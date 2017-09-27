BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

The search for a missing fishermen has been suspended after his two fellow crewmen were rescued from an upturned trawler off the coast of Devon.

The vessel was fishing off the Eddystone Lighthouse, but failed to dock in Plymouth at the agreed time and was reported overdue just before 21:00 last night.

A major air and sea search was launched, involved coastguard helicopters, RNLI lifeboats, two Royal Navy ships and Border Force.

The capsized boat was spotted four miles south of Plymouth at about 01:00, with two men on the upturned hull.

They were put on board a lifeboat and taken to shore to be by paramedics.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the search for the third man has been suspended, pending further information.