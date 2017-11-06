BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Truro City's FA Cup run came to an end after a 3-1 loss at League One side Charlton Athletic. The first Cornish side to make the first round of the cup since 1969 were 2-0 down just after half time before Tyler Harvey pulled one back. But the Addicks increased their lead before Harvey hit the woodwork late on. Over 1,000 of the White Tiger's fans made the trip to the Valley, their biggest away support since they won the 2007 FA Vase.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Truro City's FA Cup dream is over
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Truro City's FA Cup run came to an end after a 3-1 loss at League One side Charlton Athletic.
The first Cornish side to make the first round of the cup since 1969 were 2-0 down just after half time before Tyler Harvey pulled one back.
But the Addicks increased their lead before Harvey hit the woodwork late on.
Over 1,000 of the White Tiger's fans made the trip to the Valley, their biggest away support since they won the 2007 FA Vase.
Police looking again at unsolved Kate Bushell murder
BBC Inside Out
Detectives are re-examining the unsolved murder of teenager Kate Bushell 20 years after her body was found near her home on the outskirts of Exeter.
The 14-year-old was killed in a knife attack while walking a neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick.
Her killer has not been caught. Police are hoping a new witness will come forward.
Inside Out South West is on BBC One on Monday 6 November at 19:30 GMT and on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.
Large gorse fire after St Agnes firework display
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Dramatic pictures show the extent of a gorse fire in St Agnes last night.
It started during a bonfire night display near The Driftwood Spars pub, with spectators believing it was caused by a firework blown off course by the wind.
The fire quickly spread across heathland behind the pub.
Crews from four fire stations attended and manged to put it out soon after midnight.
News, sport, weather and travel for Monday
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.