BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Falmouth University told to change advertising claims
  2. South West Water: Shareholders 'paid more than infrastructure'
  3. Eviction fears for riverbank homeless group
  4. Shopping trolley thrown on rail lines
  5. Updates on Wednesday 15th November 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Water firm shareholders 'paid more than infrastructure'

BBC Spotlight

South West Water
BBC

Money paid out to South West Water from customers' bills goes more towards shareholders and banks than infrastructure, according to an independent research group.

Corporate Watch said that last year's accounts showed the water firm invested £183m on pipes, reservoirs and treatment works and paid £213m to its owner, the Pennon Group.

South West Water said it was committed to being as transparent and clear as possible.

Falmouth University told to change advertising claims

Sean Coughlan

BBC News, education correspondent

Falmouth University
BBC

The advertising watchdog has told six UK universities, including one in Cornwall, to take down marketing claims that could be misleading.

Leicester, East Anglia, Strathclyde, Falmouth, Teesside and the University of West London have all had complaints upheld against them.

The Advertising Standards Authority is warning against exaggerated claims made to attract students.

Chief executive Guy Parker says students need "good evidence" when making such a big financial commitment.

Shopping trolley thrown on rail lines at Camborne

Homeless group in Barnstaple may face eviction

BBC Spotlight

A group of homeless people living in tents by the river in Barnstaple could be facing eviction.

Homeless group
BBC

North Devon Council, which owns the land the group is camped on, is expected to apply for a court order that will allow it to move them on.

The authority said it was offering support and alternative accommodation, and was only taking the action after fireworks were let off at the site.

Supporters of the homeless said the council needs to make sure those affected are given the right help.

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

