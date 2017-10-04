BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Two people have been injured in an explosion on board a dredging vessel off Cornwall, coastguards say.

Coastguards said they received a call from the vessel, about two nautical miles south of Dodman Point, near Mevagissey, just before 13:00.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "It is believed that a compressed air cylinder exploded and two of the three people on board have been injured in the blast."

A Coastguard helicopter and Falmouth lifeboat are on scene evacuating the casualties to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

A Royal Navy Fleet Auxiliary ship and a Fishery Protection vessel were also assisting, coastguards added.