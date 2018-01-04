Stormy weather batters South West

A yellow weather warning for strong winds across Devon and Cornwall has been issued from 08:00 until this evening.

The Met Office says there could be some disruption to roads, rail and ferries.

Gusts could reach 75mph in some areas.

Heavy rain is affecting the South West as well this morning.

A flood warning - meaning flooding is expected - remains in place on the North Devon coast at Lynmouth.

Devon's highways control says they're dealing with flooding on the A399 at Blackmoor Gate. The road is impassable.