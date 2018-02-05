BBC Local Live: South West

A charity covering Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly says it dealt with nearly 700 rape and sexual abuse cases last year. About two-thirds of the 2017 cases were historic. But First Light said believed there were still many people who were not coming forward. The charity works with police to support victims, from initial forensic examinations though to cases coming to court. Now a national campaign called It's Not OK has been launched to raise awareness.
Many abuse victims in South West 'not coming forward'
Marines and landing ship cuts 'would undermine security'
Cutting the number of Royal Marines and the ships they use to carry out beach landings would significantly undermine UK security, MPs have warned.
A government review which began last year has proposed axing up to 2,000 marines and the Royal Navy's two specialist landing ships.
The ships, HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, are based in Plymouth, as is the headquarters of the marines' 3 Commando Brigade.
But a Commons Defence Select Committee report said such cuts would be "militarily illiterate".
A MoD spokesman said "protecting the UK will always be our priority".