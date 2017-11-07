BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

The mother of a man from Camborne has thanked the police for their efforts in finding her son after he walked out of Bodmin Hospital at the end of October.
Work begins on new Plymouth statue
Harriet Bradshaw
Reporter
Work's started on a controversial 23ft (7m) high statue - designed by a Cornish artist - that'll sit outside the Theatre Royal in Plymouth.
"Bianca" is based on a Shakespearean character that is sometimes associated with prostitution, which has led to some objections.
But artist Joseph Hillier - who studied at Falmouth - isn't worried about the negative reactions.
He said: "It's received a bit of controversy already before I've finished making it.
"I hope it's an indicator that there's something about it as a piece of art that makes it exciting and people want to talk about it."
Council under fire for 'strategic narrative' plan
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
A decision to spend £75,000 on a consultancy project which concluded Cornwall Council should embrace the environment and focus on tourism is under fire.
The authority and the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) spent the money on a Lancashire-based consultancy firm to help come up with a "strategic narrative". The council says it will help attract national and international investment after Brexit.
After speaking to people from sectors across Cornwall during the summer, the consultants from Thinkingplace conclude the county should promote "a sense of place" - through things such as embracing the environment, and focusing on tourism and local food and drink.
Findings have been presented to a group which includes representation from the council, business, the LEP, the NHS and the police.
However, councillor Dick Cole, the leader of Mebyon Kernow, is not impressed with the findings and thinks the authority "can do better than that".
In a statement Cornwall Council said through an open and competitive process, the specialist company was tasked with researching and information gathering to "help tell the story of our assets, attributes, development areas and potential".
Mother thanks emergency services for help finding son
BBC Radio Cornwall
The mother of a man from Camborne has thanked the police for their efforts in finding her son after he walked out of Bodmin Hospital at the end of October.
Thomas Mugford suffers from mental health issues and there were fears for his safety because he had no medication with him for the days he was missing.
He's now back at the hospital after he was spotted in St Mawes on Saturday.
His mum Denise says she's extremely grateful to the emergency services.
Weather: Wet start, clearing later
BBC Weather
Cloudy and breezy at first with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain clearing later this morning to give a brighter afternoon with scattered showers.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
Work begins on new Plymouth statue
Harriet Bradshaw
Reporter
Work's started on a controversial 23ft (7m) high statue - designed by a Cornish artist - that'll sit outside the Theatre Royal in Plymouth.
"Bianca" is based on a Shakespearean character that is sometimes associated with prostitution, which has led to some objections.
But artist Joseph Hillier - who studied at Falmouth - isn't worried about the negative reactions.
He said: "It's received a bit of controversy already before I've finished making it.
"I hope it's an indicator that there's something about it as a piece of art that makes it exciting and people want to talk about it."
Council under fire for 'strategic narrative' plan
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
A decision to spend £75,000 on a consultancy project which concluded Cornwall Council should embrace the environment and focus on tourism is under fire.
The authority and the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) spent the money on a Lancashire-based consultancy firm to help come up with a "strategic narrative". The council says it will help attract national and international investment after Brexit.
After speaking to people from sectors across Cornwall during the summer, the consultants from Thinkingplace conclude the county should promote "a sense of place" - through things such as embracing the environment, and focusing on tourism and local food and drink.
Findings have been presented to a group which includes representation from the council, business, the LEP, the NHS and the police.
However, councillor Dick Cole, the leader of Mebyon Kernow, is not impressed with the findings and thinks the authority "can do better than that".
In a statement Cornwall Council said through an open and competitive process, the specialist company was tasked with researching and information gathering to "help tell the story of our assets, attributes, development areas and potential".
