BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Cornwall Council has extended its deadline for a consultation over its charging policy for adult social care.

People who need or provide care in Cornwall have been asked for their views on proposed changes to residential, respite and supported-living services.

The council decided to give everyone more time to come forward with their views after users and families said they didn't have enough time to respond.

Some parents of vulnerable adults said letters from the council, alerting them to the changes, only arrived three days before the end of the consultation period on Monday, leaving them feeling "rushed" in to responding.

BBC

Cornwall Council's Rob Rotchell said the increasing demands on the system meant there had to be a "fair and transparent" system of charging to ensure both the authority and residents get the "best value for money" for the care provided.

"We know that people who use adult social care services and their families felt strongly that they did not have enough time to respond to the proposed changes in this policy... we want to put that right," he said.

The new deadline for comments is Monday 23 April at 17:00, after which all the comments received will be "carefully considered" before the final proposals are put forward to council members.