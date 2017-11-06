BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. 'Stray firework thought to have started' large gorse fire in Cornwall
  2. Kate Bushell: Unsolved teen murder re-examined
  3. Truro City's FA Cup dream is over
  4. Updates on Monday 6 November 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Truro City's FA Cup dream is over

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Truro City's FA Cup run came to an end after a 3-1 loss at League One side Charlton Athletic.

The first Cornish side to make the first round of the cup since 1969 were 2-0 down just after half time before Tyler Harvey pulled one back.

FA Cup: Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City highlights

But the Addicks increased their lead before Harvey hit the woodwork late on.

Over 1,000 of the White Tiger's fans made the trip to the Valley, their biggest away support since they won the 2007 FA Vase.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police looking again at unsolved Kate Bushell murder

BBC Inside Out

Detectives are re-examining the unsolved murder of teenager Kate Bushell 20 years after her body was found near her home on the outskirts of Exeter.

The 14-year-old was killed in a knife attack while walking a neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick.

Kate
BBC/Devon and Cornwall Police

Her killer has not been caught. Police are hoping a new witness will come forward.

Inside Out South West is on BBC One on Monday 6 November at 19:30 GMT and on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Large gorse fire after St Agnes firework display

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Fire
Darren Woods

Dramatic pictures show the extent of a gorse fire in St Agnes last night.

It started during a bonfire night display near The Driftwood Spars pub, with spectators believing it was caused by a firework blown off course by the wind.

The fire quickly spread across heathland behind the pub.

Crews from four fire stations attended and manged to put it out soon after midnight.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Monday

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top