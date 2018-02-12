BBC Local Live: South West

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 12 February 2018 until Friday 16 February 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Murder trial petition backed by 3,000

BBC Radio Guernsey

A petition aiming to bring the Sarah Groves murder trial in India to the attention of the UK foreign secretary has received almost 3,000 signatures in 24 hours.

The 24-year-old Guernsey woman was killed on a houseboat in the state of Kashmir in 2013 with 110 scheduled hearings to date.

Sarah Groves
BBC

The petition, set up by her father Vic Groves, has three main objectives - including getting the British government to lodge a formal complaint to the Indian government about the way in which the trial is being conducted.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cold start, with ice possible

Twitter

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Sexting' reports triple in under 18s

BBC Spotlight

There has been a big increase in reports of 'sexting' offences in Devon and Cornwall.

New police figures show the number of reported incidents involving under 18s has nearly tripled in the past two years, with 440 reports received in the 12 months to October 2017.

Mobile phone
BBC

The force is launching a campaign to remind under 18s about the dangers of sending nude picture messages.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Sexting in under 18s is an increasing issue which is reflected nationally, not just in Devon and Cornwall. However, it is largely unreported and therefore the true number of sexting incidents is unknown. Despite this, it is still reassuring to know that the majority of young people are not doing it."

The message is really clear. Don't send images of yourself and don't forward them on, and if you feel under pressure to do so or are uncomfortable about anything that you come across on the internet, please contact an adult that you trust.

Supt Matt LawlerDevon & Cornwall Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

100 jobs created by SandpiperCI-Morrisons agreement

BBC Radio Jersey

One-hundred new jobs are expected to be created in Jersey and Guernsey as a local major food retailer announces an agreement with a UK supermarket.

SandpiperCI says it has reached a new franchise and wholesale supply agreement with Morrisons.

Its CEO Tony O'Neill says all of its Food Hall shops will be converted into the Morrisons Daily brand and a seven-figure store upgrade investment programme is planned.

The change is due to start this spring.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Girl, 12, rescued from mud after being stuck in field

Devon Live

A 12-year-old girl was treated for hypothermia after being stuck in the mud for more than an hour.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Power supply fire breaks out at hospital

Devon Live

A power supply fire broke out in the plant room at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital (RD&E) on Sunday evening.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest travel for Devon: One lane closed on A38, Plymouth

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Plymouth on the A38 heading between the Manadon Roundabout and Marsh Mills one lane is closed due to an accident
  • In Exeter on Moor Lane at the traffic lights approaching the roundabout there is a broken-down lorry
  • Traffic is moving well on the Tamar Bridge and there's a 10-minute wait with three ferries running at Torpoint

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top