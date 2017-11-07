BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

The mother of a man from Camborne has thanked the police for their efforts in finding her son after he walked out of Bodmin Hospital at the end of October.

Thomas Mugford suffers from mental health issues and there were fears for his safety because he had no medication with him for the days he was missing.

He's now back at the hospital after he was spotted in St Mawes on Saturday.

His mum Denise says she's extremely grateful to the emergency services.