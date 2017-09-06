Controversial plans to create a "Devonwall" parliamentary constituency are likely to be shelved according to a leading campaigner against the proposal.

Changes being considered could see parts of the counties - on opposite sides of the River Tamar - made into one constituency.

Former North Cornwall MP, Lord Tyler says he believes reports in today's papers, which say there won't be a cut in the number of parliamentary seats across the country.

"I've fought now for five years to try and make sure that we don't have a totally ridiculous changing of all the constituency boundaries."

But the Boundary Commission has told the BBC that it is continuing with its proposals to cut the number of constituencies. It will report back to parliament in 2018.