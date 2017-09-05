Man dies and another still missing
Summary
- Fisherman dies and another missing at sea off Treyarnon, Cornwall
- --- Men 'members of same family on holiday'
- --- Man, 21, rescued but died in hospital
- --- Major search continues today for missing man
- Updates on Tuesday 5 September 2017
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Treyarnon Bay search: Men 'members of same family on holiday'
BBC Radio Cornwall
Two men swept off rocks into the sea off north Cornwall are thought to be members of the same family on holiday in the area, coastguards say.
A major search and rescue operation was launched after reports of two males being swept into sea while fishing off rocks west of Treyarnon Bay, near Padstow, on Monday afternoon.
Police said a 21-year-old man was confirmed dead after being rescued and taken to hospital.
A search resumed at about 07:00 for the second man, with coastguards beginning a shoreline search.
Treyarnon Bay search: Multiple agencies involved
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A search has resumed for a missing man after two males were swept off rocks into the sea off north Cornwall.
The alarm was raised at about 14:35 on Monday when a member of the public reported two people in the water west of Treyarnon Bay, near Padstow. The pair were reported to be fishing.
One 21-year-old man was confirmed dead after being rescued and taken to hospital.
A number of agencies were involved in an initial search operation on Monday.
They included:
Treyarnon Bay search: Man, 21, confirmed dead after being swept into sea
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old fisherman died after being swept into the sea off north Cornwall.
He was one of two men swept off rocks into the water west of Treyarnon Bay at about 14:35 on Monday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were "called to a report of two males having been washed in to the sea near Treyarnon Bay, north Cornwall".
Officers said: "The males had been fishing off the rocks.
"Following a search by the RNLI and HM Coastguard, a 21-year-old male was located and airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, where he was confirmed deceased.
"His next of kin have been informed."
A search resumed at about 07:00 for the second man.
Fisherman dies and another missing at sea off Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
A 21-year-old fisherman has died and another is still missing after being swept off rocks into the sea off north Cornwall.
The alarm was raised at 14:35 on Monday when a member of the public reported two people in the water west of Treyarnon Bay, near Padstow.
One man was recovered by a Falmouth Coastguard helicopter and taken to hospital by the air ambulance. He died on arrival at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The search for the other man was called off at dusk as light faded. A search resumed at about 07:00 for him.
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
