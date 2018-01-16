BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

South West NHS trusts have paid out nearly £218m in the last five years to patients affected by medical blunders.

Analysis by the BBC English Regions Data Unit has found the negligence bill for mistakes made before 1995 - mainly maternity failings - has begun to rise for the first time in five years.

It's thought increased life expectancy and rising care costs may be behind the rise, with some cases taking years to be resolved.

The NHS said it had taken steps to speed up the process.

The Royal Cornwall Hospital paid out more than £5m for mistakes that happened before 1995.

Litigation lawyer Mike Bird said: "Over the last three or four years, the number of claims presented has dropped significantly - by about 15%, so that does suggests that it's the value of claims that has gone up rather than the number of claims."

The Department of Health said it was improving patient safety and taking action against law firms who charged excessive legal costs.