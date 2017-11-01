BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Farmers from across the South West are due to meet in Tiverton later to discuss how they're going to cope if Brexit negotiations fail to deliver a deal between the UK and the European Union.

Colin Rowland, who farms near Exmoor and heads the NFU's livestock board in the South West, said trade could be a disaster if talks failed and huge tariffs were introduced to some markets.

The government has promised to keep overall subsidy payments at the same level as the EU until 2022.