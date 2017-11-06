BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Truro City's FA Cup run came to an end after a 3-1 loss at League One side Charlton Athletic.

The first Cornish side to make the first round of the cup since 1969 were 2-0 down just after half time before Tyler Harvey pulled one back.

FA Cup: Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City highlights

But the Addicks increased their lead before Harvey hit the woodwork late on.

Over 1,000 of the White Tiger's fans made the trip to the Valley, their biggest away support since they won the 2007 FA Vase.