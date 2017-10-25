BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Man in hospital after finger found by railway tracks
  2. Hospital porters plan further strike action in shifts row
  3. Councillors vote to fight any axing of Royal Navy ships
  4. Safety audit on new £8m Bodmin road scheme
  5. Cornwall and Devon among 'best value destinations'
  6. Updates on Wednesday 25 October 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Baby saved by a Tesco bag is now a bubbly two-year-old

Plymouth Herald

A little girl born so premature doctors had to wrap her in a Tesco bag to keep her alive is now a bright and bubbly toddler.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dormice claim halts work on housing scheme site

BBC Radio Devon

Dormouse. Pic: Getty Images
Getty Images

Contractors have been prevented from starting to clear a site in Devon after being confronted by villagers claiming the work poses a threat to dormice in the area.

Planning permission has been granted for a new housing scheme in Brimhay, in Dartington, and, earlier this week, contractors arrived on site to start felling trees.

However, a planning enforcement officer was called in and a temporary stop notice put on the work.

South Hams District Council said the notice was issued "to allow time for further investigation" to ascertain if the rare creatures were in the area.

It added that if the notice was "found to no be longer be necessary, it will be lifted".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Exeter

BBC Radio Devon

Police in Exeter say they're cracking down on anti-social behaviour in the Beacon Heath area.

Officers said in the last week there had been reports of youths acting suspiciously, damaging cars and garages, and deliberately running out in front of buses.

Patrols in the area have increased to try to deter further problems and reassure the public.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Elsie Scully-Hicks: Murder accused 'always wanted children'

BBC Wales News

Elsie Scully-Hicks
Family Photograph

A man from Cornwall accused of murdering his adopted 18-month-old daughter has told a jury he always wanted to have two children.

Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, denies inflicting catastrophic injuries on Elsie Scully-Hicks at their Cardiff home.

She died in hospital on 29 May 2016. Cardiff Crown Court has previously heard her injuries were "very typical" of babies who have been shaken.

Matthew Scully-Hicks said: "I always saw a family with two children."

He said he and his husband, Craig, talked about having a family "pretty early on", adding: "We were both of the mind we wanted children. It's something we could agree on very early on."

The trial continues.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloud returning and becoming duller

BBC Weather

Cloudier and duller conditions will return from the south later this afternoon. Winds will be light and variable.

Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).

Weather
BBC

It will stay cloudy overnight, with mist and fog over hills and southern coasts.

There will be patchy light rain or drizzle at first, but this will mostly die out later in the night. Winds will be light and southerly.

Minimum Temperature: 11C (52F).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sat nav fail leaves huge lorry stuck in St Dennis

Cornwall Live

A huge lorry has become stuck in a Cornish village – the second sat nav fail in Cornwall on the same day after a coach got stuck in St Ives.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Charity calls for sea protection laws to remain after Brexit

BBC Radio Cornwall

A Cornwall wildlife charity is calling on the government to keep EU legislation protecting the seas after Brexit.

Sea life. Pic: Getty Images
Getty Images

Cornwall Wildlife Trust said current laws safeguarded fish stocks, protected marine environments and guarded against pollution.

It said it wanted them kept to continue protecting the oceans, and the government must act decisively to do so.

Environment Minister Michael Gove pledged in June that any Brexit changes to the UK's wildlife laws would increase - not reduce - environmental protection.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Torquay are 'not rubbish anymore'

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Torquay United manager Gary Owers says his side are 'not rubbish anymore' after registering their first away win of the season in the National League.

The Gulls won 1-0 at Ebbsfleet after Jamie Reid's second goal in two games.

The victory sees second-from-bottom Torquay cut the gap to 20th place to four points.

Torquay celebrate at Ebbsfleet
Rex Features

"We looked much more solid, much more organised, we dealt with dangerous situations and were still a threat at the other end," Owers told BBC Devon.

The Gulls have registered nine points from their past four league games, having taken four from the previous 13.

"We're tarred with this 'we're bottom of the league, we're rubbish'. Well, we're not rubbish anymore - we're getting there," added Owers, who took over on 13 September following the sacking of Kevin Nicholson.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Junc-about' in Bodmin 'needs time to bed in'

BBC Radio Cornwall

A senior Cornwall Councillor has defended a new road network in Bodmin, urging local users to "give it time to bed in".

A safety audit is being carried out on Bodmin's new £8m road scheme after criticism of it being dangerous. An investigation has been started following collisions along the main road through the town.

Bodmin
BBC

There's confusion over whether one area is a junction or a roundabout because there are no signs and the road markings are circular. It's been nicknamed a "junc-about" by some residents.

Cornwall Council said it was in line with national policy.

Geoff Brown, who is responsible for transport in the county, added: "It is a very different sort of scheme.

"It's been worked on over three or four years, in conjunction with residents and the town council, who asked for a cycle-friendly, low-speed environment, and that's exactly what they've got."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingMan in hospital after finger found by railway tracks

Andrew Segal

Local Live

A man has been taken to hospital after a severed finger was found by railway tracks in Torquay, police say.

