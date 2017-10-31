BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Ex-MP and Cornwall councillor Candy Atherton dies
  2. Attempted murder charge after woman suffers head injuries
  3. Motorcyclist dies in crash near St Austell
  4. Councillors to discuss Devon authorities' merger plans
  5. Updates on Tuesday 31 October 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Candy Atherton: Cornwall Council pays tribute

Labour Cornwall councillor and former Falmouth and Camborne MP Candy Atherton has died at the age of 62.

She was elected to Cornwall Council in the 2013 local elections, representing the Falmouth Smithwick division.

Devon travel: Problems in Barnstaple, Cullompton, Exeter and Torquay

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Exeter, on Bonhay Road, near St David's Hill, there are reports of an accident
  • In Cullompton, on Station Road, near the M5, there are reports of a fuel spillage
  • One lane is closed on the A39 between Barnstaple and the Instow turn-off due to a broken-down bus
  • In Torquay, Wheatridge Lane is closed between Barnfield Road and Broadpark Road due to a police incident

High tide times for the region

Sara Thornton

BBC Weather

If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Tides
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Candy Atherton: Ex-MP 'understood what Cornwall needed'

BBC Radio Cornwall

Candy Atherton
BBC

People from across the political spectrum have been paying tribute to Cornwall Labour politician and former county MP Candy Atherton, who has died at the age of 62.

Ms Atherton served as Falmouth and Camborne MP from 1997 to 2005. She was elected to Cornwall Council in 2013.

St Ives Conservative MP Derek Thomas said it was a "very sad day" as the county had lost someone who "understood what Cornwall needed".

He added: "Cornish politics has lost a very experienced and committed politician."

Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter, said he was "extremely sorry" to hear about her death.

Latest weather: A dry and sunny day with cloudy spells

BBC Weather

It will be a dry day, with a mixture of sunny spells but also occasional cloudier periods.

Weather
BBC

There will be light winds, and it will also be feeling warmer than it was on Monday.

Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).

BreakingAttempted murder charge after woman suffers head injuries

Andrew Segal

Local Live

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in Devon, police say.

Officers said a woman was taken to hospital with head injuries after they were called to a property on Clifford Street in Chudleigh on Sunday.

A 67-year-old local man is due to appear before magistrates in Plymouth later.

Motorcyclist dies in crash near St Austell

Andrew Segal

Local Live

A motorcyclist has died as a result of a road crash near St Austell, police say.

Officers said the 44-year-old Yamaha motorcycle rider crashed at Carn Grey at about 06:20 on Monday and "tragically, passed away at the scene".

Police have appealed for any witnesses.

Devon travel: Warning to avoid Wheatridge Lane in Torquay

Severe disruption: A3022 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A3022 Devon both ways severe disruption, between Seaway Lane and Tarraway Road.

A3022 Devon - A3022 Torbay Road in Torquay closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Seaway Lane junction and the Tarraway Road junction, because of a police incident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Candy Atherton: Ex-MP 'created healthy political climate'

Andrew Segal

Local Live

The woman who succeeded Candy Atherton as Falmouth's MP says her predecessor "made for a healthy political climate".

Ms Atherton, who has died at the age of 62, served as Falmouth and Camborne MP from 1997 to 2005 after winning it for Labour.

She was succeeded by Liberal Democrat Julia Goldsworthy.

In a tweet, Ms Goldsworthy said they both had "different outlooks, but it made for a healthy political climate in Fal & Cam".

Ms Atherton was elected to Cornwall Council in the 2013 local elections, representing Falmouth Smithwick.

Devon travel: Problems in Torquay, Haldon Hill and Barnstaple

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Torquay, Wheatridge Lane is closed at the junction of Barnfield Road and Torbay Road due to an accident
  • On the A38 Haldon Hill, Plymouth-bound, one lane is closed near Harcombe Cross due to repairs to a burst water main
  • In Barnstaple, on the A39 Belle Meadow Road, near Eastern Avenue, there are reports of an accident

Bats in Bodmin jail's belfry?

BBC Radio Cornwall

Six species of bat have been discovered living inside Bodmin Jail after work started to transform buildings into a 63-bedroom hotel.

Thousands of pounds have been spent trying to encourage the protected animals to relocate into a specially designed bat bungalow.

It has all mod-cons to a discerning bat, including a bitumen felt roof and underground hibernation room.

There are believed to be more than 50 of the rare lesser horseshoe bats living at the gaol alone.

Quite appropriate for Halloween, isn't it?

Flood-awareness calls over winter

BBC Radio Devon

North Devon Council is encouraging residents to be flood-aware as we head into the winter months.

It's supporting an Environment Agency campaign, asking home owners and businesses to sign up to flood warnings.

It's estimated that more than five million properties in England are at risk from flooding.

Flooding
BBC

Candy Atherton: Deputy Labour Party leader leads tributes

Twitter

Tom Watson is deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Tudor Evans leads Plymouth City Council's Labour Group.

Luke Pollard is Plymouth Sutton and Devonport's Labour MP.

Andrew Wallis is the Independent Cornwall Councillor for Porthleven and Helston West.

Councillors to discuss Devon authorities' merger plans

BBC Spotlight

Plans to completely merge two Devon councils could move a step closer this afternoon.

Councillors at the South Hams (pictured) and West Devon local authorities are due to vote on proposals which aim to save £500,000 a year.

But the plan would lead to a hike in council tax in the South Hams to bring the district inline with West Devon.

In a recent consultation, 76% of respondents said "no" to the idea.

South Hams District Council
BBC

Cornwall Labour politician and ex-MP Candy Atherton dies

BBC Radio Cornwall

Labour Cornwall councillor and former Falmouth and Camborne MP Candy Atherton has died at the age of 62.

Candy Atherton
BBC

Ms Atherton had a busy political career and came to notice in Cornwall when she won the marginal seat of Falmouth and Camborne for Labour in 1997.

She held the seat for eight years, doubling her majority in 2001, but losing her seat in 2005 to Liberal Democrat Julia Goldsworthy.

After her parliamentary career, she focused on rural housing issues and was elected to Cornwall Council in the 2013 local elections, representing the Falmouth Smithwick division.

She also campaigned on women's rights and disability issues.

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

