BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

- Updates on Wednesday 25 October 2017
Baby saved by a Tesco bag is now a bubbly two-year-old
Plymouth Herald
A little girl born so premature doctors had to wrap her in a Tesco bag to keep her alive is now a bright and bubbly toddler.
Dormice claim halts work on housing scheme site
BBC Radio Devon
Contractors have been prevented from starting to clear a site in Devon after being confronted by villagers claiming the work poses a threat to dormice in the area.
Planning permission has been granted for a new housing scheme in Brimhay, in Dartington, and, earlier this week, contractors arrived on site to start felling trees.
However, a planning enforcement officer was called in and a temporary stop notice put on the work.
South Hams District Council said the notice was issued "to allow time for further investigation" to ascertain if the rare creatures were in the area.
It added that if the notice was "found to no be longer be necessary, it will be lifted".
Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Exeter
BBC Radio Devon
Police in Exeter say they're cracking down on anti-social behaviour in the Beacon Heath area.
Officers said in the last week there had been reports of youths acting suspiciously, damaging cars and garages, and deliberately running out in front of buses.
Patrols in the area have increased to try to deter further problems and reassure the public.
Elsie Scully-Hicks: Murder accused 'always wanted children'
BBC Wales News
A man from Cornwall accused of murdering his adopted 18-month-old daughter has told a jury he always wanted to have two children.
Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, denies inflicting catastrophic injuries on Elsie Scully-Hicks at their Cardiff home.
She died in hospital on 29 May 2016. Cardiff Crown Court has previously heard her injuries were "very typical" of babies who have been shaken.
Matthew Scully-Hicks said: "I always saw a family with two children."
He said he and his husband, Craig, talked about having a family "pretty early on", adding: "We were both of the mind we wanted children. It's something we could agree on very early on."
The trial continues.
Weather: Cloud returning and becoming duller
BBC Weather
Cloudier and duller conditions will return from the south later this afternoon. Winds will be light and variable.
Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).
It will stay cloudy overnight, with mist and fog over hills and southern coasts.
There will be patchy light rain or drizzle at first, but this will mostly die out later in the night. Winds will be light and southerly.
Minimum Temperature: 11C (52F).
Sat nav fail leaves huge lorry stuck in St Dennis
Cornwall Live
A huge lorry has become stuck in a Cornish village – the second sat nav fail in Cornwall on the same day after a coach got stuck in St Ives.
Charity calls for sea protection laws to remain after Brexit
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornwall wildlife charity is calling on the government to keep EU legislation protecting the seas after Brexit.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust said current laws safeguarded fish stocks, protected marine environments and guarded against pollution.
It said it wanted them kept to continue protecting the oceans, and the government must act decisively to do so.
Environment Minister Michael Gove pledged in June that any Brexit changes to the UK's wildlife laws would increase - not reduce - environmental protection.
Torquay are 'not rubbish anymore'
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Torquay United manager Gary Owers says his side are 'not rubbish anymore' after registering their first away win of the season in the National League.
The Gulls won 1-0 at Ebbsfleet after Jamie Reid's second goal in two games.
The victory sees second-from-bottom Torquay cut the gap to 20th place to four points.
"We looked much more solid, much more organised, we dealt with dangerous situations and were still a threat at the other end," Owers told BBC Devon.
The Gulls have registered nine points from their past four league games, having taken four from the previous 13.
"We're tarred with this 'we're bottom of the league, we're rubbish'. Well, we're not rubbish anymore - we're getting there," added Owers, who took over on 13 September following the sacking of Kevin Nicholson.
'Junc-about' in Bodmin 'needs time to bed in'
BBC Radio Cornwall
A senior Cornwall Councillor has defended a new road network in Bodmin, urging local users to "give it time to bed in".
A safety audit is being carried out on Bodmin's new £8m road scheme after criticism of it being dangerous. An investigation has been started following collisions along the main road through the town.
There's confusion over whether one area is a junction or a roundabout because there are no signs and the road markings are circular. It's been nicknamed a "junc-about" by some residents.
Cornwall Council said it was in line with national policy.
Geoff Brown, who is responsible for transport in the county, added: "It is a very different sort of scheme.
"It's been worked on over three or four years, in conjunction with residents and the town council, who asked for a cycle-friendly, low-speed environment, and that's exactly what they've got."
BreakingMan in hospital after finger found by railway tracks
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A man has been taken to hospital after a severed finger was found by railway tracks in Torquay, police say.
British Transport Police said officers were called to the Riviera Way area at about 08:35 after it was discovered.
They said a male had been recently found injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Investigations were continuing, officers added.
