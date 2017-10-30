BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary
- Murder probe launched after suspicious death
- 'Keep windows closed' warning as crews tackle large industrial blaze
- Murder accused 'gripped' and 'shook' baby
- British soldier's trial over 1974 killing 'a betrayal'
- Bideford road crash leaves two in critical condition
- 'Farcical' as Newquay passengers wait for border officials
- Final whistle blown on Exeter City's old grandstand
- Dumped piano on beach leaves sour note
- Updates on Monday 30 October 2017
Cornwall travel: Accident blocks road
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Saltash, Fore Street is partially blocked by an accident at Belle Vue Road.
Man left with 'nasty cut and bruise' after nose bite
A man has had his nose badly bitten in what was believed to be an unprovoked attack in Sidmouth, a police officer has said.
Sgt Harry Tangye tweeted that no hospital treatment was required, but the man had been left with a "nasty cut and bruise".
He said it happened on Saturday night and a person has been arrested.
Newquay Airport probe into customs officers delay which left passengers stranded
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Newquay Airport is investigating why Border Force officials failed to turn up for a flight from Spain.
Passengers flying from Alicante were stranded at Newquay Airport while waiting for the UK Border Force to arrive.
About 200 passengers on the Ryanair flight had to wait for about an hour and 20 minutes until officials arrived, the airport confirmed.
It said in a statement that "due to the non-attendance of UK Border Force officials for the inbound flight (FR2954) from Alicante on Sunday 29 October, to comply with the legislation passengers were accommodated in the airport terminal until officers arrived onsite to process the passengers".
Boss praises ref for red-carding player
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale has praised a referee for sending off one of his own players.
Teenage debutant Kane Wilson was given a second yellow card in stoppage time by referee Anthony Backhouse for kicking the ball away in their 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town in League Two.
"It's nice to stand here and say he got sent off for the right thing," he said.
"Every single week I go on to fourth officials and referees to book people for kicking the ball away."
Wilson, 17, is on loan at City from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion and was booked for what Tisdale described as a "dubious" foul in the first half.
But Tisdale, the longest-serving manager in the English Football League, says referees must get tougher on players wasting time.
"It took until the 80th minute for the referee to book one of their players for doing it, it had been going on for about an hour, so it was a yellow card and a lesson learned.
"What I'd ask referees to do is do it all the time, if it's the first minute or the last minute, do it.
Waste site fire: Recycling digger used to break down doors
Johnny Rutherford
BBC Spotlight
A digger at a recycling site has been used to break down the doors of a building which caught fire to help firefighters deal with the blaze inside.
About 60 firefighters were called to the Connon Bridge waste site, near Liskeard, at about 06:50 after smoke was seen "issuing from the building".
Sacha Wheatman, of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said it was a "long duration incident".
He said people should leave roads to the scene clear for emergency vehicles, and repeated an earlier warning that people living nearby should keep doors and windows closed because of possible fumes from the smoke.
Elsie Scully-Hicks: Murder accused 'gripped' and 'shook' baby
BBC Wales News
A father from Cornwall accused of murdering his adopted 18-month-old daughter gripped and shook her, a court heard.
Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, denies inflicting catastrophic injuries on Elsie Scully-Hicks at their Cardiff home.
But prosecutor Paul Lewis QC, making his closing speech, argued he "gripped her by the rib cage, shook her, and she struck her head on a hard surface or he used a hard object to hit her".
Mr Lewis said the defendant claimed Elsie's injuries "must simply have occurred spontaneously, he says her injuries and death are unexplainable".
The trial, at Cardiff Crown Court, continues.
Piano left on beach is removed
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A piano left on a beach in Cornwall has been removed, supporters of the beach say.
The Swanpool Beach Facebook page revealed yesterday how the upright piano was discovered at the site in Falmouth at the weekend.
Members of the group told the BBC that it was believed a group of students brought it with them for a photoshoot.
It was later removed by Cornwall Council because the council owned that section of the beach, they said.
However, before it was taken away, a few people did have a play on it, with "plenty of folks tinkling the ivories yesterday [Sunday] morning", they added.
We can only guess what tunes were played. What about 13 Beaches by Lana Del Rey? Beach Is Better by Jay-Z? Or Beach Side by the Kings of Leon?
