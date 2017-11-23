BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Family's warning after girl becomes victim of sexting
  2. Property fire: Person treated for fall and breathing in smoke
  3. Vision for Drake's Island to be revealed
  4. Updates on Thursday 23 November 2017

Live Reporting

By Sian Davies

All times stated are UK

Thursday's weather: Mainly dry, bright and sunny

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

It will be a bright day with sunny spells, but it will be staying windy throughout the day.

There is a risk of catching the odd shower, especially in the north towards Bideford and Barnstaple, but most places will stay dry.

The maximum temperature will be 11C (52F)

BBC weather on Thursday 23 November in Devon and Cornwall

Flood alerts after torrential rain overnight

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

There are several flood alerts in place in Devon and Cornwall - which means flooding could be possible.

Areas affected are:

More than 70 people - and more than 20 horses - have been rescued in Lancashire overnight after heavy rain caused disruption across the county.

Vision for future of Drake's Island due later

BBC Spotlight

Drakes Island
BBC

More details on the plans for Drake's Island in Plymouth Sound are expected to be released later.

Earlier this year a legal agreement was signed to guarantee public access to the Island for at least 15 days a year.

Plans for a £10m luxury hotel on the island have been approved by Plymouth City Council.

Property fire: Person treated for fall and breathing in smoke

A person has been treated for breathing in smoke after a fire at a property in Cornwall.

Paramedics also treated the occupant for injuries sustained in a fall.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Meadow Rise, St Columb at 22:30.

The fire involved a mattress and had quickly spread to other parts of the property, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.

Train from Penzance to Paddington cancelled

  • GWR trains 0741 service from Penzance to Paddington via Bristol has been cancelled
  • In Plymouth, Bretonside is closed in both directions between Vauxhall Street and Bilbury Street to repair an electrical cable
  • Traffic is flowing well on the Tamar Bridge - there's now up to a 10-minute wait with all three ferries running between Torpoint and Devonport

Family's warning after girl becomes victim of sexting

BBC Spotlight

The family of a 12-year-old Devon girl have spoken out about the dangers of online grooming after she was blackmailed into sending intimate pictures over the internet.

Sexting - as it's known - is the most common form of child sexual exploitation that Devon and Cornwall Police deal with.

Abuse
BBC

The girl's father says the experience has been devastating, but they wanted to speak out to warn other young people of the dangers.

He said: "Having your daughter feel so scared and so worried that there's no way out other than to do something a complete stranger was telling her to do is very scary."

News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

