BBC Local Live: South West

Closed since a landslip on New Year's Eve, Valnord Road could reopen on Thursday or Friday next week.
"It had been hoped to reopen the road early next week, but understandably a number of days were lost in the recent snow and freezing conditions," said a States spokesman.
He said the work to repair and strengthen the wall was nearing completion and as soon as the contractors were finished the road would be opened.
Cat lover leaves £300,000 of classic cars to RSPCA
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A "very generous" animal lover and Italian car enthusiast from Cornwall has left a collection of classic cars estimated to be worth about £300,000 to the RSPCA, the charity says.
The RSPCA said Brinley 'Brin' Edwards, who lived in St Austell and died last December aged 82, was "a supporter of the charity for many years".
The nine cars are to be sold at auction by Bonhams at the Goodwood Members' Meeting on Sunday and the proceeds from the collection, including from some of Mr Edwards' much-loved Lancias, would "support the RSPCA's vital animal welfare work", it said.
The auction includes a Sunbeam 20.9hp (pictured above) and Lancia Hawk Stratos (below).
Breakwater named in world's top 200 engineering projects
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Alderney Breakwater has been named as one of the top 200 engineering projects in the world by the Institute of Civil Engineers.
The 1,430m structure joins the Eden Project and the Channel Tunnel in the list of transformational projects - released to mark the group's 200th anniversary.
The institute compiled the list in a bid to show how civil engineering has shaped the world and changed people's lives for the better.
The Alderney Breakwater was completed in 1864 to provide a bolt hole for Royal Navy Ships.
It was lengthened in 1870 to give extra protection in Braye Harbour.
It was a mammoth task as the sea was up a 150ft deep in places.
Ownership of the breakwater passed from the British government to the Bailiwick of Guernsey in 1987 as part of the islands' contribution to defence.
Since then the States has spent more than £25m in repairs and maintenance.
Weather: Risk of showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Tonight there will be clear spells, but also the risk of some showers continuing.
There could be some showery rain starting to push in from the north-east towards dawn.
Minimum temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).
It will be increasingly windy and turning colder through Saturday with showery rain, which could fall increasingly as snow through the afternoon, especially on the hills.
Snow showers were expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night, becoming locally heavy on Sunday, it said.
Prisoners encouraged to use e-cigarettes
BBC Radio Jersey
Prisoners and staff at Jersey's La Moye Prison are being encouraged to use electronic cigarettes to help them give up smoking, the States says.
The prison hopes to be completely "smoke free" by the end of the year.
A States spokesman said e -cigarettes were less harmful than smoking tobacco and would help prisoners, as well as staff, to stop smoking all together.
The island's latest tobacco strategy said smoking was one of the main causes of death and disease in Jersey, causing about a 140 deaths and a 1,000 hospital admissions each year.
Home Affairs Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said "prison safe" e-cigarettes would be sold to help prisoners stop smoking.
Fishermen rescued as boat sinks
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Two fishermen have been rescued by a passing fishing vessel after their own boat capsized off Prawle Point in Devon.
The fishing vessel was en route from Plymouth to Brixham this morning when it began to list, giving the crew just enough time to put on lifejackets and get into a life raft before it began to sink.
Coastguards sent the Salcombe RNLI and Hope Cove rescue team to the scene after receiving an emergency location signal, but the men were picked up unhurt by a passing fishing vessel.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) and the Receiver of Wreck have been informed, as well as the MCA's Counter Pollution Team.
Coastguard controller James Instance said the incident happened so quickly, the crew on the capsized vessel weren't even able to make a Mayday call.
"Thankfully they were seen by a nearby vessel that went to them straight away," he said, adding that having an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) on board meant rescuers could pin-point the exact location.
Camp du Roi closed due to oil spill
BBC Radio Guernsey
A stretch of road between the Rue Sauvage and the Camp du Roi Traffic Lights has closed to all vehicles after an oil spill.
The Rue a Chiens and Les Abreuveurs have also been closed.
Drivers are warned to take care in the area as oil has been transferred to nearby road and lanes, and congestion and heavy traffic are expected in the area.
A States spokeswoman said: "Sand has been put down on the affected roads to soak up the oil, but it will take time to absorb, so the roads will remain closed for the foreseeable future while this process takes place.
"A road sweeper will then need to go through the area to clear the sand, and a further assessment will take place.
"When the road does reopen, we would advise drivers to exercise extreme caution, as the surface may still contain traces of oil."
The spill, caused by a lorry, is understood to be the cause of a crash in the area.
Amoco Cadiz: Snapshot of Guernsey's experience
BBC Radio Guernsey
Records from the Guernsey Press at the island's Priaulx Library shed light on the island's experience of the Amoco Cadiz oil spill disaster of 1978.
Reports in the Press say the island could "smell" the spill on 20 March, four days after the tanker first began to sink.
Oil was seen hitting Petit Port on 29 March, with fuel covering rocks and a cliff face up to 15 feet.
States workers later responded by using dispersant in the area.
