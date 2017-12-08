BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Yellow weather warning for snow and ice
  2. --- Devon's gritters out in force
  3. Predictive text app adds Cornish language
  4. Updates on Friday 8 December 2017

By Hayley Westcott

Calls for fairer system for B&B owners

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

B&B owners are calling for a fairer system so Cornwall's guest houses can compete with global online travel agents.

It comes as the Competition and Markets Authority is currently investigating whether some practices used by online travel agents like Booking.com are against consumer law.

Accommodation providers pay at least 15% commission to the sites, and are unable to offer cheaper rates on their own websites.

Signs
BBC

It would be fairer if we were allowed to have a crack at the whip in terms of marketing.

Gill Jenkins

For too long the accommodation providers and the consumers have been the ones to suffer. The big companies are coining in and are making all the money.

Suzie BarberRuns a new website aiming to offer a fairer deal for providers and consumers.

Booking.com said: "We always strive for the utmost in transparency so it's clear messaging only refers to the inventory on our platform."

It says there's no requirement for properties to list free-cancellation rates, and: "ultimately we want to give a small B&B in the English countryside a fair chance to be discovered and to grow their business."

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice

The Met Office has issued the following warning:

00:05 on Friday until 18:00 on Saturday

During Friday, increasingly frequent snow showers already affecting parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will extend across many other northern and western parts of the UK. 2-5 cm of snow is likely in places over the warning area. 10-20 cm is possible for some locations, mainly in northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and perhaps the northwest Midlands. Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight. The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will progressively become confined to northeast Scotland during Saturday. Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers with possible delays and cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could be cut off and power supplies interrupted. Probably some icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy and snowy surfaces. This warning has been updated to extend east to include more of the Pennines.

Yellow warning
Met Office

Devon travel: A38 blocked at Kennford

BBC Radio Devon

Predictive text app adds Cornish language

A predictive text app has added Cornish to its list of languages.

Weather: Sleet and some snow

BBC Weather

It will be cold and also windy with showers of sleet, snow or hail affecting some areas along with some sunny periods.

Some temporary accumulations are likely over the moors and perhaps during heavier showers at lower levels.

Further west the showers are more likely to be of rain or sleet. Fresh to strong northwesterly winds will reach up to gale force around the coast and over high ground making it feel colder still.

Maximum temperature: 8C (46F)

Weather
BBC

Devon's gritters out in force

BBC Radio Devon

Devon's entire fleet of gritters have been working overnight to keep the county's main routes free of ice.

Temperatures have dropped below freezing in many areas with the risk of ice on untreated routes and pavements.

Gritter
BBC
Gritter from a previous winter

Thirty-seven gritters have been out, with some roads on Dartmoor and Exmoor treated three times since 18:00 last night.

We'll keep you up to date on any travel disruption throughout the morning.

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

