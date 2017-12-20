BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Summary

  1. 'Significant rise' in police assaults across South West
  2. Blank wall offered to graffiti vandal
  3. Top chefs to help feed vulnerable people
  4. Nuclear siren: False alarm at HMS Raleigh
  5. England's only resident pod of bottlenose dolphins found
  6. HMS Ocean returns home early from final deployment
  7. Updates on Wednesday 20 December 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

England's only resident pod of bottlenose dolphins found

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Dolphins in Cornwall
Dan Murphy

England's only resident population of bottlenose dolphins has been discovered by researchers.

Thousands of sightings and photographs from the South West of England between 2007 and 2016 have been analysed by experts at Plymouth University.

They identified 98 individual bottlenose dolphins and were able to define a distinct group of 28 that were resident throughout the year.

These dolphins were present in shallow coastal waters mainly in Cornwall - particularly St Ives Bay and Mount's Bay, but also in Devon and Dorset.

Ruth Williams, marine conservation manager at the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said it was an "incredibly exciting" discovery.

Weather: Damp start but brighter later

BBC Weather

Damp and cloudy this morning with a little drizzle, but brighter and drier this afternoon with some sunshine in places.

Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).

Weather
BBC

False nuclear alarm at HMS Raleigh

The Royal Navy has apologised after the nuclear alarm went off in Torpoint last night.

They've confirmed it was a false alarm and was triggered just outside HMS Raleigh by a power outage.

HMS Raleigh
Google

The Royal Navy said there was no cause for concern and has apologised to concerned residents.

The siren, at HMS Raleigh was first introduced in 2003. It was designed to ensure anyone living within a 1.2 mile (2km) zone will hear it in all weather conditions.

Blank wall offered to graffiti vandal

Andrea Ormsby

BBC Spotlight

Residents in Barnstaple are angry that a newly painted street art mural, designed by local school children, has been ruined by graffiti.

Local people told the BBC the graffiti had upset the children that painted the wall and the vandalism "was aimless and pointless".

But, the Roundswell Residents Association - which paid for the mural designed by the children - has challenged the culprit to come forward. It says the person can design a new mural on another blank wall in the area.

Wall
BBC

Top chefs to help feed vulnerable people

BBC Radio Cornwall

Some of the South West's poorest people will be enjoying high quality food prepared by top chefs this Christmas.

Keep Cornwall Fed is a social enterprise project led by two chefs from the Eden Project.

It takes the profits from pop-up kitchens and other events and uses them to help vulnerable people.

Its target is to provide a meal for 5,000 people each year.

HMS Ocean returns home early from final deployment

BBC Spotlight

The Royal Navy's HMS Ocean returned home to Devonport last night from her final deployment.

She was due to arrive later today, but arrived early because of thick fog forecast.

HMS Ocean
BBC

HMS Ocean left Plymouth back in August with the NATO Maritime Group.

She was diverted to take humanitarian aid to those hit by Hurricane Irma in September.

Hundreds of people were expected in Devonport today to welcome HMS Ocean's crew home.

Assaults on police officers rise

BBC Spotlight

New figures show there's been a significant rise in the number of assaults on police officers across the South West.

Police figures show more than 760 staff have been attacked across both the Devon and Cornwall, and Dorset forces this year.

Police
BBC

That's an increase of 145 attacks from 2016.

The Police Federation is campaigning for tougher sentences for those who assault not just their officers, but all members of the emergency services.

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

