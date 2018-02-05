BBC Local Live: South West

A charity covering Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly says it dealt with nearly 700 rape and sexual abuse cases last year.

About two-thirds of the 2017 cases were historic.

But First Light said believed there were still many people who were not coming forward.

First Light

The charity works with police to support victims, from initial forensic examinations though to cases coming to court.

Now a national campaign called It's Not OK has been launched to raise awareness.