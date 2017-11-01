BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary
By Andrew Segal
Menheniot Primary School closed
South West farmers to meet to discuss Brexit
BBC Spotlight
Farmers from across the South West are due to meet in Tiverton later to discuss how they're going to cope if Brexit negotiations fail to deliver a deal between the UK and the European Union.
Colin Rowland, who farms near Exmoor and heads the NFU's livestock board in the South West, said trade could be a disaster if talks failed and huge tariffs were introduced to some markets.
The government has promised to keep overall subsidy payments at the same level as the EU until 2022.
BBC Radio Devon
'What Maisie went through last year was horrific'
A mother whose young daughter was hit by a firework during a home display is urging parents not to take the risk this bonfire night.
Stephanie's daughter Masie was four when she was rushed to The Bristol Royal Hospital for Children after the firework exploded on her neck causing severe burns.
The family from north Devon want to warn others of the danger they can cause.
Former police puppy walker jailed for child sex crimes
Cornwall Live
A detective constable has praised the memories of trial witnesses after a former police puppy walker from near St Austell was jailed for 21 years for the sickening sexual abuse of two young children.
Fifth day in search for missing man Tom Mugford, 24
BBC Radio Cornwall
It's the fifth day in the search for missing 24-year-old Tom Mugford, from Redruth.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers had been using dogs and a police helicopter to find Tom, who absconded from Bodmin Hospital on Saturday morning.
He was sighted by people in Portreath yesterday who called his family.
Denise Sinkins, his mother, said she managed to speak to him but he ran off into woods alongside RAF Portreath.
Tom is described as about 5ft 10ins tall, with sandy-coloured hair, and was wearing a blue fleece.
Gas leak closes Totnes school
BBC Radio Devon
St John's Church of England Primary School in Totnes is closed today due to a suspected gas leak.
The school's website said engineers were to assess the premises and more information would be made available to parents later.
BBC Radio Devon
Mine openings 'should be fenced off in Cornwall'
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A man who fell 50ft (15m) into a disused mine says urgent action is needed to stop further accidents.
Andrew Williams, from near Penarth in Wales, is still recovering after a six-hour rescue operation near St Just, Cornwall in September.
Experts said there were hundreds of historic mines in the county and many were easily accessible.
Cornwall Council says it is working with landowners, the National Trust, to secure "potentially dangerous" sites.
BBC Radio Cornwall
Merger of two Devon district councils is off
Jenny Kumah
BBC South West
Plans for two Devon district councils to merge are off.
South Hams and West Devon councils already share some services but proposed a full merger, saying it would mean £500,000 in savings annually.
Last night, members of South Hams authority voted in favour of the proposals, despite the fact it would have meant higher council tax bills for its residents - a £25 increase a year for three years.
But, in a surprising twist, West Devon councillors voted against, even though it's the poorer authority.
It leaves it needing to find another way to plug a £1m projected black hole in its finances.