Boys are described to have spent their school holiday "collecting dead birds", and seagulls were spotted with "black underparts" from contact with the spill.
Earlier reports said the island was used as a base by support services for refuelling and radio communications.
Alderney, according to the States in Press reports, was largely protected by "tidal currents" during the incident.
Jurats should replace rape trial juries - scrutiny panel
Drivers could face potential traffic disruption in and around Plymouth on Sunday because of a "white-van ride out".
Devon and Cornwall Police said a large number of work vans were due to travel around the city in convoy to bring attention to a rise in thefts from vans both in the city and across the force area.
Insp Nick Lindsey said thieves were causing little or no damage to the vehicles and appeared to be targeting expensive power tools.
The convoy will finish at Plymouth Albion's rugby ground, where officers will offer crime prevention and policing advice to van owners.
“I would ask people to remove valuable tools from vans overnight where possible," Insp Lindsey said.
"We are also encouraging owners to fit additional locks and consider marking tools and equipment, whether it be engraving their name or using another distinctive marking.”
Fewer shoplifting incidents in Jersey over past five years
Alexandra Spiceley
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
There has been a steady drop in the number of incidents of shoplifting reported in Jersey, figures show.
A BBC Freedom of Information request revealed the number of incidents dropped from 217 in in 2013 to 150 in 2017.
There were 1,079 reports of theft from shops into total over the past five years.
Train strike 'down to operator's pig-headed attitude'
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Disruption to trains over the Easter weekend due to strike action will be down to South Western Railway's "pig-headed attitude" and refusal to engage in talks, the RMT union says.
The union is taking industrial action from 00:01 on Friday 30 March until 23:59 on Monday 2 April in a dispute over guards' safety.
General Secretary Mick Cash said the union was aware of the impact the strike would have, but it was "time for the company to get out of the bunker, stop threatening their staff and start talking".
South Western Railway described the industrial action as "unnecessary" and said it would do everything it could to minimise disruption and operate a normal timetable.
"Once again, the RMT has chosen to take disruptive industrial action at a time when families and friends traditionally get together to celebrate over a holiday period," a spokesman said.
Engineering work is also planned for parts of the network over Easter and customers are being advised to check South Western Railway's website before travelling.
The operator's routes include Exeter.
Amoco Cadiz spill: 'I could smell the oil coming'
Freddie Miller
BBC Radio Jersey
Forty years ago, the Channel Islands were preparing as a large oil spill was heading towards the islands.
The Amoco Cadiz super tanker was wrecked off the coast of Brittany, France, after its steering gear failed and the weather pushed the vessel onto rocks.
Brian Nibbs, the States of Jersey's marine pollution officer during the 1978 spill disaster, remembers smelling the fuel leaking into the ocean from L'Etacq, saying he could "actually smell the oil coming".
"My job then was to gather in all the stores - I had three tankers of dispersant," Mr Nibbs said.
"It was very much watch and wait, but we had to get ready in case the oil hit. We did have time because it was about 150 miles away."
Mr Nibbs said the island had prepared several vessels with dispersant, as well as with other equipment to dilute and tackle the spill, but added that the island was fortunate.
"We had very strong wind. Wind is marvellous at breaking up oil - it's like a washing machine effect. We were just very fortunate the way the tides went."
He said the conditions meant Jersey did not get any oil on its beaches other than a "light sheen".
Child sexual exploitation awareness campaign launched
Lynne French
BBC News Online
A campaign to ensure people can spot the signs of child sexual exploitation has been launched in Devon and Cornwall by police and partner agencies.
It is to coincide with a national awareness day on 18 March, led by the National Working Group charity.
Young victims can be groomed and exploited, not realising they're at risk, with some seeing themselves as "willing participants".
The signs of sexual exploitation, which damages children's physical, emotional and psychological health, include:
Receiving unexplained gifts or money
Using their mobile phone excessively and/or secretively
Having significantly older friends
Being picked up from home or school by someone you don't know
Associating with other young people who are already known to be vulnerable or involved in exploitation
Playing truant from school or regularly going missing from home
Suffering from a sexually-transmitted infection
Self-harming
Change in appearance
"Anyone working in a service industry, such as taxi drivers and hotel workers, shop keepers may be able to spot vulnerable young people who may be at risk of exploitation or in an exploitative relationship," said Det Insp David Ley, of Devon and Cornwall Police.
There will be some sunny spells this afternoon and it will feel relatively warm, although there's also a chance of scattered showers breaking out, some of which could be heavy with the risk of thunder.
Maximum temperatures: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).
Clear spells and scattered showers this evening, before it turns cloudier with some showery rain pushing in during the early hours, with minimum temperatures of between 2C and 5C (36 to 41F).
Disruption to Condor Liberation services via Guernsey
Rob England
BBC News Online
The Condor Liberation will not stop in Guernsey on its way from Jersey to Poole tomorrow, the company has said.
High winds forecast for Guernsey mean conditions are predicted to be outside safe limits.
