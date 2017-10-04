BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary
Travel update for Devon: Two accidents in Plympton
BBC Radio Devon
BreakingTwo people injured in cylinder explosion on boat
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Two people have been injured in an explosion on board a dredging vessel off Cornwall, coastguards say.
Coastguards said they received a call from the vessel, about two nautical miles south of Dodman Point, near Mevagissey, just before 13:00.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "It is believed that a compressed air cylinder exploded and two of the three people on board have been injured in the blast."
A Coastguard helicopter and Falmouth lifeboat are on scene evacuating the casualties to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
A Royal Navy Fleet Auxiliary ship and a Fishery Protection vessel were also assisting, coastguards added.
Football: Exeter boss happy despite Argyle trophy loss
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale says he is pleased with how his side played after their 5-3 penalty shootout loss to rivals Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy.
Tisdale made eight changes to his side which twice took the lead in a 2-2 draw at Home Park.
"There were three young players that were making their full senior debut, as well as players who've been on the fringe of the team, so I'm really pleased with the way we played.
"It bodes well for the squad and the confidence of the players who are trying to get into the team."
Structural engineers examine overturned lorry road
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Structural engineers are examining a road near Loddiswell which is thought to have partially collapsed yesterday, causing an HGV lorry to overturn and crash down an embankment.
The driver, who escaped serious injury, said his seatbelt saved his life.
Weather update for Devon and Cornwall: A cloudy afternoon with some sunny spells
BBC Weather
A dry afternoon, but quite cloudy at times, although there should be some bright or sunny periods.
Light or moderate winds increasing by the end of the day, with a maximum temperature of 16C ( 61F).
Some clear periods at first this evening, but from midnight onwards cloud will increase as a band of mostly light rain moves in, with a minimum temperature of 10C ( 50F).
Boris should apologise 'unequivocally' for Sirte comments
Sarah Wollaston, the Conservative MP for Totnes, says Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson should apologise "unequivocally" about comments he made on the war-torn Libyan city of Sirte.
He said if the dead bodies were cleared away, Sirte could become the "next Dubai".
In an interview on BBC Radio Four's Today programme, Dr Wollaston said the foreign secretary's comments were both crass and poorly judged and he should consider his position.
Knife school head writes to reassure parents
Lynne French
BBC News Online
The head of Penair School in Truro has written to parents about an incident on Monday involving a pupil with a knife, describing it as "unprecedented".
The 13-year-old girl, who cannot be named, has been charged with possessing of an offensive weapon on school grounds, making threats to kill, assault and causing criminal damage.
Her case will be heard at a youth court at a later date.
Head James Davidson said he wanted to give parents "accurate information" as facts could often become "distorted" after conversations.
In the letter, the head said: "In nearly 20 years of working in education, I have never experienced an incident like this and hope to never again."
Mr Davidson said the student had been suspended, but legal proceedings meant he was unable to release any further details. He added the school was "committed to the safety and education of all our students".
Glimmer of hope for dairy farmers
BBC Spotlight
Dairy farmers could soon see an upturn in fortunes following two years of low prices.
Many farmers were being paid less for their milk than it cost to produce and, in the South West alone, more than 200 farms have gone out of business since 2012.
A report published today says that, thanks to an increase in global demand for milk, profits should begin to rise - although it could take farmers another two years to clear accumulated debts.
Missing dog found after trawler Solstice capsized, killing its owner
Cornwall Live
A dog who went missing when a trawler capsized killing its owner and leaving two others in deep shock has been found dead on a Cornwall beach.
Cornwall's main hospitals braced for critical CQC report
BBC Spotlight
Cornwall's main hospitals are braced for a critical report from the health watchdog tomorrow.
The Care Quality Commission has already issued a warning notice after inspecting the Royal Cornwall in Treliske, the West Cornwall in Penzance and St Michael's in Hayle.
The Royal Cornwall Hospital's Trust was told earlier this year to make immediate improvements in nine areas - including making sure there was enough staff at all times.
At the time of that warning from the CQC, the trust said it was making improvements.
Travel: Slow traffic in Plymouth after Belgrave Road accident
BBC Radio Devon
In Plymouth, on Mutley Plain heading inbound, there is slow traffic due to an accident at Belgrave Road.
Hold on to your hats... it's about to get windy!
Mineshaft fall man 'didn't think I'd come out of there'
BBC Spotlight
A man who sparked a major rescue operation after falling down a disused mineshaft in Cornwall has said he didn't think he'd make it out alive.
Andrew Williams from South Wales was part of an organised walking group when he fell more than 50ft (15m) down the mine near St Just 10 days ago.
After a six-hour rescue operation involving more than 50 people, he was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where he's recovering from a broken pelvis and spinal injuries.
