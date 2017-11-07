BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Cornwall's post-Brexit £75k project under fire
  2. Mother thanks emergency services for help finding son
  3. Work begins on controversial theatre statue
  4. Updates on Tuesday 7 November 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Mother thanks emergency services for help finding son

BBC Radio Cornwall

The mother of a man from Camborne has thanked the police for their efforts in finding her son after he walked out of Bodmin Hospital at the end of October.

Thomas Mugford suffers from mental health issues and there were fears for his safety because he had no medication with him for the days he was missing.

He's now back at the hospital after he was spotted in St Mawes on Saturday.

Helicopter
BBC

His mum Denise says she's extremely grateful to the emergency services.

We would like to thank the police, they have worked extremely hard, the search and rescue teams that came out twice, the coastguard helicopter. Without all of them I'm sure we wouldn't be here now with Tom in a safe place."

DeniseThomas' mother

Devon travel: Train delays

BBC Radio Devon

  • Delays of up to 45 minutes to train services through Devon into Cornwall caused by a train hitting an object on the track.

Cornwall travel: Accident at Temple

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • A30 at Temple heading towards Bodmin - a vehicle has left the road and is on its side - slow traffic past the scene

Weather: Wet start, clearing later

BBC Weather

Cloudy and breezy at first with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain clearing later this morning to give a brighter afternoon with scattered showers.

Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).

Weather
BBC

Work begins on new Plymouth statue

Harriet Bradshaw

Reporter

Work's started on a controversial 23ft (7m) high statue - designed by a Cornish artist - that'll sit outside the Theatre Royal in Plymouth.

"Bianca" is based on a Shakespearean character that is sometimes associated with prostitution, which has led to some objections.

Bianca
BBC

But artist Joseph Hillier - who studied at Falmouth - isn't worried about the negative reactions.

He said: "It's received a bit of controversy already before I've finished making it.

"I hope it's an indicator that there's something about it as a piece of art that makes it exciting and people want to talk about it."

Council under fire for 'strategic narrative' plan

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

A decision to spend £75,000 on a consultancy project which concluded Cornwall Council should embrace the environment and focus on tourism is under fire.

The authority and the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) spent the money on a Lancashire-based consultancy firm to help come up with a "strategic narrative". The council says it will help attract national and international investment after Brexit.

Cornwall Council
BBC

After speaking to people from sectors across Cornwall during the summer, the consultants from Thinkingplace conclude the county should promote "a sense of place" - through things such as embracing the environment, and focusing on tourism and local food and drink.

Findings have been presented to a group which includes representation from the council, business, the LEP, the NHS and the police.

However, councillor Dick Cole, the leader of Mebyon Kernow, is not impressed with the findings and thinks the authority "can do better than that".

In a statement Cornwall Council said through an open and competitive process, the specialist company was tasked with researching and information gathering to "help tell the story of our assets, attributes, development areas and potential".

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

