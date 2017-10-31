BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

BBC

People from across the political spectrum have been paying tribute to Cornwall Labour politician and former county MP Candy Atherton, who has died at the age of 62.

Ms Atherton served as Falmouth and Camborne MP from 1997 to 2005. She was elected to Cornwall Council in 2013.

St Ives Conservative MP Derek Thomas said it was a "very sad day" as the county had lost someone who "understood what Cornwall needed".

He added: "Cornish politics has lost a very experienced and committed politician."

Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter, said he was "extremely sorry" to hear about her death.