nurses since May 2010.
Royal Navy ship on standby for Hurricane Irma
BBC Radio Devon
A Royal Navy ship linked with the south west, is on standby to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
The Mounts Bay, which has a Lynx helicopter on board, has been involved in anti-drugs smuggling operations near the Caribbean.
The most powerful storm in a decade is heading towards the Caribbean and Florida and expected to cause devastation.
Police merger not a certainty, chiefs say
BBC Spotlight
The chief constables of Devon and Cornwall and Dorset Police say a merger between the two forces is "one avenue" they are exploring amid "significant funding challenges".
The two forces announced today they were looking at plans for a full merger, following on from a strategic alliance program that has been in place for four years.
But the chief constables stressed the announcement "does not preclude any outcome".
A total of 20 departments including operations, roads policing and prevention are operating together across the three counties.
Changes are underway to align a further 11 departments.
BreakingDevon and Cornwall Police consider merging with Dorset force
BBC Spotlight
The police force in Devon and Cornwall may be merged with Dorset Police.
The chief constables of the two forces announced plans to look at a "full merger" between the two forces, which already have a strategic alliance in place.
In a joint statement Chief Constables Shaun Sawyer, (Devon and Cornwall), and Debbie Simpson, (Dorset), said: "We now see this as a timely opportunity to progress this alliance further, including a potential aim to merge our resources and create a more resilient police force.
“Policing has faced some significant funding challenges in recent years and we do not see this landscape changing.
"To preserve local, neighbourhood policing and deliver safeguarding within our communities, as well as an ability to respond to emergencies and emerging threats as effectively as possible, we view closer working as the only way forward.”
Fed-up resident vows to take matters into his own hands if Cornwall Council fails to combat dangerous 'racetrack' outside
Cornwall Live
A fed-up neighbour has warned that he is going to go to the council offices and take the law into his own hands if nothing is done about speeding motorists who have already caused destruction along his road.
Truro more robust this season - Cooke
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Truro City striker Cody Cooke says there is a "different feel" around the club this season after a third victory in a row.
The 24-year-old scored a stoppage time winner last night as Truro won 2-1 at Havant & Waterlooville, keeping them seventh in National League South.
"That's the difference from last year - we go 1-0 down and we don't think we're out of the game," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"We like to make things difficult, for sure, but it's that inner belief and spirit we've got at the minute."
Police assault: 'Every officer's worst nightmare'
BBC Radio Cornwall
A police officer is in hospital with a fractured and dislocated ankle after being stamped on in Delabole.
Three police officers have been injured during the incident, when officers were called to the Spar store on the High Street following reports of a man making threats to harm other people.
The officers were assaulted trying to detain him.
Supt Ian Drummond-Smith says it's always hard to see a colleague get hurt in the line of duty.
"This is in rural north Cornwall and we are spread fairly thinly and backup can be some distance away, so it's every police officer's worst nightmare having that call from a colleague and wanting to be there as quick as you can to help," he said.
Incinerators 'working well' despite noise
BBC Spotlight
Three energy from waste incinerators in Devon and Cornwall are working well despite some concerns about excessive noise and odours coming from them, the Environment Agency has said.
The plants in Exeter, Plymouth and St Dennis have reduced landfill and have been generating enough electricity to power tens of thousands of homes, bosses have said.
However, they've also experienced some teething troubles, including noise pollution from a broken steam condenser in Cornwall.
Parent brands shoe policy 'ridiculous'
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A mother has expressed her shock after her 13-year-old son was punished for wearing the wrong sort of black shoes on his first day back at school.
Jemma Meyrick has sent her son, Bradley, to Treviglas College in Newquay again this morning wearing the same pair.
"To my mind they are black, leather shoes and perfect for a uniform," she said.
"It is a ridiculous uniform policy, utterly ludicrous. The first day of school should be about getting reacquainted with other pupils and teachers.
A "handful" of pupils were given detention yesterday for wearing shoes that didn't comply with the uniform policy, head teacher Michelle Dunleavy confirmed.
Treviglas College said it held assemblies with pupils at the end of last term to explain what footwear was acceptable, and also posted pictures on its website.
'Happy, intelligent, loving' brothers swept off rocks
BBC News England
The parents of two brothers swept off rocks while fishing have spoken of their sons' love for it.
