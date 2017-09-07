A man who was reported missing from a caravan park in Cornwall has been found in a ditch by a police dog 15 hours later.

The man who uses crutches was described as being in a "delirious state".

The alarm was raised in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the man, in his 60s, went to the bar on the White Acres Caravan Park and failed to return.

A helicopter, police drone, and dog and rescue units helped search for the man.

A police dog eventually picked up the scent and the man was found lying in an 8ft (2.4m) ditch near the A390 - half a mile from where he went missing. The man was taken to hospital.