BreakingMurder probe launched after suspicious death
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a suspicious death of a 76-year-old woman in Plymouth.
Paramedics were called to an address on Beaumont Road on Sunday 22 October.
The woman was taken to Derriford Hospital where she later died, police said.
A man, 54, from Plymouth has been charged with murder.
Argyle 'starting to pick up' - Adams
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says his side are starting to improve, after extending their unbeaten run to four games.
The Pilgrims, who are still bottom of League One, drew 1-1 with Rochdale at Home Park on Saturday.
"We've had four games now, we're undefeated, we've had five games in-a-row with no bookings as well," he told BBC Radio Devon.
"All-in-all we're starting to pick up, we've closed the gap between ourselves and getting out of the bottom four, which is good."
Severe congestion: A394 Cornwall both ways
A394 Cornwall both ways severe congestion, around Lestraynes Lane.
A394 Cornwall - Slow traffic on A394 in both directions in Rame around the Lestraynes Lane junction. In the roadworks area.
Water supply problems in Chudleigh
South West Water added that the burst pipe was located under a major A road, making it "difficult to access and repair".
Sixty firefighters called to waste site blaze
Andrew Segal
Local Live
About 60 firefighters have been dealing with a blaze at an industrial site near Liskeard.
Crews from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Connon Bridge waste site at about 06:50 after smoke was seen "issuing from the building".
Residents living nearby have been told to keep doors and windows shut.
Public roads close to the site are not closed but firefighters said people should "drive slowly and with caution in the area".
Bideford road crash leaves two in critical condition
Sarah Gosling
Local Live
Two men have suffered life-threatening injuries in a road crash in Bideford, police say.
A 27-year-old driver and his 19-year-old passenger were travelling on New Road at about 18:50 on Saturday when three cars were involved in the crash.
The pair were airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth before being taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where they are described as being in a critical condition.
A 22-year-old woman in one of the other cars suffered a suspected broken arm. The driver and passenger of the third car were uninjured.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Pirates 'deserved' big Doncaster win
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says he always believed in his side after they beat Doncaster 46-29 to earn just their second league win this season.
The Pirates ran in six tries as they moved up to eighth place and secured a ninth bonus point in seven games.
"They deserve it because they've been on the wrong side of a few results and you cop a bit of stick for that," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"[Sunday's game] shows what we can do when we get it right."
Cattle and fellow coach Alan Paver had only see their side win against the Championship's bottom side Rotherham, but the Penzance-based club have never lost by more than six points this season.
"You always believe it's coming, we had been down with injuries, so has every squad, but I'm chuffed for the lads," added Cattle.
"They've had to put up with me and Paves for the last two weeks putting them through the mill and every day they turn up and grind it out."
Latest weather: Remaining dry, but chilly overnight
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
It will continue a dry and bright day with a good deal of sunshine, as well as some patchy cloud.
Light northeasterly winds will turn towards the southeast during the day.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
It will remain dry tonight with some clear spells.
It will become a little more cloudy at times during the night, but where clear skies do persist then it will become quite chilly again.
Winds will become mainly south or southwesterly and light or moderate in strength. Minimum temperature: 5C (41F).
South West has 'more sex offenders than most of UK'
Devon Live
Devon and Cornwall is one of the areas where sex offenders are most likely to live.
Figures show there are 1,825 registered sex offenders in the Devon and Cornwall police force area in March 2017, a rate of 117.8 per 100,000 people aged 10 and over, one of the highest rates in England and Wales.
More Portuguese man-of-war found in Cornwall
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Portuguese man-of-war are continuing to be washed up in Cornwall in large numbers.
The Friends of Portheras Cove said more than 80 of the jellyish-like creatures were counted on Monday morning in the cove near Pendeen.
Thousands of the creatures have been washing up on beaches along the coast of Cornwall and Wales this autumn in what experts said in September was the biggest stranding since 2012.
Their long purple tentacles can give a painful sting which, in extremely rare cases, can be fatal, the Marine Conservation Society said.
Power cut in Falmouth
Further £10m goes into Hemerdon tungsten mine
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
The latest investment comes after Wolf Minerals reported a £43.6m loss after tax in September at its Drakelands Mine on the outskirts of Plymouth, which opened in 2015.
