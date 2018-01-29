BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 29 January 2018 until Friday 2 February 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Devon travel: Problems in Torquay and on Haldon Hill

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Torquay, Hele Road is partially blocked due to an accident between Orchard Road and Teignmouth Road. Traffic is heavy in the area
  • On the A38 Haldon Hill, Exeter-bound, one lane is closed due to a broken-down vehicle. Traffic is slow moving and queuing
  • On the A361, between the M5 and Tiverton, there are lane restrictions and a contraflow due to roadworks. There's busy traffic in both directions

Lego 'lost from 1997 freighter' found at St Bees

BBC Radio Cumbria

A piece of Lego believed to have been lost off the Cornish coast 21 years ago has been found on a beach in Cumbria.

Lego
Colourful Coast Partnership

The plastic plant found at St Bees is thought to have been one of 4.8m pieces of Lego lost overboard from the Tokio Express in 1997.

The freighter was hit by a big wave about 20 miles off Land's End and 62 containers fell overboard.

The Colourful Coast Partnership, which found the piece, said it highlights the problem of plastic marine pollution.

Video: Plans to dual eight-mile section of A30 Cornwall

BBC Radio Cornwall

Highways England plans to dual the eight-mile (13km) stretch between the roundabouts at Carland Cross and Chiverton Cross.

If the plans are agreed, it will cost £290m and will open by late 2022.

Transgender woman 'not welcome' at church

Transgender Devon woman 'not welcome' at church
Yve Taylor wants to become a vicar but says she has not been welcomed by some churches.

Bottleneck 'could be eased with £290m dualling'

BBC Radio Cornwall

A public consultation into plans for eradicating a notorious bottleneck on the A30 in Cornwall begins later.

Car
BBC

Highways England plans to dual the eight-mile (13km) stretch between the roundabouts at Carland Cross and Chiverton Cross.

If the plans are agreed, it will cost £290m and will open by late 2022.

Business leaders believe better roads and a reduction in queuing traffic could help to boost the economy.

Hauliers have welcomed the plans saying it should cut costs.

Rural areas 'left out on legal aid'

BBC Spotlight

Cornwall MP Derek Thomas is calling on the government to review legal aid provision - amid concerns vulnerable people in rural areas are struggling to access it.

Legal
BBC

There were protests four years ago over cost-cutting reforms that included reducing the types of civil cases that could be publicly funded.

In Cornwall, figures show the number of legal aid lawyers and the number of cases started has since dropped dramatically.

'I was addicted to pulling my hair out'

'I was addicted to pulling my hair out'
Megan Malone says it stopped her doing things she loved.

'Focus on quality' tourism firms told

BBC Radio Devon

Businesses relying on tourism in the South West are being encouraged to invest in what they offer.

Hotel
BBC

Andy Banner-Price, owner of a luxury boutique B&B in Torquay, warns simply competing on price leads to a "downward spiral".

He is urging businesses to focus on quality, in order to lift the feel of resorts and entice people to return to holiday destinations.

Baby burrowing owls join birds of prey at falconry centre

BBC Radio Devon

Two tiny burrowing owls have hatched at a falconry centre in Devon.

Owls
BBC

The species is usually found in North and South America in grasslands and deserts, but these chicks hatched at Woodlands Family Theme Park near Dartmouth.

The pair hatched two days apart earlier this month and have been named Ernie and Els.

When they grow up they'll join the falconry display team.

