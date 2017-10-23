BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Plans for a £3m investment in prisons in England and Wales - including three in Devon - will make the system safer, the government has said.

The Ministry of Justice said the money would include £2m for 5,600 body-worn cameras, giving all prison officers access to the devices, and £1m for police-style handcuffs and restraints.

The Prison Officers' Association said the measures were "long overdue".

Prisons in Devon include: Dartmoor (pictured), Exeter and Channings Wood, near Newton Abbot.