The mine at Hemerdon has one of the world's largest tungsten and tin sources, but had suffered from falling tungsten prices and struggled with problems of reliability and performance at its processing plant.
More than 250 people are employed at the mine.
Football: Torquay United 0-2 Hartlepool United
BBC Sport
Hartlepool made their 730-mile round National League trip to Torquay worthwhile with victory at Plainmoor over the weekend.
The Gulls, who have won just twice in the league this season, are only spared from propping up the table by virtue of Solihull Moors' inferior goal difference.
Search for missing high-risk Bodmin Hospital patient
Sarah Gosling
Local Live
Police and the family of a "high-risk" missing man say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare after he disappeared from Bodmin Hospital in the early hours of Saturday.
Twenty-four-year-old Thomas Mugford was last seen in the Bodmin area near the Camel Trail, but extensive searches had as yet "revealed nothing", Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers described him as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, and of medium build, with sandy hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark top, with khaki or sandy shorts, and trainers.
Truro boss wants realistic expectations
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Truro City boss Lee Hodges says people need to be realistic when assessing the club's chances of success this season.
A 10-game unbeaten run from August saw City become the first Cornish club to make the FA Cup first round since 1969.
But City were beaten last week and drew 1-1 with Bognor Regis Town to slip to sixth place in National League South.
"To go on the run we went on was phenomenal and I think sometimes people expect it'll happen week in week out," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"There's no chance in the world that's going to happen. We're in a very hard, difficult league and we know that."
City's next game is away at League One side Charlton Athletic on Sunday in their first-ever tie in the first round of the FA Cup - arguably the biggest game in the club's history.
Truro's last league win came a month ago, and their only victory in that time was their FA Cup fourth qualifying round victory against Hampton and Richmond Borough.
Rescuing puppies and fridges: The Carbis Bay Crew
BBC Inside Out
A group of climbers, divers and cavers has been using their skills to help clean up Cornwall.
The Carbis Bay Crew is not an emergency service - but if they can help, they will.
The crew has volunteered in a range of situations, from clearing up rubbish flytipped down cliffs, to finding dogs stuck in hard-to-reach places.
Inside Out South West is on BBC One on Monday 30 October at 19:30 BST and on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.
'Farcical' as Newquay passengers wait for border officials
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Passengers flying from Spain into Cornwall were stranded in Newquay last night while waiting for the UK Border Force to turn up.
About 200 passengers on the Ryanair flight from Alicante had to wait for an hour and 20 minutes until an official arrived, the airport confirmed.
No-one was available for immediate comment from the UK Border Force.
One passenger tweeted: "Plane load of angry passenger stuck at newquay airport as uk border force forgot to turn up. Farcical but true."
Another passenger on said everyone on the flight was forced to wait in the departure lounge after arriving at about 18:30 GMT.
"I was completely disgusted," said retired Gary Butler. "It makes the airport look very shoddy."
Widow takes legal action to clear name and unlock fortune
Devon Live
A Ukrainian woman whose Devon husband died when he was run over during a date in her native country has launched a legal bid to prove her innocence and unlock his £1.8million fortune.
Football: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Rochdale
BBC Sport
Rochdale bounced back after conceding just 43 seconds in to claim a share of the spoils at League One basement side Plymouth at the weekend.
Striker Matt Done - who scored the winner against Bristol Rovers last week - was on target with a superb shot on the spin from 15 yards after 34 minutes.
Done would have increased his tally if not for two superb saves by stand-in goalkeeper Remi Matthews, on emergency loan from Norwich City and making his home debut as Argyle's three senior stoppers are all on the injury list.
Matthews was assisted by central defender Sonny Bradley, who made an important shot to block Done's goal-bound 67th-minute shot.
High tide times for the region
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Recycling centre closed after fire breaks out
People in East Taphouse in Cornwall are being advised to keep windows and doors closed after a fire broke out in an industrial site.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the scene at about 06:50 after smoke was seen "issuing from the building".
Firefighters said that "public access to the site is closed until further notice".
Clun Castle steams again after 10-year restoration
John Bray
BBC News
A record-breaking steam locomotive has been restored by engineers in Birmingham.
Clun Castle was last seen on the mainline in 1988. It set a record for running the fastest service between Bristol and Plymouth and was also the last steam engine to leave London Paddington station.
