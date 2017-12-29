BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

People heading for emergency departments (ED) at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske or Plymouth's Derriford Hospital are being warned they face long delays.

Waiting times at Trelsike were nearly four hours as of 09:40.

In Plymouth, the longest wait to see an ED doctor was more than seven hours (428 minutes) at 09:25.

Instead, the NHS in Cornwall is urging anyone feeling ill to head for a minor injuries unit, which are all open in Cornwall today and where treatment would be nearly immediate, staff said.

Duncan Browne, clinical director for patient flow at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, said the large number of people coming to the hospital was affecting the service.

He said: "It means that it's harder for us to do any planned activity, and it also means that the people who do need to be in hospital don't have as good an experience, don't get seen as quickly.

"Obviously our biggest concern is that they won't receive the standard of care that we would normally expect to deliver."