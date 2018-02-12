BBC Local Live: South West

A petition aiming to bring the Sarah Groves murder trial in India to the attention of the UK foreign secretary has received almost 3,000 signatures in 24 hours.

The 24-year-old Guernsey woman was killed on a houseboat in the state of Kashmir in 2013 with 110 scheduled hearings to date.

BBC

The petition, set up by her father Vic Groves, has three main objectives - including getting the British government to lodge a formal complaint to the Indian government about the way in which the trial is being conducted.