Charles Allen, 21, was rescued from the sea near Treyarnon Bay in Cornwall on Monday afternoon, but later died in hospital.
Robert Allen, 30, has still not been found, despite extensive searches by emergency services.
Teams are searching the shore again this morning.
Their parents, Anthony and Margaret Allen, from Bristol, said: "Our sons were happy, kind, intelligent, loving brothers and we are in a state of shock at what has happened.
"We are living a nightmare that you would never want to happen to anyone.
"They took their fishing seriously and would study timetables and forecasts before venturing out."
Transgender heroes get top award
Plymouth Herald
The Prime Minister has awarded two volunteers for establishing the first transgender and non-binary community support group in Plymouth.
How your nominate your unsung hero
BBC Sport
The Get Inspired Unsung Hero award celebrates people from across the UK who volunteer to help people participate in physical activity.
The BBC is expanding its search to recognise those who devote their free time to help people in grass-roots activities and sports.
Nominate your Unsung Hero here.
Researchers uncover new duck record
BBC Radio Devon
Researchers from the University of Exeter have uncovered a new record for the highest known flying duck.
The ruddy shelduck has been recorded at altitudes of up to 22,000 feet, crossing the Himalayas.
The discovery was made using satellite data collected from 15 birds by experts at the city's university.
BreakingPolice officers 'assaulted and stamped on'
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Two police officers have been assaulted and stamped on, police have said.
Officers were called to the Spar shop on Delabole High Street on Tuesday at about 18:00 following concerns for the welfare of a man who was making threats to harm.
Police attempted to detain a man, but two officers were assaulted and stamped on, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
One officer sustained a suspected fractured and dislocated ankle and remains in the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
A 45-year-old man is currently in police custody on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest.
New marketing pitch for Cornwall tourism
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall's tourist board is launching a new campaign to more than double the number of German tourists coming to the South West over the next five years.
They'll be promoting films based on romantic tales by Cornish novelist Rosamunde Pilcher which are now a massive TV hit in Germany. They already help to attract about 100,000 tourists a year to this region to wallow in the locations filmed.
Search continues for Robert Allen
Searches will resume today for one of two brothers from Bristol, who were both swept off rocks while they were fishing in Cornwall.
Charles and Robert Allen had been fishing near Padstow on Monday afternoon when they were washed into the sea.
21-year-old Charles Allen was rescued but died in hospital. His brother Robert, who's 30 and works at Bath University, still hasn't been found.
Their parents say they're praying he can be located so they can say goodbye to their sons together.
School shoe policy detention row
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Parents have reacted angrily after some pupils were given detention for wearing the wrong sort of black shoes for their first day back at school.
A "handful" of pupils were given detention for wearing shoes that didn't comply with the uniform policy of Treviglas College in Newquay, Cornwall.
New head teacher Michelle Dunleavy said parents had been told that sports shoes would not be acceptable.
Mother Jemma Meyrick branded the decision to punish her 13-year-old son Bradley as "ridiculous".
Hundreds of residents sign petition against village plans
Cornwall Live
A petition containing more than 700 signatures from residents continuing to fight against the second coming of an ongoing planning application has been handed to Cornwall Council as tensions continue to mount.
Sunny spells for most
BBC Weather
Today will be a fine day with patchy cloud and sunny spells. Most places will stay dry.
It will be rather breezy, especially around exposed hills and coasts.
Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
Racist graffiti repeatedly painted on memorial bench
BBC Radio Devon
Police are hunting those responsible for racist graffiti which has appeared in the same place in a Devon town four times in the last few months.
A memorial bench in Bovey Tracey has been defaced with swastikas, the letters KKK, and anti-Muslim slogans.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Parents 'living nightmare' after brothers swept off rocks
BBC Radio Cornwall
The parents of two brothers who were swept off rocks in North Cornwall have said they are "'living a nightmare".
The men were fishing on rocks in Treyarnon Bay near Padstow when they were washed into the sea.
Charles Allen, 21, was recovered from the water but died in hospital.
Despite an extensive search Robert Allen, 30, hasn't been found.
Their parents say they're desperately hoping he can be located so they can say goodbye to their sons together.
Travel: Delays in Plymouth and on the A39
There are a few delays around Devon and Cornwall this morning:
Good morning,
We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.
If you would like to get in touch, please email us.