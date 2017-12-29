BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Trees felled and roads flooded in storm
  2. Torquay United investigate 'racist comments' at match
  3. Fire call handler helps people escape blaze in West Cornwall
  4. Plymouth-Roscoff ferry passengers to sail from Portsmouth and arrive in St Malo
  5. Fallen branches cause problems on Devon roads
  6. Updates on Friday 29 December 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Police warn against illegal west Devon event

Devon travel: Accidents in Plymouth and Tavistock

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Plymouth, Union Street is partially blocked due to accident at Durnford Street
  • In Tavistock, Mount Tavy Road is partially blocked due to an accident at Violet Lane

Falmouth road reopens after tree removed

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Boslowick Road has reopened after it was closed when a tree fell on it this morning (pictured below).

Castle Drive is a one-way road around Pendennis Castle and to Pendennis Head.

Fallen Tree
Devon and Cornwall Police

Barbary piracy 'culturally erased'

Barbary piracy 'culturally erased'
The story of pirates who turned thousands of British people into slaves 'needs to be better known'.

Two hurt in Ivybridge fight

Police are investigating a fight in Ivybridge which resulted in two men being injured.

Ivybridge Police said on Facebook the incident took place between 21:00 on 26 December and 02:00 27 December.

They added that the incident was "believed to have started inside the Smithy pub and then continued outside the Co-op store in Glanvilles Mill".

They have appealed for witnesses.

Explorer trying to cross Antarctica runs out of food

Plymouth Herald

Plymouth-born polar explorer Ben Saunders has been forced to abandon his quest to cross Antarctica unassisted after “ferocious” conditions left him without enough food to complete his journey.

Car shot with air rifle over Christmas

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Police have appealed for witnesses after a BMW car was shot with an air rifle in Bovey Tracey over Christmas.

Officers said the black X5 was damaged while parked in the Station Road car park between 10:00 on Sunday 24 December and 14:00 on Christmas Day.

It was hit with at least 10 pellets.

Shot car
BBC

Devon travel: Problems in Plymouth and Newton Abbot

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Plymouth, on the A38 Parkway, one lane is closed near Marsh Mills heading towards Forder Valley due to an accident
  • Staying in Plymouth, Embankment Lane is partially blocked at the A374 Embankment Road due to an accident
  • In Newton Abbot, the A381 Totnes Road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree between Bradley Road and A382 Highweek Way

Hayle retail park roof comes loose again

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Hayle Retail Park roof. Pic: @jpw48/Twitter
@jpw48/Twitter

Cornwall's firefighters have been in action sorting out damage to trees and buildings caused by high winds overnight.

Incidents include a section of roof at Hayle's West Cornwall Shopping Park coming loose again and the park being closed. Crews on an aerial ladder have been working to make it safe.

Unlike a previous similar incident on Wednesday, the neighbouring A30 has remained open.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it had been to "several incidents where the wind has loosened structures and trees and caused a potential hazard to the public".

Crews from Mullion, Bude, Newquay and Perranporth were sent to incidents "to make structures safe".

And a fallen tree has closed the one-way system around Pendennis Castle in Falmouth.

'Busy week since Christmas' for fire station

Trees felled and roads flooded in storm

BBC Spotlight

Fallen tree
BBC

One short storm has brought several great trees down in Plymouth's Central Park after decades of them standing proud.

Winds of 70mph passed through on Thursday night, with people in the park saying they were saddened to see the damage to eight trees.

On the roads, drivers are facing many challenges with heavy rain leading to flash flooding and fallen branches causing hazards.

Fallen tree
BBC

Topsham Road in Exeter (pictured below), like many roads in the South West today, has had deep puddles forming as drains struggle to cope with heavy rain.

Stormy conditions at sea are disrupting ferry services.

The last ferry sailing of the year from Plymouth to Roscoff has been cancelled, with passengers being asked to travel from Portsmouth to St Malo instead.

Passengers without cars are being put on coaches, but drivers are facing challenges on the roads with heavy rain leading to flash flooding.

Topsham Road in Exeter. Pic: Chris Gurney
Chris Gurney

Weather: Windy, with gales around coasts

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

It is a windy afternoon with sunny spells and blustery showers, perhaps with hail and thunder.

More cloud will turn any sunshine hazy this afternoon and the showers will become very isolated.

Weather
BBC

Winds will be strong northwesterly, with gusts to 50mph inland, gales around the coasts with gusts to 60mph around exposed headlands, slowly easing later in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).

Torquay investigate 'racist comments' at Eastleigh match

BBC Sport

Torquay United say they are investigating reports of racist comments from fans during the Boxing Day fixture at Eastleigh.

The club said they were deeply concerned about what they termed "disgusting" comments from someone at the away end, and about the release of a smoke bomb during the game.

The Gulls said the reputation of the club was suffering, but racist comments would "never be tolerated" and any perpetrators would be banned from the club for life.

