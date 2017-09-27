BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary

  1. Man missing after major search for missing fishing boat overnight
  2. Fishermen in Cornwall say they're catching tuna that can't be landed and sold
  3. People in Torbay could pay an extra £72 in council tax as authority struggles to balance books
  4. Plymouth's Mark Ormrod wins two silver medals at Invictus Games
  5. Updates on Wednesday 27 September 2017

Live Reporting

By Lynne French

All times stated are UK

Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Dry at first, but rain later

BBC Weather

Any mist and murk will clear this morning, with bright spells developing at first.

However, a band of rain and brisk winds will spread in from the west this afternoon, with some heavy bursts possible at times.

Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).

BBC

Man, 27, killed in Dartmouth hit and run

A 27-year-old man has been killed in a suspected hit and run incident in Dartmouth.

The man's body was found near Coronation Park and Townstal Road - close to the entrance to Britannia Royal Naval College.

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called to the scene at about 00:40, but the victim's injuries were fatal. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers said the vehicle involved failed to stop and police are appealing for witnesses.

Travel update for Cornwall: Emergency resurfacing on A392

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • The A392 is closed for emergency resurfacing work between Quintrell Downs and Whitecross. A diversion is in place
  • Flights to Isles of Scilly are on hold due to weather conditions
  • In Callington, on the A388 Launceston Road, near South Hill Road, there is slow traffic due to temporary traffic lights for gas main work
  • The St Mawes Ferry and Place Ferry are out of service today and Enterprise Boats will not go via St Mawes

Travel update for Devon: Dartmouth road closed due to incident

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Dartmouth, College Way is closed in both directions between Townstal Road and Ridge Hill due to police investigation work. Diversions are in place
  • There's busy traffic in Plymouth on Tavistock Road approaching Derriford roundabout in all directions due to major roadworks
  • Temporary traffic lights for gas main work are in place in Paignton on the A380 King's Ash Road around Foxhole Road, leading to heavy traffic

Isles of Scilly flights grounded by weather

Man dies after suspected hit and run

Lynne French

BBC News Online

A man has died after a suspected hit and run in Dartmouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was found lying on the A379 College Way, near the entrance to Britannia Royal Naval College, but, despite efforts by the emergency services, died as a result of his injuries.

Damaged vehicle parts were found near his body and police have appealed to the driver of the vehicle involved or any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Two fishermen rescued, but third still missing

BBC Radio Cornwall

The search for a missing fishermen has been suspended after his two fellow crewmen were rescued from an upturned trawler off the coast of Devon.

The vessel was fishing off the Eddystone Lighthouse, but failed to dock in Plymouth at the agreed time and was reported overdue just before 21:00 last night.

MCA helicopter
BBC

A major air and sea search was launched, involved coastguard helicopters, RNLI lifeboats, two Royal Navy ships and Border Force.

The capsized boat was spotted four miles south of Plymouth at about 01:00, with two men on the upturned hull.

They were put on board a lifeboat and taken to shore to be by paramedics.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the search for the third man has been suspended, pending further information.

Can you help find adorable Labradoodle who disappeared in crash on A30?

Plymouth Herald

A dog vanished after a dramatic crash which saw a car end up on its roof.

Travel update for Devon: Accident in Dartmouth

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Dartmouth, College Way is closed both directions between Townstal Road and Ridge Hill due to an accident. A diversion is in place
  • Delays expected on the Tamar crossing with one ferry out of action due to a mechanical fault
  • On the A376 at Exton, there's very slow moving traffic heading towards Exeter
  • Heavy traffic in Plymouth on Tavistock Road approaching the Derriford roundabout in all directions due to the roadworks

Travel update for Cornwall: Delays on Tamar ferry

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • There are delays on the Tamar ferry service, with one ferry out with a mechanical fault
  • Traffic on the A38 in the Glynn Valley heading eastbound is slow-moving near Two Waters Foot
  • On the A39 near Penryn, there's slow traffic on the approaches to the Treluswell roundabout
  • On the A390 at Grampound, there's slow traffic due to a poor road surface

Search suspended for missing fisherman after two rescued

BBC Radio Devon

A search for a fisherman missing off the coast of Devon has been suspended.

A major air and sea search was launched in the early hours and two fishermen were found on the upturned hull of their boat four miles south of Plymouth.

Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter
BBC

The two were rescued by RNLI lifeboat and taken ashore to be treated by paramedics.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it had suspended the search for the third crew member - which involved two rescue helicopters, three lifeboats, two Royal Navy warships and the Border Force - pending further information.

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Lynne French

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

