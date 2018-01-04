Stormy weather batters South West

A yellow weather warning for strong winds across Devon and Cornwall has been issued from 08:00 until this evening. The Met Office says there could be some disruption to roads, rail and ferries. Gusts could reach 75mph in some areas. Heavy rain is affecting the South West as well this morning. A flood warning - meaning flooding is expected - remains in place on the North Devon coast at Lynmouth. Devon's highways control says they're dealing with flooding on the A399 at Blackmoor Gate. The road is impassable.
Stormy conditions for Devon
Stormy conditions batter Cornwall again
There are more weather warnings in place for flooding and high winds across Cornwall this morning.
Flooding is expected along the north coast on the approaching high tides - with St Ives, Hayle Causeway and Portreath at particular risk.
The heavy rain and high winds are causing difficult driving conditions - with deep water pooling in places and debris on the roads.
In Portreath decisions are being made about whether people living near the harbour wall which was partly destroyed yesterday, should leave their homes this morning.
