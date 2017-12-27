BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

A yellow weather warning has been issued for ice for Devon and Cornwall
Between 15:00 today and 12:00 on Thursday.
Icy patches are expected to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as where showers continue to fall washing off treatment. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.
Police advise public to delay journeys if possible
Rob England
BBC News Online
Strong winds and heavy rain overnight have caused several problems on the roads across Devon and Cornwall today.
In Cornwall:
The A30 was closed for several hours near Victoria services following a serious accident involving an ambulance in the early hours. The road is still shut at the Loggans Moor roundabout in Hayle after part of the roof of the nearby retail park became loose.
In Devon:
The county council have advised caution to drivers after reports of accidents and standing water and debris on the roads.
Sgt Olly Taylor from Devon and Cornwall police said it has been a "challenging morning" and conditions were unlikely to improve.
Looking ahead during the day today, I don't think the weather conditions are due to get much better. So if people can delay their journeys, I'd certainly advise people do for the time being. If people have to go out, just bear in mind the weather can hit very quickly and unexpectedly."
Man arrested after being pulled from sea
Rob England
BBC News Online
Police were called to reports of a man crashing a car and subsequently jumping into the sea in Penzance.
Officers said they were called just before midnight on Christmas Day near Chyandour cliff.
RNLI volunteers from Newlyn also attended to search the shoreline after the man was located by police.
He was taken by emergency services to Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske.
Police said a 26-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and has since been released "pending further enquiries".
There are reports of snow in parts of Cornwall and Devon this morning.
There is reportedly a covering in areas of Dartmoor, Liskeard and Bugle near St Austell, where @Martyn1200 took this picture.
Blocked roads and power cuts
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
There are warnings of disruption around Devon and Cornwall after a stormy night with debris and standing water affecting several roads.
Trees are reportedly blocking Passage Lane in Fowey and the B3266 between St Mabyn and Camelford, while another fallen tree broke an overhead power cable in Mitchell leaving several homes without electricity.
There are also power cuts in Hayle, Shortlanesend, Gweek, St Keverne, Perranzabuloe and Trewithian.
A window was blown out at a residential care home in Newquay overnight and a resident was moved to a safer area, fire crews said.
Travel news: Section of A30 closed
Cornwall
On the A30 around Victoria the Eastbound carriageway is closed due to an accident between Victoria and the Innis Downs Junction.
A fallen tree has been reported on Porthpean Beach Road near St Austell. There are more trees down near Fowey and St Mabyn.
Devon
On the A30 heading from Junction 29 towards Honiton for the turn off to Exeter Airport there's heavy traffic.
Three injured in flat fire
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Three people have been treated for the effects of breathing in smoke after a flat fire in the Bideford area.
Fire crews say it broke out on the ground floor of a block on Union Close, just before 02:00.
A man and two women were helped to get out out by fire crews from the town and from Torrington, Devon Fire and Rescue Service said.
It was started by accident by smoking equipment and the room where it happened was "severely damaged," a spokesperson said.
Other flats and communal areas were also reportedly affected.
Cold northerly winds will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, these likely to be wintry and persistent over Bodmin Moor and Dartmoor, but with drier weather likely towards Penzance, and showers easing towards evening. Winds will ease later.
Maximum temperature: 8C (46F)
A30 shut after crash
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
The A30 in Cornwall is closed eastbound near Victoria after a one-vehicle crash.
The collision happened shortly after 05:00 and three people were inside the vehicle, police said. Their condition is not known.
All three emergency services attended.
News, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon &
Cornwall. We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel
and if you have a story email us.
Live Reporting
By Amy Gladwell
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fund set up for family of tragic Totnes crash victim Reuben tops £10,000
Devon Live
An appeal to raise funds for a family devastated by the death of their three year-old-son in a Devon crash before Christmas has topped more than £10,000.
Car trapped by floods in Cornwall pulled from water by fire engine
Cornwall Live
A car became stuck when it drove into flood water that came up to the doors, in Carnhell Green.
A30 closed for roof repair
BBC Radio Cornwall
The A30 remains closed in both directions at Hayle after part of the Boots' store roof was blown off at the West Cornwall Shopping Park.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has been removing loose panels and structural engineers are due to assess the safety of the building.
Man, 24, fighting for life after bike crash
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
A 24-year-old man has been left with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision involving a motorbike on the A388 at Saltash.
The single-vehicle collision happened on the evening of Friday 22 December at the entrance to Carkeel Barns. The Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling from Callington towards the direction of Saltash.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the motorbike before it happened, as well as any dash-cam footage.
An icy night ahead
BBC Weather
A yellow weather warning has been issued for ice for Devon and Cornwall Between 15:00 today and 12:00 on Thursday.
