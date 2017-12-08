BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

B&B owners are calling for a fairer system so Cornwall's guest houses can compete with global online travel agents.

It comes as the Competition and Markets Authority is currently investigating whether some practices used by online travel agents like Booking.com are against consumer law.

Accommodation providers pay at least 15% commission to the sites, and are unable to offer cheaper rates on their own websites.

BBC

It would be fairer if we were allowed to have a crack at the whip in terms of marketing. Gill Jenkins

For too long the accommodation providers and the consumers have been the ones to suffer. The big companies are coining in and are making all the money. Suzie Barber Runs a new website aiming to offer a fairer deal for providers and consumers.

Booking.com said: "We always strive for the utmost in transparency so it's clear messaging only refers to the inventory on our platform."

It says there's no requirement for properties to list free-cancellation rates, and: "ultimately we want to give a small B&B in the English countryside a fair chance to be discovered and to grow their business."