All day trips had also been cancelled, the company added.
A spokesman said Jersey to Guernsey customers could transfer to the Liberation on Friday, or on to Rapide services on Sunday.
Passengers due to travel from Guernsey to Poole will now depart from Jersey at 14:30, arriving in Poole at 20:30.
Crew rescued from sinking fishing vessel
Two fishermen have been rescued after their vessel started sinking off Prawle Point, Salcombe RNLI says.
A fraudster was spotted advertising a home using pictures from Estate Agent Cooper Brouard's website on social media in a bid to con potential tenants out of a deposit.
Director Matthew Brouard said members of the public raised the alarm.
Guernsey Police said they were aware of the "fake listing" and warned islanders should use "established" landlords and letting agents.
Police advice for home hunters:
Never
hand over any money before viewing a property in person
Visit
the property with the landlord and take somebody with you
Research
the property and, if it’s advertised on other estate agents’ websites for more
money, make further enquiries
Ask
the landlord to verify their ID and view safety certificates for the
property for gas appliances, etc
Ask
lots of questions - an honest landlord will know the answers
Ask
the landlord to show proof of ownership
If
it seems too good to be true, it probably is
Bogus charity collections conman jailed
A conman who swindled people out of tens of
thousands of pounds with bogus charity collections has been jailed for four-and-half years.
Jaimie Monteiro, 27, from Oaklands Road, Newton Abbot, sent teams of collectors with buckets
to towns and cities across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset, pretending to be raising cash for
children or the homeless, Exeter Crown Court heard.
He was found guilty of five counts of fraud.
A judge said Monteiro was "saturated
in dishonesty" and his operation amounted to "camouflaged begging".
Your pictures: Misty Malpas
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Suzanne Hocking has sent this picture of a misty Malpas, near Truro, this morning.
The union is due to hold a protest later, and claims the company is paying "poverty wages" to workers on services to the Channel Islands.
Condor said it was a "proud and responsible employer," and the union's allegations were "absurd".
A company spokesman said: "Salary is only a part of the overall package provided to these individuals, as this includes free en-suite accommodation, all food, laundry facilities and uniform, together with non-contributory life assurance, bonus scheme and medical cover."
He added that Condor's recruitment of non-EU staff was "not uncommon," and "in line with other UK ferry firms."
In Liskeard on the A390 at Plymouth Road there's slow traffic due to an incident at Morrisons. Police are diverting traffic
In Penzance the A30 at Longrock is closed at the Newtown Roundabout for the recovery of a broken-down lorry. A diversion is in place
Knife amnesty nets nearly 400 blades
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Nearly 400 knives were handed in to police in Devon and Cornwall during a week-long amnesty last month.
It was part of the national Operation Sceptre initiative to reduce knife crime and the number of families affected by it.
The force said every surrendered bladed weapon has now been destroyed and can't fall into the wrong hands.
The "extraordinary" variety of the 390 items handed in included kukris, bayonets, samurai-style swords, machetes, along with a random assortment of kitchen knives.
Ch Supt Glen Mayhew said the force was pleased with the response from the public, adding: "If a knife is used in a confrontation, the balance of probability is that the person carrying it is highly likely to be injured from it themselves."
Pirates ready for Hartpury 'backlash'
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says his side are expecting a 'backlash' from Hartpury when they face the Gloucestershire side in the Championship on Saturday.
The Pirates have beaten their opponents in all three of their meetings this season, including a 41-0 victory the last time the sides met in the British and Irish Cup in January - a game that was moved from Penzance to the Gillman's Ground due to bad weather.
"They've under-performed against us a couple of times, I know in the British and Irish Cup they wouldn't have been happy with that performance, so we're expecting a bit of a backlash this weekend," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"It's a great place to play, a great surface, we've been there a couple of times this year and managed to win so it would be nice to go up and do the same again."
Cornish Pirates: Moyle; O'Meara, Koster, De Battista (capt), Evans; May, Day; Walker, Matavesi, Judge, Caulfield, Beukeboom, Lawday, Stevens, Duncan
Replacements: Andrew, Paver, Freeman, Morgan, Lee, Pope, May
Snow forecast prompts health plea
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Health bosses in Devon are asking people to take care and "choose the right services" for their needs after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow on Sunday.
Fire service confirms blaze was in restaurant's pizza oven
Snow and ice warnings across the region
Water supply issue in St Austell
"Urgent repairs" are being carried out in St Austell by South West Water with disruption expected to last three to four hours.
WW1 play returns to 'spiritual home' at Dartington Hall
John Henderson
BBC Spotlight
A play which first came to the West End 100 years ago - thanks to support from the founders of Dartington Hall Trust - is to be be retold at the country estate.
Journey's End by RC Sherriff is a poignant story about lost innocence in the trenches and widely acclaimed as the definitive play about World War One.
Leonard and Dorothy Elmhirst who founded the trust, helped finance the first production in the West End by giving £400.
The Dartington Playgoers will perform the piece at Studio 31 next week.