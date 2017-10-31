BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Labour Cornwall councillor and former Falmouth and Camborne MP Candy Atherton has died at the age of 62. She was elected to Cornwall Council in the 2013 local elections, representing the Falmouth Smithwick division.
By Andrew Segal
Candy Atherton: Cornwall Council pays tribute
Devon travel: Problems in Barnstaple, Cullompton, Exeter and Torquay
High tide times for the region
Sara Thornton
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Candy Atherton: Ex-MP 'understood what Cornwall needed'
People from across the political spectrum have been paying tribute to Cornwall Labour politician and former county MP Candy Atherton, who has died at the age of 62.
Ms Atherton served as Falmouth and Camborne MP from 1997 to 2005. She was elected to Cornwall Council in 2013.
St Ives Conservative MP Derek Thomas said it was a "very sad day" as the county had lost someone who "understood what Cornwall needed".
He added: "Cornish politics has lost a very experienced and committed politician."
Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter, said he was "extremely sorry" to hear about her death.
Latest weather: A dry and sunny day with cloudy spells
It will be a dry day, with a mixture of sunny spells but also occasional cloudier periods.
There will be light winds, and it will also be feeling warmer than it was on Monday.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
BreakingAttempted murder charge after woman suffers head injuries
Andrew Segal
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in Devon, police say.
Officers said a woman was taken to hospital with head injuries after they were called to a property on Clifford Street in Chudleigh on Sunday.
A 67-year-old local man is due to appear before magistrates in Plymouth later.
Motorcyclist dies in crash near St Austell
Andrew Segal
A motorcyclist has died as a result of a road crash near St Austell, police say.
Officers said the 44-year-old Yamaha motorcycle rider crashed at Carn Grey at about 06:20 on Monday and "tragically, passed away at the scene".
Police have appealed for any witnesses.
Devon travel: Warning to avoid Wheatridge Lane in Torquay
Severe disruption: A3022 Devon both ways
A3022 Devon both ways severe disruption, between Seaway Lane and Tarraway Road.
A3022 Devon - A3022 Torbay Road in Torquay closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Seaway Lane junction and the Tarraway Road junction, because of a police incident.
Candy Atherton: Ex-MP 'created healthy political climate'
Andrew Segal
The woman who succeeded Candy Atherton as Falmouth's MP says her predecessor "made for a healthy political climate".
Ms Atherton, who has died at the age of 62, served as Falmouth and Camborne MP from 1997 to 2005 after winning it for Labour.
She was succeeded by Liberal Democrat Julia Goldsworthy.
In a tweet, Ms Goldsworthy said they both had "different outlooks, but it made for a healthy political climate in Fal & Cam".
Ms Atherton was elected to Cornwall Council in the 2013 local elections, representing Falmouth Smithwick.
Devon travel: Problems in Torquay, Haldon Hill and Barnstaple
Bats in Bodmin jail's belfry?
Six species of bat have been discovered living inside Bodmin Jail after work started to transform buildings into a 63-bedroom hotel.
Thousands of pounds have been spent trying to encourage the protected animals to relocate into a specially designed bat bungalow.
It has all mod-cons to a discerning bat, including a bitumen felt roof and underground hibernation room.
There are believed to be more than 50 of the rare lesser horseshoe bats living at the gaol alone.
Quite appropriate for Halloween, isn't it?
Flood-awareness calls over winter
BBC Radio Devon
North Devon Council is encouraging residents to be flood-aware as we head into the winter months.
It's supporting an Environment Agency campaign, asking home owners and businesses to sign up to flood warnings.
It's estimated that more than five million properties in England are at risk from flooding.
Candy Atherton: Deputy Labour Party leader leads tributes
Tom Watson is deputy leader of the Labour Party.
Tudor Evans leads Plymouth City Council's Labour Group.
Luke Pollard is Plymouth Sutton and Devonport's Labour MP.
Andrew Wallis is the Independent Cornwall Councillor for Porthleven and Helston West.
Councillors to discuss Devon authorities' merger plans
BBC Spotlight
Plans to completely merge two Devon councils could move a step closer this afternoon.
Councillors at the South Hams (pictured) and West Devon local authorities are due to vote on proposals which aim to save £500,000 a year.
But the plan would lead to a hike in council tax in the South Hams to bring the district inline with West Devon.
In a recent consultation, 76% of respondents said "no" to the idea.
Cornwall Labour politician and ex-MP Candy Atherton dies
Labour Cornwall councillor and former Falmouth and Camborne MP Candy Atherton has died at the age of 62.
Ms Atherton had a busy political career and came to notice in Cornwall when she won the marginal seat of Falmouth and Camborne for Labour in 1997.
She held the seat for eight years, doubling her majority in 2001, but losing her seat in 2005 to Liberal Democrat Julia Goldsworthy.
After her parliamentary career, she focused on rural housing issues and was elected to Cornwall Council in the 2013 local elections, representing the Falmouth Smithwick division.
She also campaigned on women's rights and disability issues.
News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday
Andrew Segal