Icy patches are expected to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as where showers continue to fall washing off treatment. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.
Police advise public to delay journeys if possible
Rob England
BBC News Online
Strong winds and heavy rain overnight have caused several problems on the roads across Devon and Cornwall today.
In Cornwall:
The A30 was closed for several hours near Victoria services following a serious accident involving an ambulance in the early hours. The road is still shut at the Loggans Moor roundabout in Hayle after part of the roof of the nearby retail park became loose.
In Devon:
The county council have advised caution to drivers after reports of accidents and standing water and debris on the roads.
Sgt Olly Taylor from Devon and Cornwall police said it has been a "challenging morning" and conditions were unlikely to improve.
Man arrested after being pulled from sea
Rob England
BBC News Online
Police were called to reports of a man crashing a car and subsequently jumping into the sea in Penzance.
Officers said they were called just before midnight on Christmas Day near Chyandour cliff.
RNLI volunteers from Newlyn also attended to search the shoreline after the man was located by police.
He was taken by emergency services to Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske.
Police said a 26-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and has since been released "pending further enquiries".
Large tree removed from road
BBC Radio Cornwall
A large tree has been removed from the road in St Austell this morning after the stormy weather overnight.
Christmas appeal to find new home for ‘grieving’ dog Cassie who lost her owner
Cornwall Live
A special Christmas appeal has been launched in the hopes of finding a new home for a “grieving” dog that lost its owner.
Missing person found on wintery Dartmoor
A missing person has been found on snowy Dartmoor, the National Police Air Service says.
More than 350 homes left without electricity after power cuts across Cornwall this morning
Cornwall Live
More than 350 homes have been left without electricity this morning after power cuts across Cornwall today.
Crash driver returns shoe to injured boy
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
A driver who hit a teenage boy returned his shoe to him before driving off.
The 13-year-old boy suffered a fractured arm and dislocated shoulder when he was hit by a car in Plymouth, Devon.
Police say the male driver stopped, got out of his car and picked up the boy's shoe and returned it to him, then drove off without saying anything.
The boy, from Plymouth, also suffered a dislocated shoulder and was taken to Derriford Hospital.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and say the car in question was either a silver or blue VW Golf or a blue Corsa. The windscreen was heavily damaged in the incident.
A Police spokesperson said the man is described as "white, aged 30 to 40, with blond/brown wavy hair to the ears and a beard".
Dartmoor residents wake up to a winter wonderland as UK hit by heavy snow
Plymouth Herald
Some residents in Dartmoor have woken up to to a winter wonderland this morning, as heavy snow is causing chaos across large swathes of the UK.
Latest travel for Cornwall
BBC News Travel
'Roof in the road' at A30, Hayle
Amy Gladwell
The A30 has been closed in both directions near Hayle due to part of a roof falling off from the West Cornwall Shopping Park between Loggans Moor Roundabout and St Erth Roundabout.
Snow in parts of Devon and Cornwall
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
There are reports of snow in parts of Cornwall and Devon this morning.
There is reportedly a covering in areas of Dartmoor, Liskeard and Bugle near St Austell, where @Martyn1200 took this picture.
Blocked roads and power cuts
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
There are warnings of disruption around Devon and Cornwall after a stormy night with debris and standing water affecting several roads.
Trees are reportedly blocking Passage Lane in Fowey and the B3266 between St Mabyn and Camelford, while another fallen tree broke an overhead power cable in Mitchell leaving several homes without electricity.
There are also power cuts in Hayle, Shortlanesend, Gweek, St Keverne, Perranzabuloe and Trewithian.
A window was blown out at a residential care home in Newquay overnight and a resident was moved to a safer area, fire crews said.
Travel news: Section of A30 closed
Cornwall
Devon
Three injured in flat fire
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Three people have been treated for the effects of breathing in smoke after a flat fire in the Bideford area.
Fire crews say it broke out on the ground floor of a block on Union Close, just before 02:00.
A man and two women were helped to get out out by fire crews from the town and from Torrington, Devon Fire and Rescue Service said.
It was started by accident by smoking equipment and the room where it happened was "severely damaged," a spokesperson said.
Other flats and communal areas were also reportedly affected.
Colder with sunny spells and scattered showers
BBC Weather
Cold northerly winds will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, these likely to be wintry and persistent over Bodmin Moor and Dartmoor, but with drier weather likely towards Penzance, and showers easing towards evening. Winds will ease later.
Maximum temperature: 8C (46F)
A30 shut after crash
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
The A30 in Cornwall is closed eastbound near Victoria after a one-vehicle crash.
The collision happened shortly after 05:00 and three people were inside the vehicle, police said. Their condition is not known.
All three emergency services attended.
News, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall. We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.