BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

A police dog called Holly has helped officers find a stash of cannabis in Devon.

The canine, who came from Dorset, was "instrumental in achieving some great results", police said.

She found the stash near an address in Torre.

Officers also stopped and searched a group of men which resulted in a knuckleduster being found.

The search was part of Operation Roxbury - an ongoing initiative designed to remove drugs from the streets of Torquay, which involves officers from across Torbay.