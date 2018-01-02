BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

The long wait for a ruling on what should happen to the site of Plymouth's closed airport should soon be over. The city council wants to reserve the site in the hope that someone finds a way to get an air service back up and running. But a rival vision would use the land used for housing instead. The issue will be decided by a government inspector who leads an inquiry into Plymouth's local plan later this month.
Plymouth airport decision should be made soon
