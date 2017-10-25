BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Getty Images

Contractors have been prevented from starting to clear a site in Devon after being confronted by villagers claiming the work poses a threat to dormice in the area.

Planning permission has been granted for a new housing scheme in Brimhay, in Dartington, and, earlier this week, contractors arrived on site to start felling trees.

However, a planning enforcement officer was called in and a temporary stop notice put on the work.

South Hams District Council said the notice was issued "to allow time for further investigation" to ascertain if the rare creatures were in the area.

It added that if the notice was "found to no be longer be necessary, it will be lifted".