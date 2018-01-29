BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

A piece of Lego believed to have been lost off the Cornish coast 21 years ago has been found on a beach in Cumbria. The plastic plant found at St Bees is thought to have been one of 4.8m pieces of Lego lost overboard from the Tokio Express in 1997. The freighter was hit by a big wave about 20 miles off Land's End and 62 containers fell overboard. The Colourful Coast Partnership, which found the piece, said it highlights the problem of plastic marine pollution.
Lego 'lost from 1997 freighter' found at St Bees
Plans to dual eight-mile section of A30 Cornwall
Highways England plans to dual the eight-mile (13km) stretch between the roundabouts at Carland Cross and Chiverton Cross.
If the plans are agreed, it will cost £290m and will open by late 2022.
Bottleneck 'could be eased with £290m dualling'
A public consultation into plans for eradicating a notorious bottleneck on the A30 in Cornwall begins later.
Business leaders believe better roads and a reduction in queuing traffic could help to boost the economy.
Hauliers have welcomed the plans saying it should cut costs.
Cornwall MP Derek Thomas is calling on the government to review legal aid provision - amid concerns vulnerable people in rural areas are struggling to access it.
There were protests four years ago over cost-cutting reforms that included reducing the types of civil cases that could be publicly funded.
In Cornwall, figures show the number of legal aid lawyers and the number of cases started has since dropped dramatically.
Businesses relying on tourism in the South West are being encouraged to invest in what they offer.
Andy Banner-Price, owner of a luxury boutique B&B in Torquay, warns simply competing on price leads to a "downward spiral".
He is urging businesses to focus on quality, in order to lift the feel of resorts and entice people to return to holiday destinations.
Baby burrowing owls join birds of prey at falconry centre
Two tiny burrowing owls have hatched at a falconry centre in Devon.
The species is usually found in North and South America in grasslands and deserts, but these chicks hatched at Woodlands Family Theme Park near Dartmouth.
The pair hatched two days apart earlier this month and have been named Ernie and Els.
When they grow up they'll join the falconry display team.