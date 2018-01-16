BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

  1. Updates on Tuesday 16 January 2018

By Amy Gladwell

Travel: A38 lane closed on approach to Tamar Bridge

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

There are warnings of more rush hour congestion at the Tamar Bridge this morning.

There were long delays for drivers last night as traffic was down to one lane each way because of a damaged manhole cover.

A lane closure on the bridge remains in force for essential repairs and drivers are being warned to allow extra time for their journey.

Medical blunders cost SW hospitals 'more than £200m'

Jenny Walrond

Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

South West NHS trusts have paid out nearly £218m in the last five years to patients affected by medical blunders.

Analysis by the BBC English Regions Data Unit has found the negligence bill for mistakes made before 1995 - mainly maternity failings - has begun to rise for the first time in five years.

It's thought increased life expectancy and rising care costs may be behind the rise, with some cases taking years to be resolved.

The NHS said it had taken steps to speed up the process.

The Royal Cornwall Hospital paid out more than £5m for mistakes that happened before 1995.

Litigation lawyer Mike Bird said: "Over the last three or four years, the number of claims presented has dropped significantly - by about 15%, so that does suggests that it's the value of claims that has gone up rather than the number of claims."

The Department of Health said it was improving patient safety and taking action against law firms who charged excessive legal costs.

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live across Devon and Cornwall

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

