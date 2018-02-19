BBC Local Live: South West

Five vehicles have been involved in a road crash on the A376, police say.
Officers said the A376 Exmouth Road was closed in both directions after the serious crash on the north-bound carriageway at about 05:45 between the B3179 and the A3052 - near Exton Park, between Clyst St George and Clyst St Mary.
Highways bosses said a diversion was in place. Police said drivers should seek an alternative route.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
A376 crash: Five vehicles involved
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Five vehicles have been involved in a road crash on the A376, police say.
Officers said the A376 Exmouth Road was closed in both directions after the serious crash on the north-bound carriageway at about 05:45 between the B3179 and the A3052 - near Exton Park, between Clyst St George and Clyst St Mary.
Highways bosses said a diversion was in place. Police said drivers should seek an alternative route.
Cornwall travel: Lorry sheds load on A30 Mitchell
BBC Radio Cornwall
On the A30 at Mitchell, there are reports that a lorry has shed its load of rubbish on the west-bound carriageway, near the Mitchell turn-off.
A376 crash: 'Use alternative routes'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Police and Devon highways bosses have warned that a "serious" road crash has affected the A376 in east Devon.
Devon Highways tweeted the route was closed between the Clyst St George and Clyst St Mary and a diversion had been put in place.
Police tweeted drivers should "use alternative routes".
Competition watchdog 'failing' claim
BBC Radio Jersey
The Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities (CICRA) is "at a point of failure", according to a company at the centre of a legal battle against it.
The claim, by ATF Fuels, comes after Jersey's chief minister launched a review into the competition watchdog.
In March 2016, CICRA ruled that ATF fuels had broken the island's competition laws, but the Royal Court overturned the decision last month - the fourth time a CICRA ruling has been changed since 2011.
CICRA will not challenge the court's decision, as the legal costs will be paid by Jersey's taxpayers, and there is too much risk of losing money if an appeal is unsuccessful.
However, it says it is hoping to change the island's competition law, to ensure it can better protect businesses and business sectors.
ATF claims a growing number of businesses are considering action against CICRA - and urgent intervention is needed to maintain the island's economic stability.
Either States are yet to comment.
Life jacket plea after night angler dies
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Coastguards and lifeboat crews are reiterating safety messages after a man died while fishing from rocks off the north Cornish coast at night this weekend.
The 42-year-old man from St Dennis was fishing at Tintagel Head.
Coastguards, the Port Isaac lifeboat and a rescue helicopter were alerted in the early hours of Sunday.
The angler was pulled unconscious from the sea and airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Police said he was among a group of three angling off rocks at the popular tourist destination.
Damien Bolton, senior coxswain at Port Isaac Lifeboat Station, said it was "vital" anglers sea fishing at night wore life jackets.
Devon travel: A376 blocked after crash
BBC Radio Devon
The A376 near Exeter is blocked in both directions due to a "serious accident" between Summer Lane and Clyst St George.
Deputy supports cannabis medical use
A Guernsey deputy has come out in favour of using cannabinoids for medicinal use.
The news comes after Guernsey's most senior politician, Deputy Gavin St Pier, revealed he wants an overhaul of the islands current drug policy.
Deputy Barry Paint, for the Castel, says the States shouldn't restrict alternative medicinal uses if they provide pain relief.
Crash victim's father calls for improved safety
BBC Spotlight
The father of a man killed when a van crashed into a signpost on the A38 says he won't rest until road safety has improved.
Trevor Gorman's son was one of three young men who died last June in a crash near Plymouth.
He says he wants "crumple" crash barriers and lattice signposts so they give way on impact rather than rigid steel posts.