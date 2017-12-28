BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

BBC

A new exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth due to open next year will explore the myths surrounding the sinking of the Titanic.

It will feature a replica lifeboat currently under construction at the museum.

The 30ft (9m) vessel will be the centrepiece of the display which aims to debunk some of the myths surrounding the sinking in 1912, as well as telling the story of Cornish people on board the liner.

Boatbuilders said they had a slightly difficult task because they could find no original plans for the lifeboats.

Lead boatbuilder Andrew Nancarrow said: "We dug around quite a lot and could not find any drawings of the actual lifeboats that were built in Harland and Wolff [shipyard in Belfast].

"But we've found pictures of the lifeboat shed in Harland and Wolff, and there were some lifeboats being built on stocks in those."

The project is also making use of other photographs and plans for similar lifeboats of the time.