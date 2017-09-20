BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Head teachers in Cornwall are being briefed about an initiative which will involve police alerting a school immediately if a child has witnessed domestic abuse.

Education watchdog Ofsted claims one in five children are likely to have seen domestic abuse in the home. With the equivalent of six children out of a classroom of 30 witnessing some sort of abuse in the home, the message from Ofsted is more needs to be done to prevent domestic violence.

Getty Images Ofsted claims one in five children are likely to have seen domestic violence (picture posed with models)

A new report from the school inspectors, the Care Quality Commission, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and the Inspectorate of Probation said the problem needed to be tackled early on.

Operation Encompass is an initiative which involves schools being informed by police forces by 09:00 the next day that a pupil has witnessed domestic violence. The idea is that staff can get in immediately with support for the pupil and understand changes in behaviour.

It's being welcomed by head teachers, who said anything that helped staff quickly identify and support a child who was affected was very welcome.

The scheme is already in use across 21 police forces, but has been delayed in Devon and Cornwall because of computer issues.