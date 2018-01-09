BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

A man from Truro has blamed pressure on the health service for the "premature discharge" of his 92-year-old mother from the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
Ken Hart says his mother, who fell down a set of stairs just before Christmas, was not properly assessed before she was sent home last week.
He says she was discharged too soon.
Over the festive period the hospital was on its highest level of alert - level four, formerly known as black alert. Major alerts are raised when hospitals are struggling to see patients quickly enough.
In a statement the hospital said it was sorry the family was unhappy about the arrangements for her discharge.
The hospital added that all patients are carefully assessed and are not discharged unless they are considered clinically well enough.
Two baby deaths at North Devon District Hospital
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
Two babies have died and two others have suffered serious harm at North Devon District Hospital, a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report has revealed.
During the visit in October it also found that patients are continuing to lose their sight due to treatment delays. There were 10 incidents where patients or groups of patients suffered harm waiting for appointments, the CQC found.
The latest report says it has serious concerns about the quality of some services at the hospital.
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust said it was aware of the problems that were raised and it has been taking action and made significant improvements.
Welcome to BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall. We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.
By Hayley Westcott
Ivybridge man Daniel Dawes found 'safe and well'
A man who went missing on Dartmoor over Christmas has been found safe and well.
Daniel Dawes left his home in Ivybridge on the 29 December without taking his medication with him.
Rescue teams, police and volunteers launched one of the biggest search operations conducted in years in the region to look for him.
Devon and Cornwall Police has thanked the public for its assistance.
Weather update: Cloudy with rain likely
BBC Weather
It will be cloudy today with some fog likely.
Patchy drizzle is possible where the cloud thickens, but many places will stay dry.
Wet and windy weather will move in later in the afternoon. with the rain turning heavy at times.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F)