High tide times for the region
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, between J28 for A373 and J29 for A30 Exeter.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J28, A373 (Cullompton) and J29, A30 (Exeter), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
DVLA in clamping car tax crack-down
Motorists whose cars aren't taxed are being targeted in the South West today.
The DVLA is cracking down on the offence by clamping cars and charging £100 to release them.
Last year in Plymouth, about 1,200 drivers had cars or vans clamped.
Paper tax discs on cars were abolished in 2014 and figures released earlier this year by the DVLA showed there had been a significant rise in the number of untaxed vehicles nationwide - around 166% - since then.
Cleaner stole money raised for terminally ill boy
Plymouth Herald
A cleaner stole hundreds of pounds raised for a terminally ill Plymouth boy, a court has heard.
Latest weather: Bright spells before cloud returning
BBC Weather
After a grey and damp start, cloud will retreat southwards during the morning so that most parts will brighten up for a time and feel pleasantly warm.
However, cloud will return back across many areas later.
Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).
Football: Ebbsfleet United 0-1 Torquay United
BBC Sport
Struggling Torquay stunned Ebbsfleet 1-0 at Stonebridge Road to record only their second win of the National League campaign.
On the hour came an unexpected twist as the Gulls' Jamie Reid curled in a snapshot past Nathan Ashmore to dumbfound the home faithful.
Cornwall travel: Coach stuck and blocking St Ives lane
BBC Radio Cornwall
In St Ives, a coach has become stuck in Trenwith Lane, near Belyars Lane, and is blocking the road.
it is expected to be moved later this morning.
Post Offices without postmasters facing uncertain futures
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
Nine Post Offices across Devon are without a permanent postmaster, which means they could face an uncertain future.
They include branches in: Bideford, Goodrington and Malborough, near Kingsbridge.
In Torquay, Torre Post Office (pictured) is likely to close after no-one came forward to run it.
The only interest was from a nearby convenience store, to where the Post Office is now likely to move.
The Post Office said the proposed transfer of the branch to a McColl's store would "safeguard the service for Torre".
It added: "The proposal is currently being consulted upon and we will consider all feedback received."
Dad 'stunned' after Parliament debates his housing plan
Devon Live
A Devon dad who launched an ingenious housing plan is stunned after the issue got debated in Parliament.
He started a petition saying that paying rent should be proof that you are eligible for a mortgage.
Cornwall travel: Accident on A374 Polbathic
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Polbathic, there are reports of an accident on the A374, near the B3249. Traffic is understood to be coping well.
Councillors vote to fight any axing of Royal Navy ships
BBC Radio Devon
Plymouth's councillors have voted unanimously to fight any proposals to axe Devonport-based Royal Navy ships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark (pictured), and 1,000 Royal Marines.
BBC Newsnight reported earlier this month that the navy could lose its ability to assault enemy-held beaches under plans being considered in the Ministry of Defence as the two Plymouth-based specialist landing ships could be taken out of service under the proposals.
The government dismissed the reports as "speculation and scaremongering" but city councillors on all sides of the Conservative and UKIP-run authority said they were taking the threat seriously.
Clarity on the ship's future is expected by Christmas.
Devon travel: Plymouth temporary traffic lights stuck
BBC Radio Devon
In Plymouth, on the A386 Tavistock Road, temporary traffic lights near the Derriford roundabout have been stuck on red, so expect delays.
Cornwall and Devon among 'best value destinations'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Cornwall has been named by a leading travel guide as one of the world's best value destinations for next year because of the fall in the value of the pound since the EU referendum.
The latest edition of Lonely Planet's Best in Travel advises foreign readers to take maximum value from the exchange rate by heading outside London to destinations including Cornwall.
Devon was also praised.
Safety audit on new £8m Bodmin road scheme
BBC Spotlight
A safety audit is being carried out on Bodmin's new £8m road scheme after criticism of it being dangerous.
The town council has initiated the investigation following collisions along the main road through the town.
There's confusion over whether one area is a junction or a roundabout because there are no signs and the road markings are circular.
Cornwall Council said it was in line with national policy.
Hospital porters plan further strike action in shifts row
BBC Radio Devon
Porters working at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital say they're going to take further strike action over plans to introduce 12-hour shifts still being proposed by hospital management.
Members of the Unison union said they would hold the industrial action between 18:00 on Friday 3 November and 06:00 on Monday 6 November.
They claim the changes would be unsafe for staff and patients.
Managers previously said they were "disappointed" at walk-outs while negotiations were taking place.
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Good morning from BBC Local Live.
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today. If you want to get in touch, please email us.