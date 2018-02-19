BBC Local Live: South West

The Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities (CICRA) is "at a point of failure", according to a company at the centre of a legal battle against it.

The claim, by ATF Fuels, comes after Jersey's chief minister launched a review into the competition watchdog.

In March 2016, CICRA ruled that ATF fuels had broken the island's competition laws, but the Royal Court overturned the decision last month - the fourth time a CICRA ruling has been changed since 2011.

CICRA will not challenge the court's decision, as the legal costs will be paid by Jersey's taxpayers, and there is too much risk of losing money if an appeal is unsuccessful.

However, it says it is hoping to change the island's competition law, to ensure it can better protect businesses and business sectors.

ATF claims a growing number of businesses are considering action against CICRA - and urgent intervention is needed to maintain the island's economic stability.

Either States are yet to comment.