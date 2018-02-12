BBC Local Live: South West

Updates from Monday 12 February 2018 until Friday 16 February 2018
Murder trial petition backed by 3,000
BBC Radio Guernsey
A petition aiming to bring the Sarah Groves murder trial in India to the attention of the UK foreign secretary has received almost 3,000 signatures in 24 hours.
The 24-year-old Guernsey woman was killed on a houseboat in the state of Kashmir in 2013 with 110 scheduled hearings to date.
The petition, set up by her father Vic Groves, has three main objectives - including getting the British government to lodge a formal complaint to the Indian government about the way in which the trial is being conducted.
There has been a big increase in reports of 'sexting' offences in Devon and Cornwall.
New police figures show the number of reported incidents involving under 18s has nearly tripled in the past two years, with 440 reports received in the 12 months to October 2017.
The force is launching a campaign to remind under 18s about the dangers of sending nude picture messages.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Sexting in under 18s is an increasing issue which is reflected nationally, not just in Devon and Cornwall. However, it is largely unreported and therefore the true number of sexting incidents is unknown. Despite this, it is still reassuring to know that the majority of young people are not doing it."
The message is really clear. Don't send images of yourself and don't forward them on, and if you feel under pressure to do so or are uncomfortable about anything that you come across on the internet, please contact an adult that you trust.
Cold start, with ice possible
Charity boxes stolen in overnight raid
Jersey Evening Post
Three charity boxes have been stolen from a sports bar in Jersey.undefined
100 jobs created by SandpiperCI-Morrisons agreement
BBC Radio Jersey
One-hundred new jobs are expected to be created in Jersey and Guernsey as a local major food retailer announces an agreement with a UK supermarket.
SandpiperCI says it has reached a new franchise and wholesale supply agreement with Morrisons.
Its CEO Tony O'Neill says all of its Food Hall shops will be converted into the Morrisons Daily brand and a seven-figure store upgrade investment programme is planned.
The change is due to start this spring.
Girl, 12, rescued from mud after being stuck in field
Devon Live
A 12-year-old girl was treated for hypothermia after being stuck in the mud for more than an hour.
Power supply fire breaks out at hospital
Devon Live
A power supply fire broke out in the plant room at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital (RD&E) on Sunday evening.