It has been restored in a 10-year project at Tyseley Locomotive Works, and large crowds turned out on Sunday for the recommissioning ceremony.
Clun Castle is due to carry passengers on Vintage Trains rail tours to Chester and Oxford next year.
Breaking'Keep windows closed' warning as crews tackle large industrial blaze
Andrew Segal
Local Live
People in East Taphouse in Cornwall are being advised to keep windows and doors closed after a fire broke out in an industrial site.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the scene at about 06:50 after smoke was seen "issuing from the building".
Six appliances are currently being supported by an incident command unit, an operational support unit, two water carriers and an aerial ladder platform, firefighters said.
Weather: A dry day, but feeling cold
BBC Weather
After a cold morning, with possibly some early localised rural frosts, it will be a dry day with only a little patchy cloud and some good sunny spells.
However, despite light winds and the sunshine it will feel colder than yesterday.
Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).
Football: Mansfield Town 1-1 Exeter City
BBC Sport
Lee Holmes' late strike helped earn Exeter City a share of the spoils at Mansfield Town in League Two at the weekend.
The Stags looked like they would get all three points after Kane Hemmings put them ahead in a game they controlled from start to finish.
But they paid the price for blowing second-half chances when Holmes levelled with four minutes left.
Dumped piano on beach leaves sour note
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Supporters of a beach in Cornwall are trying to figure out how and why an upright piano was dumped on it.
The Swanpool Beach Facebook page revealed yesterday how the instrument was discovered, saying: "Unless Elton John is having his next concert on Swanpool beach, this shouldn’t be here".
They added that: "As usual, we’ll get it shifted. But, if anyone fancies having this bad boy in their jazz pad, then you’re more than welcome to take it."
What would you play on it where it was found? Anything by the Beach Boys might be one suggestion.
Mind you, if it was caught in the high tide, it could be a section of Handel's Water Music, we suppose.
Devon travel: Problems on A30 Exeter and Clyst Honiton
BBC Radio Devon
British soldier's trial over 1974 killing 'a betrayal'
BBC News England
A British soldier due to stand trial over a killing while serving in Northern Ireland 43 years ago has dubbed his prosecution "a betrayal".
Dennis Hutchings (pictured above), 76, from Cornwall, will stand trial in Belfast over the death of John Pat Cunningham in 1974.
Twenty-seven-year-old Mr Cunningham (below), who had learning difficulties, was shot in the back as he ran away from an Army patrol near the village of Benburb.
Mr Hutchings, from Cawsand, who is charged with one count of attempted murder and one of attempted GBH, said: "They call it Troubles. It was a war zone."
Mr Cunningham's family said they want "some clarification" of what happened.
Passengers 'held against their will' at Newquay Airport
Cornwall Live
Passengers returning home to Cornwall from their half-term break in the sun were "held against their will" and unable to leave Newquay Airport because border control officers failed to turn up for work.
Passport control officers made their way into work from Exeter.
Fire crews tackle kitchen blaze in Newton Abbot
BBC Radio Devon
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze in a kitchen of a property in Newton Abbot.
The alarm was raised just after 01:00 to reports of an oven that had caught light in a house on Manor Road, firefighters said.
The property was badly smoke-logged but there were no reports of any injuries.
Sunrise on the Tamar
Thanks for the picture, Wendy.
Although it looks a marvelous start to Monday on the river, what will the rest of the day hold?
We'll have a full forecast later.
Final whistle blown on Exeter City's old grandstand
Richard Green
BBC Radio Devon
It's stood proud over St James Park for more than 90 years, but, today, the final whistle will be blown on the old grandstand at Exeter City Football Club.
Bulldozers are moving in to start demolition work as part of a £3.5m redevelopment.
Troubles Army veteran returns to Northern Ireland
BBC Spotlight
Army veterans' groups are calling for a time limit on prosecutions of British soldiers in relation to deaths during the Northern Ireland conflict.
A team of detectives is reviewing hundreds of unsolved killings from The Troubles.
The first case to reach the courts involves Dennis Hutchings, a former soldier from Cawsand in Cornwall, who is facing an attempted murder charge in relation to a shooting 43 years ago.
Tonight's BBC Inside Out programme follows him as he returns to Northern Ireland and investigates the controversy around similar cases.