British Transport Police said officers were called to the Riviera Way area at about 08:35 after it was discovered.

They said a male had been recently found injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigations were continuing, officers added.

British Transport Police
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

High tide times for the region

If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Tides
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, between J28 for A373 and J29 for A30 Exeter.

M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J28, A373 (Cullompton) and J29, A30 (Exeter), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

DVLA in clamping car tax crack-down

Motorists whose cars aren't taxed are being targeted in the South West today.

The DVLA is cracking down on the offence by clamping cars and charging £100 to release them.

Last year in Plymouth, about 1,200 drivers had cars or vans clamped.

Paper tax discs on cars were abolished in 2014 and figures released earlier this year by the DVLA showed there had been a significant rise in the number of untaxed vehicles nationwide - around 166% - since then.

Clamped car
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cleaner stole money raised for terminally ill boy

Plymouth Herald

A cleaner stole hundreds of pounds raised for a terminally ill Plymouth boy, a court has heard.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest weather: Bright spells before cloud returning

BBC Weather

After a grey and damp start, cloud will retreat southwards during the morning so that most parts will brighten up for a time and feel pleasantly warm.

Weather
BBC

However, cloud will return back across many areas later.

Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Ebbsfleet United 0-1 Torquay United

BBC Sport

Struggling Torquay stunned Ebbsfleet 1-0 at Stonebridge Road to record only their second win of the National League campaign.

On the hour came an unexpected twist as the Gulls' Jamie Reid curled in a snapshot past Nathan Ashmore to dumbfound the home faithful.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall travel: Coach stuck and blocking St Ives lane

BBC Radio Cornwall

In St Ives, a coach has become stuck in Trenwith Lane, near Belyars Lane, and is blocking the road.

it is expected to be moved later this morning.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Post Offices without postmasters facing uncertain futures

Sophie Pierce

BBC Radio Devon

Nine Post Offices across Devon are without a permanent postmaster, which means they could face an uncertain future.

They include branches in: Bideford, Goodrington and Malborough, near Kingsbridge.

Torre Post Office
BBC

In Torquay, Torre Post Office (pictured) is likely to close after no-one came forward to run it.

The only interest was from a nearby convenience store, to where the Post Office is now likely to move.

The Post Office said the proposed transfer of the branch to a McColl's store would "safeguard the service for Torre".

It added: "The proposal is currently being consulted upon and we will consider all feedback received."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dad 'stunned' after Parliament debates his housing plan

Devon Live

A Devon dad who launched an ingenious housing plan is stunned after the issue got debated in Parliament.

He started a petition saying that paying rent should be proof that you are eligible for a mortgage.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall travel: Accident on A374 Polbathic

BBC Radio Cornwall

In Polbathic, there are reports of an accident on the A374, near the B3249. Traffic is understood to be coping well.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Councillors vote to fight any axing of Royal Navy ships

BBC Radio Devon

Plymouth's councillors have voted unanimously to fight any proposals to axe Devonport-based Royal Navy ships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark (pictured), and 1,000 Royal Marines.

HMS Bulwark
MOD

BBC Newsnight reported earlier this month that the navy could lose its ability to assault enemy-held beaches under plans being considered in the Ministry of Defence as the two Plymouth-based specialist landing ships could be taken out of service under the proposals.

The government dismissed the reports as "speculation and scaremongering" but city councillors on all sides of the Conservative and UKIP-run authority said they were taking the threat seriously.

Clarity on the ship's future is expected by Christmas.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon travel: Plymouth temporary traffic lights stuck

BBC Radio Devon

In Plymouth, on the A386 Tavistock Road, temporary traffic lights near the Derriford roundabout have been stuck on red, so expect delays.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall and Devon among 'best value destinations'

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Cornwall has been named by a leading travel guide as one of the world's best value destinations for next year because of the fall in the value of the pound since the EU referendum.

Cornwall
Andrew Segal

The latest edition of Lonely Planet's Best in Travel advises foreign readers to take maximum value from the exchange rate by heading outside London to destinations including Cornwall.

Devon was also praised.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Safety audit on new £8m Bodmin road scheme

BBC Spotlight

A safety audit is being carried out on Bodmin's new £8m road scheme after criticism of it being dangerous.

Bodmin
BBC

The town council has initiated the investigation following collisions along the main road through the town.

There's confusion over whether one area is a junction or a roundabout because there are no signs and the road markings are circular.

Cornwall Council said it was in line with national policy.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hospital porters plan further strike action in shifts row

BBC Radio Devon

Porters working at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital say they're going to take further strike action over plans to introduce 12-hour shifts still being proposed by hospital management.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital say
BBC

Members of the Unison union said they would hold the industrial action between 18:00 on Friday 3 November and 06:00 on Monday 6 November.

They claim the changes would be unsafe for staff and patients.

Managers previously said they were "disappointed" at walk-outs while negotiations were taking place.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today. If you want to get in touch, please email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top