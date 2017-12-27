BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

A driver who hit a teenage boy returned his shoe to him before driving off.

The 13-year-old boy suffered a fractured arm and dislocated shoulder when he was hit by a car in Plymouth, Devon.

Police say the male driver stopped, got out of his car and picked up the boy's shoe and returned it to him, then drove off without saying anything.

The boy, from Plymouth, also suffered a dislocated shoulder and was taken to Derriford Hospital.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and say the car in question was either a silver or blue VW Golf or a blue Corsa. The windscreen was heavily damaged in the incident.

A Police spokesperson said the man is described as "white, aged 30 to 40, with blond/brown wavy hair to the ears and a beard".