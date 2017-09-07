BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Man charged over double police assault
  2. Devon MP to help chair EU Withdrawal Bill
  3. The MP for Torbay calls the local council "jobsworths" over the axing of town bus services
  4. Anger over claims energy from waste incinerator is working well
  5. No mobile, no emails, no problem - Devon councillor
  6. The English Riviera gets £1.2m to help it transform from bucket and spade to an arts and culture holiday spot
  7. Updates on Thursday 7 September 2017

Live Reporting

By Sophie Malcolm

All times stated are UK

Two Navy ships 'to be axed' to plug budget blackhole

Plymouth Herald

Two Royal Navy ships are to be cut from the fleet as the Ministry of Defence struggles to balance its budget, according to reports.

Missing man found in ditch by police dog

BBC Radio Cornwall

A man who was reported missing from a caravan park in Cornwall has been found in a ditch by a police dog 15 hours later.

The man who uses crutches was described as being in a "delirious state".

The alarm was raised in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the man, in his 60s, went to the bar on the White Acres Caravan Park and failed to return.

A helicopter, police drone, and dog and rescue units helped search for the man.

A police dog eventually picked up the scent and the man was found lying in an 8ft (2.4m) ditch near the A390 - half a mile from where he went missing. The man was taken to hospital.

Max
Cornwall Police Dogs
Max the police dog found the man

'Encouraging results' from Callington test drilling

BBC Radio Cornwall

The Anglo-Australian mining firm test drilling for tin near Callington has said "encouraging results" have been found.

The backers of Cornwall Resources Ltd have agreed to spend a further £150,000 on a second phase of drilling.

The firm has been test drilling since the spring and also says "no complaints have been received to date regarding the drilling or any other matter".

Cornwall Council has extended the permission for test drilling until the end of October.

Brexit: MPs to begin scrutiny of vital withdrawal bill

BBC Politics

MPs from all parties have been urged to "work with" the government to pass its main Brexit bill as they prepare to begin debating the legislation.

The EU (Withdrawal) Bill will end the supremacy of EU law in the UK dating back more than 40 years but convert all existing EU laws into domestic ones.

Labour says it will vote against the bill as it stands, saying it amounts to a huge power grab by the executive. Ministers say it is an "essential foundation" for post-Brexit Britain.

Gary Streeter, the South West Devon MP, is one of four long-standing politicians - two Conservatives and two Labour - chosen to oversee the bill.

Parliament
PA

What’s your risk of being a crime victim?

Dominic Casciani

Home Affairs Correspondent

Are you scared of being a victim of crime?

Today, for the first time, BBC News, working with the Office for National Statistics, is providing you with a way of understanding your risk of being a victim of crime in England and Wales.

Youth with knife. Pic: Getty Images
Getty Images

The crime calculator uses national crime statistics, your address and your personal characteristics to tell you what's happened to people similar to you in the last year - and therefore something approaching a personal estimate of how likely you are to be a victim.

Fire crews tackle coach blaze

Fire crews have been tackling a coach blaze in Dartington this morning.

Firefighters were called to Shinners Bridge Roundabout at about 08:30 and found a "small fire in the electrical wiring in the front of the bus".

Fire crews made the vehicle safe. No-one was injured.

Devon MP to help chair EU (Withdrawal) Bill

BBC Radio Devon

A Devon MP has been chosen to help chair the EU (Withdrawal) Bill as it's debated by Parliament in the coming months.

Gary Streeter, the South West Devon MP, is one of four long-standing politicians - two Conservatives and two Labour - chosen to oversee the bill.

He won't be able to vote on any part of it.

Mr Streeter says he expects the task to be both "fascinating and gruelling".

Gary Streeter
BBC

Travel update: One lane blocked on A30

BBC Radio Devon

On the A30 after Whiddon Down heading towards Exeter one lane is blocked due to a broken-down lorry.

Musician jailed for stealing instruments from military band

Press Association

.
EPA
Adrian Higginson stole 13 instruments and an amplifier from the Royal Marines Band Service (pictured at Buckingham Palace in August)

A Royal Marines musician who stole instruments worth more than £19,000 from his military band has been jailed for six months and thrown out of the forces.

Marine Adrian Higginson, of the Royal Marines Band Service, based in Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from the band's store rooms in Plymouth and Portsmouth between March 2015 and August 2016.

The 29-year-old admitted stealing eight saxophones, two clarinets, a cornet, a horn and an amplifier which he sold on eBay, mostly to a buyer in Poland.

BreakingMan charged over double police assault

A man has been charged in connection with an assault on two police officers in Cornwall.

Police attended the Spar shop on Delabole High Street just before 18:00 on Tuesday.

Officers attempted to detain a man, but two police officers were assaulted, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

One officer remains in Royal Cornwall Hospital with a fractured and dislocated ankle.

A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear before Bodmin Magistrates Court later.

