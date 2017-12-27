BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 27 December 2017

Live Reporting

By Amy Gladwell

All times stated are UK

Fund set up for family of tragic Totnes crash victim Reuben tops £10,000

Devon Live

An appeal to raise funds for a family devastated by the death of their three year-old-son in a Devon crash before Christmas has topped more than £10,000.

Car trapped by floods in Cornwall pulled from water by fire engine

Cornwall Live

A car became stuck when it drove into flood water that came up to the doors, in Carnhell Green.

A30 closed for roof repair

BBC Radio Cornwall

The A30 remains closed in both directions at Hayle after part of the Boots' store roof was blown off at the West Cornwall Shopping Park.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has been removing loose panels and structural engineers are due to assess the safety of the building.

Man, 24, fighting for life after bike crash

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

A 24-year-old man has been left with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision involving a motorbike on the A388 at Saltash.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the evening of Friday 22 December at the entrance to Carkeel Barns. The Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling from Callington towards the direction of Saltash.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the motorbike before it happened, as well as any dash-cam footage.

An icy night ahead

BBC Weather

A yellow weather warning has been issued for ice for Devon and Cornwall Between 15:00 today and 12:00 on Thursday.

Icy patches are expected to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as where showers continue to fall washing off treatment. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.

Police advise public to delay journeys if possible

Rob England

BBC News Online

Strong winds and heavy rain overnight have caused several problems on the roads across Devon and Cornwall today.

In Cornwall:

The A30 was closed for several hours near Victoria services following a serious accident involving an ambulance in the early hours. The road is still shut at the Loggans Moor roundabout in Hayle after part of the roof of the nearby retail park became loose.

In Devon:

The county council have advised caution to drivers after reports of accidents and standing water and debris on the roads.

Sgt Olly Taylor from Devon and Cornwall police said it has been a "challenging morning" and conditions were unlikely to improve.

Looking ahead during the day today, I don't think the weather conditions are due to get much better. So if people can delay their journeys, I'd certainly advise people do for the time being. If people have to go out, just bear in mind the weather can hit very quickly and unexpectedly."

Sgt Olly Taylor

Man arrested after being pulled from sea

Rob England

BBC News Online

Police were called to reports of a man crashing a car and subsequently jumping into the sea in Penzance.

Officers said they were called just before midnight on Christmas Day near Chyandour cliff.

RNLI volunteers from Newlyn also attended to search the shoreline after the man was located by police.

He was taken by emergency services to Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske.

Police said a 26-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and has since been released "pending further enquiries".

Large tree removed from road

BBC Radio Cornwall

A large tree has been removed from the road in St Austell this morning after the stormy weather overnight.

Christmas appeal to find new home for ‘grieving’ dog Cassie who lost her owner

Cornwall Live

A special Christmas appeal has been launched in the hopes of finding a new home for a “grieving” dog that lost its owner.

Article share tools

Missing person found on wintery Dartmoor

Twitter

A missing person has been found on snowy Dartmoor, the National Police Air Service says.

More than 350 homes left without electricity after power cuts across Cornwall this morning

Cornwall Live

More than 350 homes have been left without electricity this morning after power cuts across Cornwall today.

Crash driver returns shoe to injured boy

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

A driver who hit a teenage boy returned his shoe to him before driving off.

The 13-year-old boy suffered a fractured arm and dislocated shoulder when he was hit by a car in Plymouth, Devon.

Police say the male driver stopped, got out of his car and picked up the boy's shoe and returned it to him, then drove off without saying anything.

Wilton Street
Google

The boy, from Plymouth, also suffered a dislocated shoulder and was taken to Derriford Hospital.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and say the car in question was either a silver or blue VW Golf or a blue Corsa. The windscreen was heavily damaged in the incident.

A Police spokesperson said the man is described as "white, aged 30 to 40, with blond/brown wavy hair to the ears and a beard".

Dartmoor residents wake up to a winter wonderland as UK hit by heavy snow

Plymouth Herald

Some residents in Dartmoor have woken up to to a winter wonderland this morning, as heavy snow is causing chaos across large swathes of the UK.

Latest travel for Cornwall

BBC News Travel

  • The A30 in St Erth Praze is closed in both directions between Loggans Moor Roundabout at Hayle and St Erth Roundabout, because of roof debris on the road.
  • There are reports a fallen tree is blocking the A39 at Perranarworthal.
  • The A30 at Victoria has opened after being shut east-bound due to an accident involving an ambulance.
  • The A390 between Hewas Water and Grampound Road is now clear following an earlier accident.

'Roof in the road' at A30, Hayle

Amy Gladwell

The A30 has been closed in both directions near Hayle due to part of a roof falling off from the West Cornwall Shopping Park between Loggans Moor Roundabout and St Erth Roundabout.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Snow in parts of Devon and Cornwall

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

There are reports of snow in parts of Cornwall and Devon this morning.

There is reportedly a covering in areas of Dartmoor, Liskeard and Bugle near St Austell, where @Martyn1200 took this picture.

Light snow on a car and the ground
@martyn1200

Blocked roads and power cuts

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

There are warnings of disruption around Devon and Cornwall after a stormy night with debris and standing water affecting several roads.

Trees are reportedly blocking Passage Lane in Fowey and the B3266 between St Mabyn and Camelford, while another fallen tree broke an overhead power cable in Mitchell leaving several homes without electricity.

Fallen tree on a road
Premier Park Rd Store

There are also power cuts in Hayle, Shortlanesend, Gweek, St Keverne, Perranzabuloe and Trewithian.

A window was blown out at a residential care home in Newquay overnight and a resident was moved to a safer area, fire crews said.

Article share tools

Travel news: Section of A30 closed

Cornwall

  • On the A30 around Victoria the Eastbound carriageway is closed due to an accident between Victoria and the Innis Downs Junction.
  • A fallen tree has been reported on Porthpean Beach Road near St Austell. There are more trees down near Fowey and St Mabyn.

Devon

  • On the A30 heading from Junction 29 towards Honiton for the turn off to Exeter Airport there's heavy traffic.

Three injured in flat fire

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Three people have been treated for the effects of breathing in smoke after a flat fire in the Bideford area.

Fire crews say it broke out on the ground floor of a block on Union Close, just before 02:00.

A man and two women were helped to get out out by fire crews from the town and from Torrington, Devon Fire and Rescue Service said.

It was started by accident by smoking equipment and the room where it happened was "severely damaged," a spokesperson said.

Other flats and communal areas were also reportedly affected.

Colder with sunny spells and scattered showers

BBC Weather

Cold northerly winds will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, these likely to be wintry and persistent over Bodmin Moor and Dartmoor, but with drier weather likely towards Penzance, and showers easing towards evening. Winds will ease later.

Maximum temperature: 8C (46F)

Weather
BBC

A30 shut after crash

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

The A30 in Cornwall is closed eastbound near Victoria after a one-vehicle crash.

The collision happened shortly after 05:00 and three people were inside the vehicle, police said. Their condition is not known.

All three emergency services attended.

News, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall. We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.