"I really didn't think I'd come out of there, but thankfully I did," he said.
Severe accident: A379 Devon both ways
A379 Devon both ways severe accident, between Fore Street and B3392.
A379 Devon - A379 in Aveton Gifford closed in both directions between the Fore Street junction and the B3392 junction, because of an accident involving a car and motorcycle.
Football: Ex-Torquay assistant boss Robbie Herrera leaves
BBC Sport
Former Torquay United assistant boss Robbie Herrera has left the club following the recent appointment of head coach Gary Owers.
The 47-year-old was in caretaker charge prior to Owers' arrival after the sacking of former boss Kevin Nicholson.
General manager Geoff Harrop said talks had taken place about a youth development role for Herrera.
"Robbie has decided that he is ready for a new challenge, which I fully understand and appreciate," he added.
Totnes MP says Boris comments 'crass and poorly judged'
BBC Radio Devon
A Conservative MP has said Boris Johnson's comments on a war-torn Libyan city were "crass and poorly judged".
The foreign secretary said Sirte could be the next Dubai, adding: "all they have to do is clear the dead bodies away".
His comments at a Tory conference fringe meeting has angered many MPs, including those in his own party.
Totnes Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston said: "These remarks were crass, poorly judged and grossly insensitive and this is from the person who is representing us on the world stage," she said.
"I think it's really disappointing."
Lorry crash driver 'saved by seatbelt'
The driver of a lorry which overturned and crashed near Loddiswell on Tuesday says his seatbelt saved his life.
The vehicle overturned during the crash on Tuesday.
Devon Highways bosses said on Twitter that Loddiswell Rake Corner to Avon Mill was still closed and a crane was due to remove the vehicle later before structural engineers inspected the road.
Tide times for Devon and Cornwall
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
If you're planning a trip to the coast today, here are the times of high water.
Man drove wrong way on A38 to kill himself after abuse
Devon Live
The son of a 'manipulative sadist' who physically and sexually abused his family for two decades has revealed he eventually tried to kill himself by driving the wrong way on the A38.
St Ives to St Erth service suspended
A30 lane at Launceston closed for emergency resurfacing
Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Bright with some sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be dry and bright with some sunny spells, although the sun may be somewhat hazy in places.
However, later on the cloud will increase from the north and the winds will also strengthen.
Maximum temperature 15C (59F).
Man arrested after Redruth explosion released by police
Naomi Kennedy
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man from Redruth arrested under the Explosives Act has been released by police while further investigations take place.
Officers were called to reports of a small explosion in the town on Sunday night, and cordons were set up on Monday whilst an explosive ordnance device team assessed the scene.
The incident was not believed to be related to terrorism, police said.
Suspected arson destroys cricket building
BBC Radio Devon
A building at Westleigh Cricket Club in north Devon has been completely destroyed by a fire, which is thought to have been started deliberately.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Bideford were sent to the blaze when the alarm was raised just after 03:00.
Penzance petition calls for improved police presence
BBC Radio Cornwall
People living and working in Penzance say a lack of police presence to deal with drug dealing and street drinking leaves them feeling unsafe.
In a petition, they're asking Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council to address what they see as big issues, including homelessness, poverty, public safety and drug misuse.
West Cornwall Police Commander Supt Sara Crane said she was continuing to look into levels of policing.
Football: Owers urges Torquay to stay grounded after win
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Torquay United manager Gary Owers says he and his players will not get carried away after finally getting a first win of the season.
The Gulls beat Maidenhead United 4-0 at Plainmoor to end a 13-game winless run since the start of the season.
"We're not going to jump on an open top bus tomorrow and celebrate three points, but we had to win at some stage," Owers told BBC Radio Devon.
"I'm thankful, I'm relieved and hopefully we can move on now."
The Gulls are still bottom of the National League but managed to score more goals in the first half of Tuesday night's game than they had in their previous six games.
Travel update for Cornwall: A30 lane closure near Launceston
Penair head teacher confirms 'very serious incident'
Cornwall Live
The head teacher of Penair School in Truro has issued a statement on the “very serious incident” that took place at the school which allegedly involving one of the students and a knife.
Travel update for Devon: Breakdown on A38 at Splatford Split
BBC Radio Devon
A cloudy start in Topsham before day of cloud, sun and wind
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
We'll have a full forecast later.
Devon schools 'still missing out with funding'
BBC Spotlight
Schools in Devon will still be among the poorest in the country, despite the government's new funding formula, according to figures seen by the BBC.
Last month the Conservatives, who run the county council, welcomed extra funding which they said meant Devon's schools budget would get another £7.5m a year.
But emails obtained by the BBC said this would only improve funding by £22 per pupil, still leaving each school child with £268 a year less than the national average.
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Good Wednesday morning from BBC Local Live.
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.