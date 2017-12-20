BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Dan Murphy

England's only resident population of bottlenose dolphins has been discovered by researchers.

Thousands of sightings and photographs from the South West of England between 2007 and 2016 have been analysed by experts at Plymouth University.

They identified 98 individual bottlenose dolphins and were able to define a distinct group of 28 that were resident throughout the year.

These dolphins were present in shallow coastal waters mainly in Cornwall - particularly St Ives Bay and Mount's Bay, but also in Devon and Dorset.

Ruth Williams, marine conservation manager at the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said it was an "incredibly exciting" discovery.