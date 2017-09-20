BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary
- Medical firm to build £172m manufacturing plant on outskirts of Plymouth
- Plymouth rape investigation: Police issue description of alleged attacker
- Cornish schools to be alerted if child witnesses domestic abuse
- 'Remove racist' Native American tapestry from public display
- Updates on Wednesday 20 September 2017
Travel: Poor weather cancels Skybus flights to Isles of Scilly
Fire in car caused by laptop
Andrew Segal
Fire crews have dealt with a laptop fire in a car in Torbay.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said a crew was called to Vicarage Hill in Marldon at about 06:50.
Firefighters said it was "a fire involving one laptop on [the] passenger seat of [the] vehicle" and the cause was accidental.
Equivalent of six children out of a class of 30 'witness domestic abuse in the home'
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Head teachers in Cornwall are being briefed about an initiative which will involve police alerting a school immediately if a child has witnessed domestic abuse.
Education watchdog Ofsted claims one in five children are likely to have seen domestic abuse in the home. With the equivalent of six children out of a classroom of 30 witnessing some sort of abuse in the home, the message from Ofsted is more needs to be done to prevent domestic violence.
A new report from the school inspectors, the Care Quality Commission, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and the Inspectorate of Probation said the problem needed to be tackled early on.
Operation Encompass is an initiative which involves schools being informed by police forces by 09:00 the next day that a pupil has witnessed domestic violence. The idea is that staff can get in immediately with support for the pupil and understand changes in behaviour.
It's being welcomed by head teachers, who said anything that helped staff quickly identify and support a child who was affected was very welcome.
The scheme is already in use across 21 police forces, but has been delayed in Devon and Cornwall because of computer issues.
New World Tapestry under scrutiny for 'offensive' depiction of Native Americans
BBC Spotlight
The New World Tapestry, which tells the history of the South West's ties with America, is under scrutiny for its representation of Native American people.
It depicts the story of the Mayflower and the Pilgrim Fathers in 1620.
It was hand-stitched by more than 250 volunteers in the South West over 20 years, with the assembly of its first panel carried out in Plymouth in the late 1970s, and its designer never meant to cause upset.
But now, with re-examination, the National Congress of American Indians, alongside some native American scholars and artists suggest the depictions can be seen as offensive.
High tide times for the region
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Quarter of 14-year-old girls 'have signs of depression'
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News Online
A quarter of girls and nearly one in 10 boys show signs of depression at the age of 14, say UK researchers.
The findings come from more than 10,000 young people who shared their worries and emotions.
Surveys with their parents, however, suggested many were not attuned to the true anxieties of their teenage sons and daughters.
Parents often underestimated daughters' stress and had concerns about sons that the boys themselves did not voice.
Lead investigator Dr Praveetha Patalay, from Liverpool University, said teenagers, and particularly girls, were facing more mental health difficulties than previous generations.
Devon travel: Accident on M5 northbound
On the M5 northbound between Exminster and Exeter, there are reports of an accident.
Latest weather: A dry start but outbreaks of rain later
BBC Weather
It will be a largely dry start to the day with some sunny spells. Cloud will thicken from the west through the day, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the area by the afternoon.
It will also be fairly breezy around the coast. Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
Plymouth rape investigation: Police issue description of alleged attacker
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Police investigating the reported rape of a teenage woman in Plymouth have issued a description of her alleged attacker.
Officers said the 19-year-old woman was attacked in Sutton Harbour, in the Barbican area of the city, between 22:40 and 23:00 on Monday.
The area was cordoned off for an investigation.
The alleged attacker was described as a white man with brown stubble.
Detectives were continuing with enquiries, gathering CCTV and forensic evidence, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Devon travel: Problems in Paignton and Plymouth
BBC Radio Devon
Cornwall travel: Accident in Roche
BBC Radio Cornwall
Going underground: What's it like to go down a disused 400-year-old tin mine?
Claire Marshall
Environment correspondent, BBC News
South Crofty tin mine, near Camborne, was closed almost 20 years ago, but now a Canadian company, Strongbow, plans to open it back up.
What's it like down there at the moment? I go down to have a look.
Weather watchers: Brightness and clouds in Launceston and Topsham
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
We'll have a full forecast later.
ShelterBox seeing if aid needed after Mexico earthquake
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck central Mexico, killing at least 248 people and toppling dozens of buildings in the capital, Mexico City.
President Enrique Peña Nieto said more than 20 children had died and 30 were missing after a school collapsed.
The country is prone to earthquakes and earlier this month an 8.1 magnitude tremor in the south left at least 90 dead.
Medical firm to invest £172m in Plymouth plant
BBC Spotlight
One of the world's leading medical firms is going to invest £172m into a manufacturing plant in Plymouth, it's been confirmed.
The deal for Becton Dickinson will create 200 new jobs. It already employs more than 700 people in the city at its facility which manufactures blood collection products.
The new deal was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May during a trade mission in New York.
Business leaders in the South West said it was to be the third largest deal for Plymouth in the last 10 years.
Schools to be alerted if children witness domestic abuse
BBC Radio Cornwall
The education watchdog is leading calls for a public information campaign to raise awareness of the impact of domestic abuse on children in Cornwall and across the country.
Ofsted claims one in five children are likely to have seen domestic abuse in the home.
Head teachers in Cornwall are currently being briefed about Operation Encompass, an initiative launching soon which involves police forces alerting a school immediately if a child has witnessed domestic abuse.