Delabole
Google

Council reveals venue for tying the knot

Plymouth Herald

Plymouth couples could soon be tying the knot and filing their council tax forms all under the same roof.

Vehicle fires overnight in Exmouth and Torbay

BBC Radio Devon

Fire crews in Devon have been tackling vehicle fires overnight.

Crews in Exmouth received several calls about a car on fire on Henley Road just before 03:00.

Police were also called as the car appeared to have been involved in a crash.

Two crews were called to a garage in Torbay where a coach was on fire, and a third crew joined them as the flames were close to a neighbouring industrial building.

VR bringing Devon tourist attractions to life

BBC Radio Devon

As part of a multimillion-pound project, experts are using new virtual reality technology to transform tourist attractions in Devon.

Academics, designers and architects are meeting today to show off how the headsets can bring historic places to life.

Visitors at Exeter Cathedral will be able to play a virtual game based on the astronomical clock and carvings of angels being animated.

VR
BBC

Funding boost for Torbay culture

BBC Radio Devon

Torbay has been given just over £1m to revitalise its cultural scene in an effort to improve life for locals and attract more tourists.

The money will be spent on everything from underused heritage sites to dance lessons for older people to cut the risk of a fall.

The money's come from Arts Council England and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Travel: Motorcycle in accident on A390 Truro

Andrew Segal

Local Live

In Truro, on the A390 Treyew Road around Chapel Hill, there has been an accident. A motorcycle is understood to have been involved.

Back to school (sort of) for Exeter pupils

BBC Spotlight

Infants starting at a new school in Exeter are doing so in an unusual setting.

Trinity Church of England school is opening temporarily in Newcourt Community Centre.

Its 16 pupils will move into a £6.8m purpose built site at Easter next year.

Its build was delayed by 18 months because of disputes between landowners.

School
BBC

The councillor who is staying analogue in a digital world

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

When it comes to local government, Devon councillor Percy Prowse prefers to do things the old-fashioned way.

He only has a landline phone (with no answer phone) - no emails, no social media, no internet.

Instead, he hand types a regular newsletter on his vintage typewriter, and goes to meet community members on his bicycle.

The councillor who only has a landline

Children slept on folded clothes in holiday park because of 'faeces'

Devon Live

A south Devon mum has described spending time at a holiday park in Somerset as like a prison cell or war zone, saying her children had to sleep on their own folded clothes because the beds were so filthy.

Travel update: Slow traffic on the A30

BBC Radio Devon

On the A30 westbound between Chybucca and Chiverton Cross there's slow traffic.

Family's call to highlight meningitis B symptoms

Family's call to highlight meningitis B symptoms

George Zographou, 18, from Bristol, fell ill at the Boardmasters Surf and Music Festival in Newquay and died last month.

The teenager, who was a student St Brendan's Sixth Form College, contracted the B strain of meningitis before the festival.

His family wants to highlight how symptoms can present quite differently in some people - particularly with the B strain.

His mother, Elaine, said one of the main symptoms George initially experienced was limb pains.

"George woke up with some really bad pains in his feet and legs and told me the pain was 'so bad it was scary'."

Limb pain, such as this can be one of the very first signs of meningitis B."

Elaine Zographou

Grenfell firefighters given seaside break

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

The trip to the coast has been arranged by colleagues in Cornwall and the local community.

Weather update: possible showers ahead

BBC Weather

There will be some sunny spells at first, though a scattering of showers are likely throughout the day, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain for a time during the late afternoon.

Becoming windier through the day, especially by the coast and feeling cool.

Top temperature 17C (63F).

Weather map
BBC

Incinerator claims are rubbish, businesses say

BBC Radio Cornwall

Private waste management companies in Cornwall are angry at claims by the Environment Agency that the energy from waste incinerator at St Dennis is working well.

Tight restrictions on bulky trade waste mean many of these small businesses say they can not use the facility.

Ian Inch runs Inch's Waste Management in Penzance: "I do a lot of house clearances and dispose of bulky items and unless its 600mm by 600mm it doesn't fit into the incinerator.

"So wardrobes and such don't fit in there, so I have to take my waste much further afield than I used to."

Waste
BBC

Travel update: Delays in Plymouth and Axminster

BBC Radio Devon

There are a few delays around this morning:

  • On the A3047 at Mount Ambrose there are temporary traffic lights due to roadworks. Slow traffic
  • At Tideford the A38 eastbound is partially blocked around Kilna Lane due to a broken down vehicle
  • In Axminster Hunthay Lane is partially blocked due to an accident around Uphay Lane
  • In Plymouth there are delays on Tavistock Road due to roadworks

Council criticised over axing of bus services

BBC Spotlight

The MP for Torbay has called the local council "jobsworths" over the axing of local bus services in the town.

Kevin Foster delivered a 1,200 signature petition to parliament last night from local residents.

Campaigners want the council to start funding buses again after routes, including the 65 serving residential parts of Torquay, were stopped.

Their loss has now been raised in the Commons.

Bus
BBC

News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

