BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Man rescued from vehicle crash in North Devon
  2. Gender identity support service calls 'rise sixfold'
  3. CQC calls for Cornwall health bosses to have 'courage' to overhaul services
  4. Updates on Tuesday 10 October 2017

Live Reporting

By Sophie Malcolm

All times stated are UK

Get involved

'Library of things' will open in Devon if money can be raised

Devon Live

A 'library of things' will open in Devon - the sixth in the UK and the second in the county - if enough money can be raised.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CQC calls for health bosses to have 'courage' to overhaul services

BBC Radio Cornwall

The Care Quality Commission's (CQC) calling on Cornwall's health and social care managers to have "courage" to radically overhaul services.

The CQC points to the county having less social care beds than other comparable parts of the country.

In its annual report, the CQC says the system is "straining at the seams" because of increasing numbers of frailer pensioners and people with long term complex conditions.

NHS
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather update: Cloudy day ahead

BBC Weather

A generally cloudy day with some outbreaks of light rain or drizzle.

However, some bright or sunny spells are also possible, especially in the east.

Top temperature 16C (60F).

weather map
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man rescued from vehicle crash

A man who was trapped in a crashed vehicle has been rescued by fire crews.

Police and firefighters were called to the A399 near Berrynarbor, in North Devon, on Monday evening.

The vehicle was on its side and the man was trapped inside, firefighters said.

Crews used rescue equipment, a ladder and small tools to get the man out of the vehicle.

He was given oxygen and left with paramedics. His condition is not known.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Five-month wait for transgender advice

BBC Spotlight

A charity which offers support to the LGBTQ community in the South West says there's currently up to a five-month wait for people wanting advice about gender identity.

The Intercom Trust is reporting a sixfold increase in the past six years in people seeking help with transgender issues - mainly young people.

There are calls for more education and funding.

advice service
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update: Crash in Illogan

BBC Radio Cornwall

In Illogan we have reports of an accident on the A3047 Agar Road around Druid's Road and Wheal Fortune Lane.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top