They added that the behaviour involved a "tiny minority" of spectators - with the majority offering "magnificent" support.

Cornwall travel: Roads blocked by trees after storms

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • Just outside of Launceston, the B3254 is blocked due to fallen tree between Duke Street and Church Road
  • The A390 is partially blocked near Gunnislake and there's slow traffic due to fallen tree near Station Road
  • Between Mevagissey and St Austell, there's a tree blocking the B3273

Hundreds in Falmouth area suffer power problems

Nearly 900 properties across Cornwall are suffering from power problems following the high winds, lightning and thunder.

Earlier, about 1,400 homes were without electricity, with Liskeard the worst hit area.

However, more than 800 in the Falmouth area were experiencing problems within the last hour, according to Western Power Distribution's website, hitting the TR11 5 and TR10 9 post code areas.

Many properties in the TR4 8 area have also been affected.

Supplies in those areas were expected to be restored by 13:00, the company said.

Incinerator critics 'not surprised' at roof's wind damage

BBC Radio Cornwall

Inspections are being carried out on the roof of the incinerator in St Dennis after a part of it was damaged during high winds on Wednesday night.

Some residents said there was a strong smell coming from the plant after the damage, which was the second incident of weather damage this year.

Incinerator
BBC

Ken Rickard, from St Dennis, who has long campaigned against the incinerator, said: "I’ve been concerned for a long time but I’m not surprised that this happened.

"The bottom line is that Cornwall tax payers have been sold a white elephant.

"It’s just a series of incidents that have happened there that should have not happened. It’s not good enough."

Incinerator operator Suez said the roof was structurally sound and presented no danger.

It added that it had made temporary repairs, with a permanent repair expected to be carried out early next week.

Woman injured after falling from scaffolding

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from scaffolding in Plymouth.

Police said they were called to a building in Notte Street in the city after the female fell from the third level of scaffolding erected outside a building at about 16:45 on Thursday.

She was taken to hospital but later released after being treated for non-life-changing injuries, police said.

Fallen tree blocks Castle Drive, Falmouth

Julie Skentelbery

BBC Radio Cornwall

Castle Drive in Falmouth, the road to Pendennis Head, has been blocked by a large fallen tree near the coastguard station.

Cars are having to back track against the one-way system.

Police and highways officials are aware of the problem.

Remi Matthews rejoins Argyle for rest of the season

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews has rejoined Plymouth Argyle for the rest of the Sky Bet League One season, the club has said.

The 23-year-old made seven appearances earlier in the campaign on emergency loan from Norwich before a leg injury at Portsmouth in November curtailed his stay.

He'll resume his Argyle career in the final game of 2017 at Blackpool on Saturday.

With all three of Argyle’s contracted professional goalkeepers – Luke McCormick, Robbert te Loeke and Kyle Letheren – sidelined by injury, the first part of Remi’s stay will be covered by the EFL’s emergency loan regulations.

That will be converted into a season-long loan when the transfer window opens after the holidays, the club added.

Devon travel: Trees block B3180 and road in Newton Abbot

BBC Radio Devon

  • A tree is partially blocking St Mary Church Road in Newton Abbot, near Plant World
  • A tree is blocking the B3180 in east Devon, near Hulham Road

Teenage boy punched in face by man in car

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Police are investigating a teenage boy being punched in the face during an assault in Braunton.

Officers said the 14-year-old from Ilfracombe was attacked at about 16:30 on Monday 18 December, next to the Co-op on Exeter Road.

A man got out of a dark blue estate car stopped at traffic lights and punched the victim in the face before getting back in and the car driving off towards Ilfracombe.

The boy suffered minor facial injuries and was taken to hospital to be checked over.

The offender, a passenger in the car, was wearing a black puffa jacket and jogging bottoms. The driver of the car was a blonde woman.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Cornwall travel: B3254 just outside Launceston blocked

BBC Radio Cornwall

The B3254 just outside of Launceston is blocked due to a fallen tree between Duke Street and Church Road.

Devon travel: Fallen trees block A380 and B3193

BBC Radio Devon

  • The A380 southbound is partially blocked by a fallen tree at Mamhead, near Dawlish
  • The B3193 is partially blocked by two trees near Rixpark Corner, near Kingsteignton

'Take extra care' warning after storm damage

BBC Radio Devon

Strong winds and thunderstorms have been causing disruption in Devon.

Early this morning, firefighters were called to a car stuck in flood water in Plymouth with the driver inside.

Hundreds of properties have been without power in Dartington, Offwell, Hollocombe, Higher Clovelly and Plymouth.

Tonight's Plymouth to Roscoff ferry has been cancelled because of high winds and is leaving from Portsmouth instead.

Some trees are down and there's also surface water and debris on some roads.

