BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Family of firework-hit daughter urges parents not to take the risk this bonfire night
  2. Mine fall man calls for 'risk of death' signs
  3. Fifth day in search for missing man Tom Mugford, 24
  4. Merger of two Devon district councils is off
  5. Rail firm 'to run 60% of services during strike days'
  6. Updates on Wednesday 1 November 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Menheniot Primary School closed

South West farmers to meet to discuss Brexit

BBC Spotlight

Farmers from across the South West are due to meet in Tiverton later to discuss how they're going to cope if Brexit negotiations fail to deliver a deal between the UK and the European Union.

Colin Rowland, who farms near Exmoor and heads the NFU's livestock board in the South West, said trade could be a disaster if talks failed and huge tariffs were introduced to some markets.

The government has promised to keep overall subsidy payments at the same level as the EU until 2022.

Sheep
BBC

Devon travel: Problems in Milton Abbot, and on A379 and A38

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Milton Abbot, Fore Street is partially blocked near Venn Hill due to an accident
  • On the A379 near Dawlish, there are reports there's an accident
  • On the A38 Plymouth-bound at Chudleigh, the entry slip road is partially blocked due to a broken-down lorry

'What Maisie went through last year was horrific'

Little girl asleep in hospital bed
Family photo

A mother whose young daughter was hit by a firework during a home display is urging parents not to take the risk this bonfire night.

Stephanie's daughter Masie was four when she was rushed to The Bristol Royal Hospital for Children after the firework exploded on her neck causing severe burns.

The family from north Devon want to warn others of the danger they can cause.

Watch: 'What Maisie went through last year was horrific'

Former police puppy walker jailed for child sex crimes

Cornwall Live

A detective constable has praised the memories of trial witnesses after a former police puppy walker from near St Austell was jailed for 21 years for the sickening sexual abuse of two young children.

BBC Weather Watchers: Thin clouds in Topsham

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

We'll have a full forecast later.

Fifth day in search for missing man Tom Mugford, 24

BBC Radio Cornwall

Tom Mugford
Via Devon and Cornwall Police

It's the fifth day in the search for missing 24-year-old Tom Mugford, from Redruth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers had been using dogs and a police helicopter to find Tom, who absconded from Bodmin Hospital on Saturday morning.

He was sighted by people in Portreath yesterday who called his family.

Denise Sinkins, his mother, said she managed to speak to him but he ran off into woods alongside RAF Portreath.

Tom is described as about 5ft 10ins tall, with sandy-coloured hair, and was wearing a blue fleece.

Gas leak closes Totnes school

BBC Radio Devon

St John's Church of England Primary School in Totnes is closed today due to a suspected gas leak.

The school's website said engineers were to assess the premises and more information would be made available to parents later.

St John's School. Pic: Google
Google

Devon travel: Problems on A38, A385 and A380

BBC Radio Devon

  • On the A385 between Paignton and Totnes, near Glazegate Lane, there are reports of an accident
  • In Exeter, Rydon Lane is partially blocked inbound, near Sidmouth Road, due to an accident
  • On the A380 Telegraph Hill, heading towards Newton Abbot, there are reports one lane is blocked due to a broken-down lorry
  • In Plymouth, on the A38 Parkway, heading from Marsh Mills towards Manadon, there's very heavy traffic

Mine openings 'should be fenced off in Cornwall'

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

A man who fell 50ft (15m) into a disused mine says urgent action is needed to stop further accidents.

Andrew Williams and mine shaft
BBC

Andrew Williams, from near Penarth in Wales, is still recovering after a six-hour rescue operation near St Just, Cornwall in September.

Experts said there were hundreds of historic mines in the county and many were easily accessible.

Cornwall Council says it is working with landowners, the National Trust, to secure "potentially dangerous" sites.

Cornwall travel: Accident in St Blazey

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • In St Blazey, on Luxulyan Road, near the A390 St Austell Road, there are reports of an accident
  • On the A30 near Bodmin, close to Carminow Cross, there are reports of a broken-down vehicle
  • On the A39 near Devoran, there are reports the road is partially blocked near Carnon Gate roundabout due to a broken-down van. Traffic is slow-moving towards Truro
  • On the A3047 between the Scorrier roundabout and White Cross, there are temporary traffic lights for gas mains work. Traffic is slow
  • On the A39 near Penryn, there is slow traffic on the approaches to the Treluswell roundabout

Merger of two Devon district councils is off

Jenny Kumah

BBC South West

Councils merger
BBC

Plans for two Devon district councils to merge are off.

South Hams and West Devon councils already share some services but proposed a full merger, saying it would mean £500,000 in savings annually.

Last night, members of South Hams authority voted in favour of the proposals, despite the fact it would have meant higher council tax bills for its residents - a £25 increase a year for three years.

But, in a surprising twist, West Devon councillors voted against, even though it's the poorer authority.

It leaves it needing to find another way to plug a £1m projected black hole in its finances.

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

