Exeter's 50-year-old bus station will close after the last bus has left the station on Saturday 28 October, the city council has announced. A new bus station and leisure centre is being built , at a cost of £40m. From Sunday 29 October, passengers will be picked up and dropped off at dedicated bus stands in the city. The new bus station is expected to open in winter 2019.
Live Reporting
By Sophie Malcolm
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Exeter bus station to close in October
Simon Alexander
BBC Spotlight
Exeter's 50-year-old bus station will close after the last bus has left the station on Saturday 28 October, the city council has announced.
A new bus station and leisure centre is being built, at a cost of £40m.
From Sunday 29 October, passengers will be picked up and dropped off at dedicated bus stands in the city.
The new bus station is expected to open in winter 2019.
Delays on M5 northbound after HGV fire
Tavistock captain appointed to one of the navy's largest ever ships
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
A Royal Navy captain from Tavistock is ready for the naming of his ship HMS Prince of Wales, one of the largest ever naval ships.
Captain Ian Groom is the first captain appointed to HMS Prince of Wales, the second of the new Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.
The ship will be formally named in Rosyth today.
Capt Groom said: “As an engineering officer, it is a privilege to oversee the build of the largest and most complex warships ever built in the UK.
"Quite simply it doesn’t get better than this."
Woman found dead under car was in her 80s
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Police say a woman who was found dead under a car in Plymouth earlier this morning is a local woman in her 80s.
They say her next of kin have been informed.
Emergency services were called to Nightingale Close in Elburton just after 10:00.
A police cordon remains in place.
Travel update: Crash in Tavistock
BBC Radio Devon
In Tavistock on the A386 Abbey Place at Bedford Square there are reports of a crash.
One in seven workers 'missing meals'
BBC Radio Cornwall
One in seven workers in the south west say they're missing meals to make ends meet.
The Trades Union Congress has carried out a poll and says one in four workers it asked wouldn't be able to pay an unexpected £500 bill and many have pawned something in the past 12 months.
More than 3,000 workers across the country took part.
Emergency services workers being assaulted on the job
BBC Spotlight
Emergency services in the south west are joining together to call for tougher sentences for those convicted of assaulting them.
Police, ambulance, fire and health workers say there's an alarming trend in attacks from those they are trying to help.
It includes verbal abuse, spitting, biting and even sexual assault.
Father vows to withdraw son from school every day until teachers stop giving him detentions over his shoes
Cornwall Live
The row over school shoes at one of Newquay’s secondary schools is rumbling on after a father vowed to withdraw his son from lessons until teachers stop giving him detention.
Travel update: Slow moving traffic on the A361
BBC Radio Devon
On the A361 between South Molton and Tiverton heading towards the M5 there's slow moving traffic.
HMS Ocean sent to Caribbean to help hurricane victims
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
The Royal Navy's flagship HMS Ocean has been sent to provide "vital humanitarian aid" to Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma and in the path of Hurricane Jose. The Royal Navy says the helicopter carrier and amphibious assault ship will join the Falmouth-based Royal Fleet Auxiliary Mounts Bay to provide logistical and medical support.
Hurricane Irma has pummelled the Turks and Caicos Islands after leaving a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, killing at least 14 people.
Howling winds and rough seas battered the British overseas territory, experiencing a top-rated category five hurricane for the first time.
Some 500,000 people were told to leave south Florida with Irma due on Sunday.
The hurricane has been downgraded to a category four, but officials warn that it remains "extremely dangerous".
BreakingWoman found dead under car
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
A woman has been found dead under a car in a Plymouth street.
Emergency services were called to Nightingale Close in Elburton just after 10:00.
It is believed the woman was found partially beneath a stationary vehicle.
The road is closed and fire, police and ambulance are at the scene.
Travel update: A30 partially blocked
BBC Radio Cornwall
The A30 eastbound around Polyphant, in east Cornwall, is partially blocked due to a broken-down vehicle.
Traffic is slow moving.
Police chase man who begs for money
Cornwall Live
A cyclist pretending to be homeless in order to beg for money has been chased by police, but managed to escape - without his bike, wallet and left shoe.