Andy Cole, from Devon County Council Highways, said: "Take extra care, allow extra time for your journey

"The forecast is still indicating we can get some strong winds and gusts, and be mindful that when you go round that corner that you might not be sure what's there.

"Pull back on that speed a bit."

Stormy scenes across Devon and Cornwall

BBC Weather Watchers

Shaldon
Tommo postie/BBC Weather Watchers
Stormy clouds in Shaldon
Topsham
Alan O/BBC Weather Watchers
Earlier in Topsham
St Columb Minor
jules/BBC Weather Watchers
Rainbow in St Columb Minor

Torquay say racism will not be tolerated after 'incident'

Devon Live

Torquay United General Manager Geoff Harrop says racism will not be tolerated by the club following reports of an incident at a recent match.

United are investigating reports of racist comments from a supporter at their National League match at Eastleigh on Boxing Day.

High tide times for the region

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Tides
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Weather: Sunny spells and heavy showers

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

After a wet and windy start this morning the worst of the rain should clear away by mid-morning.

Weather
BBC

Through the rest of the day there will be sunny spells but also some heavy showers, perhaps with hail and thunder.

Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).

Long waits at hospital emergency departments

BBC Radio Cornwall

People heading for emergency departments (ED) at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske or Plymouth's Derriford Hospital are being warned they face long delays.

Waiting times at Trelsike were nearly four hours as of 09:40.

In Plymouth, the longest wait to see an ED doctor was more than seven hours (428 minutes) at 09:25.

Instead, the NHS in Cornwall is urging anyone feeling ill to head for a minor injuries unit, which are all open in Cornwall today and where treatment would be nearly immediate, staff said.

Emergency department sign
BBC

Duncan Browne, clinical director for patient flow at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, said the large number of people coming to the hospital was affecting the service.

He said: "It means that it's harder for us to do any planned activity, and it also means that the people who do need to be in hospital don't have as good an experience, don't get seen as quickly.

"Obviously our biggest concern is that they won't receive the standard of care that we would normally expect to deliver."

Wind-damaged incinerator roof inspected

BBC Radio Cornwall

Inspections are being carried out on the roof of an incinerator in St Dennis after a part of it was damaged during high winds on Wednesday night.

Operator Suez said the roof was structurally sound and presented no danger.

It has made temporary repairs, with a permanent repair expected early next week.

The company said, while it was regrettable, it did not pose a safety risk.

It's the second time this year that storm damage has damaged parts of the structure.

St Dennis incinerator
Ken Rickard

Video: Lightning over Plymouth

Four escape from ground-floor flat blaze

BBC Radio Cornwall

Four people escaped from a burning ground-floor flat in Porthleven last night.

Firefighters from Helston and Mullion were called out just before 23:00 and the fire was out an hour later.

Two people were given oxygen at the scene after breathing in smoke.

Car trapped and flat flooded in Plymouth during storms

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Fire crews in Plymouth have been dealing with storm-related incidents across the city.

Two crews recovered a vehicle stuck in flood water with the driver inside in Albert Road at about 06:40.

Other situations have included a flooded basement flat in Lisson Grove, off Mutley Plain

Firefighters said the incident, reported at about 06:15, was caused by "external weather conditions and blocked drains".

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "The officer in charge requested Plymouth City Council to attend to clear out drains."

More than 190 properties without power in Devon

BBC Radio Devon

More than 190 properties are without power in Devon as a result of stormy weather.

The 192 affected properties include:

  • Dartington - seven affected properties are estimated back on by midday
  • Offwell, near Honiton - six affected properties are estimated to be back on by 11:00
  • Hollocombe near Chulmleigh - 93 affected properties. It is not known when they will be back online
  • Higher Clovelly - 37 properties affected, which are estimated to be back on by 09:00
  • Plymouth - 49 properties, which are estimated back on by 10:00

Tory royal yacht plans 'an affront to struggling families'

i Newspaper

A number of Conservative MPs have been warned to rethink their suggestion of a new national lottery to fund a replacement royal yacht, as British families face an “ever-tightening squeeze” in an era of austerity.

Fifty MPs have backed the idea of launching a new national lottery to support the £120m Britannia project.

Cornwall MPs Sheryll Murray, Steve Double and Scott Mann signed up to MP Craig Mackinlay's plans.

Storms causing travel problems in Devon

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Devon County Council Highways has reported several road problems across the county, including:

  • The A379 at Modbury being blocked by flooding
  • The A39 near Bideford being partially blocked by a fallen tree near the Milky Way
  • The B3181 is being partially blocked at Westcott, near the Merry Harriers, and also at Hele Cross. The Exeter-bound lane is partly blocked

Severe disruption: A379 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A379 Devon both ways severe disruption, between Church Lane and Scalders Lane.

A379 Devon - A379 in Modbury blocked in both directions between the Church Lane junction and the Scalders Lane junction, because of flooding. Traffic is coping well.

