BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Money paid out to South West Water from customers' bills goes more towards shareholders and banks than infrastructure, according to an independent research group. Corporate Watch said that last year's accounts showed the water firm invested £183m on pipes, reservoirs and treatment works and paid £213m to its owner, the Pennon Group. South West Water said it was committed to being as transparent and clear as possible.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Water firm shareholders 'paid more than infrastructure'
BBC Spotlight
Money paid out to South West Water from customers' bills goes more towards shareholders and banks than infrastructure, according to an independent research group.
Corporate Watch said that last year's accounts showed the water firm invested £183m on pipes, reservoirs and treatment works and paid £213m to its owner, the Pennon Group.
South West Water said it was committed to being as transparent and clear as possible.
Falmouth University told to change advertising claims
Sean Coughlan
BBC News, education correspondent
The advertising watchdog has told six UK universities, including one in Cornwall, to take down marketing claims that could be misleading.
Leicester, East Anglia, Strathclyde, Falmouth, Teesside and the University of West London have all had complaints upheld against them.
The Advertising Standards Authority is warning against exaggerated claims made to attract students.
Chief executive Guy Parker says students need "good evidence" when making such a big financial commitment.
Shopping trolley thrown on rail lines at Camborne
Homeless group in Barnstaple may face eviction
BBC Spotlight
A group of homeless people living in tents by the river in Barnstaple could be facing eviction.
North Devon Council, which owns the land the group is camped on, is expected to apply for a court order that will allow it to move them on.
The authority said it was offering support and alternative accommodation, and was only taking the action after fireworks were let off at the site.
Supporters of the homeless said the council needs to make sure those affected are given the right help.
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.