Fire service warning after tumble dryer fire destroys home
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Firefighters are urging people to check their tumble dryers after a blaze destroyed a bungalow in Cornwall.
The service said: "Tumble dryers and washing machines contain powerful motors with fast moving parts that get very hot. If you do not clean and maintain your machine, excess fluff or lint can build up over time and catch fire."
New town plans for edge of Plymouth
Plymouth Herald
A developer hopes to build a new town on the edge of Plymouth.
Travel update: Reports trailer loses portaloos
BBC Radio Cornwall
There are reports that on the A30 westbound, in the dip between Camborne and Hayle, a trailer has lost its load of portaloos. Approach with care
Seafront reopens after woman's body pulled from water
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
Torquay Seafront has been reopened after a woman's body was pulled from the water.
The area was closed after the discovery earlier this morning.
Devon and Cornwall Police says authorities are now trying to establish the age of the woman.
Travel update: Crash in Bissoe
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Bissoe on Coombe Lane around Race Hill we've got reports there's an accident. Approach with care
Burnt out car driver sought
Police officers are searching for the driver of a car found burnt out on Dartmoor.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers from Kingsbridge and its dog unit were involved in the search.
The car was found on a minor road on Thursday evening.
Home made of hemp destroyed in fire
Devon Live
A home built out of hemp blocks and wood has been destroyed in a fire in Devon.
Emergency services try to identify woman's body pulled from sea
BBC Radio Devon
Emergency services are trying to identify a woman's body pulled from the sea at Torquay this morning.
Police, ambulance and HM Coastguard were called to the seafront at 06:30.
The body was recovered from the sea by the emergency services. Investigations are ongoing to identify her and "establish the circumstances surrounding her death".
A scene guard is in place and Torbay Road/Seafront is closed.
Social deprivation causing tooth decay, study shows
Researchers studying children's teeth in Plymouth say social deprivation can lead to an increased risk of decay.
A study carried out by the Peninsula School of Dentistry, the city council and Public Health England looked at 347 four to six year olds.
Travel update: Crash on the A38
BBC Radio Devon
On the A38 Exeter bound between Ivybridge and Wrangaton one lane is blocked due to a crash.
Falmouth-based ship travelling to the Caribbean to help hurricane victims
BBC Spotlight
The supply ship RFA Mounts Bay is part of a task group dispatched to provide support for victims of Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean.
The Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel which is affiliated with Falmouth, is already helping out in Anguilla.
She's equipped to provide emergency supplies of food and water, and medical support.
Meanwhile Devonport-based HMS Ocean is due to arrive there within two weeks.
Travel update: Blocked road in Mount Hawke
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Mount Hawke we've got reports Rodda's Road is blocked near the school due to a fallen tree.
Severe disruption: A3022 Devon both ways
A3022 Devon both ways severe disruption, around Seaway Lane.
A3022 Devon - A3022 Torbay Road in Torquay closed around the Seaway Lane junction, because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
A rainy day ahead
BBC Weather
Showers and longer spells of rain are likely on and off throughout today but a few sunny spells will develop in the afternoon, mainly in the west.
It will be windy, especially near the south coast.
Top temperature 17C.
Bungalow destroyed in Probus blaze
BBC Radio Cornwall
A couple from Probus have had their bungalow almost completely destroyed by a fire.
It's thought the fire that began late yesterday afternoon started in a tumble-dryer in a neighbour's shed.
Four fire engines and their crews attended the scene.
Fire Station Manager Tony Penrose says fire crews fought to prevent the house being completely gutted.
BreakingWoman's body pulled from the sea at Torquay
BBC Radio Devon
A body of a woman has been recovered from the sea at Torquay.
Torbay Road at Seaway Lane has been closed off.
Police, the coastguard and RNLI are involved.
More to follow.
Assaults on ambulance officers on the rise, emergency services say
BBC Spotlight
Emergency service workers across the south west say there's an alarming trend in attacks from those they're trying to help.
This can include verbal abuse, spitting, biting and even sexual assault and grievous bodily harm.
South West ambulance staff were assaulted 140 times on duty during 2016.
Karen Lott was hospitalised after being attacked by a man she was sent to help in Torquay. She says it's not unusual, with other colleagues reporting similar incidents.
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.