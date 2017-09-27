BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary
- Man missing after major search for missing fishing boat overnight
- Fishermen in Cornwall say they're catching tuna that can't be landed and sold
- People in Torbay could pay an extra £72 in council tax as authority struggles to balance books
- Plymouth's Mark Ormrod wins two silver medals at Invictus Games
- Updates on Wednesday 27 September 2017
Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Dry at first, but rain later
BBC Weather
Any mist and murk will clear this morning, with bright spells developing at first.
However, a band of rain and brisk winds will spread in from the west this afternoon, with some heavy bursts possible at times.
Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).
Man, 27, killed in Dartmouth hit and run
A 27-year-old man has been killed in a suspected hit and run incident in Dartmouth.
The man's body was found near Coronation Park and Townstal Road - close to the entrance to Britannia Royal Naval College.
Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called to the scene at about 00:40, but the victim's injuries were fatal. His next of kin have been informed.
Officers said the vehicle involved failed to stop and police are appealing for witnesses.
Isles of Scilly flights grounded by weather
Two fishermen rescued, but third still missing
The search for a missing fishermen has been suspended after his two fellow crewmen were rescued from an upturned trawler off the coast of Devon.
The vessel was fishing off the Eddystone Lighthouse, but failed to dock in Plymouth at the agreed time and was reported overdue just before 21:00 last night.
A major air and sea search was launched, involved coastguard helicopters, RNLI lifeboats, two Royal Navy ships and Border Force.
The capsized boat was spotted four miles south of Plymouth at about 01:00, with two men on the upturned hull.
They were put on board a lifeboat and taken to shore to be by paramedics.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the search for the third man has been suspended, pending further information.
