BBC Local Live: South West

Updates from Monday 19 March until Friday 23 March 2018
Pair treated after inhaling chemicals in Falmouth
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Two people from Falmouth have been taken to hospital after accidentally mixing chemicals and inhaling the fumes.
Paramedics treated them at the scene before transferring them to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for further examination.
Firefighters entered the property to find the chemicals, before removing them and ventilating the home. They established the gas inhaled was chlorine.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue say they were called to the incident at 15:00, and sent crews from Falmouth and Tolvaddon.
A support vehicle from St Just and the environment support vehicle from Penzance was also called out.
Drug couriers jailed following Exeter arrest
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A pair of drug couriers have been jailed after bringing
£4,000 worth of heroin and cocaine to Exeter inside their bodies.
Shahbaz Malik and Martell Ramocan (pictured above) were arrested when
police raided the home of a vulnerable drug user in Harrington Lane, Exeter, on 10 May 2016.
They had both been recruited by a drug gang, which
offered Malik a place to stay as his reward and Ramocan settlement of a £200 cannabis debt.
Malik, 30, and Ramocan, 21, both of Hayes,
West London, admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to
supply and were jailed for two years four months and two years respectively at Exeter Crown Court.
Boy, 17, in hospital with hip injury after bike crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with a hip injury after colliding with a pedestrian while on his bike, police have said.
Police and ambulance were called
to Carlyon Road in St Austell, Cornwall at 16:35 on Thursday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the cyclist's hip injury is "potentially serious". The pedestrian was not injured.
The road was blocked for a short time but has since been reopened.
Government grant for Alderney boxer
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Boxer Billy Le Poullain has received a grant from the States of Alderney to help in his preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2018 on the Gold Coast in April.
He will be the first ever boxer from Alderney or Guernsey to compete at the Commonwealth Games
and is leaving shortly for Australia where he will undertake warm weather training before his
first fight on the 5 April.
Billy, pictured above with the Chairman of Finance Committee, Tony Barnes, said: “I am extremely pleased and grateful for the funds, which will help
me immensely, and to have the support of the States of Alderney is just amazing.”
Duke of Cornwall watches performance by prison inmates
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The Prince of Wales has been watching inmates at Dartmoor Prison perform songs from Carmen and Les
Miserables.
He's in Devon to find out about the work
of the Prison Choir Project - which is aiming to find a way to reduce reoffending
by building self-esteem.
The inmates were joined by professional performance artists for the show. Adam Green, the founder of the project, said the
project was a "wonderful experience" for the prisoners.
"They can really sing, they really can. I think they would stand up against any professional chorus. It has been, for all, an extraordinary experience."
More than 400 prisoners and prison staff have engaged with the project's work
to date, including an opera in Dartmoor Prison and further programmes in HMP Kirkham
and HMP Drake Hall.
Jersey Water made £3.3m profit in 2017
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Jersey Water has released its preliminary financial results for 2017.
Profit for the financial year was £3,296,000 - slightly below the £3,334,000 reported in
2016.
The company said it invested £3.3m in the island’s water
infrastructure, replacing 1.3 miles (2.1km) of mains, extending the network by 1.1 miles (1.9km) and connected 303 homes to mains water.
Water quality for 2017 remained very good with an overall
compliance rate of 99.98%, it added.
Asian hornet 'a threat to Guernsey wildlife'
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
The government, along with Guernsey's Biodiversity Partnership, is calling on people to help them track down Asian hornets, which are threatening the island's bee population.
The ‘Track Don’t Trample’ campaign asks the public to take pictures of the hornets and record the direction they fly
in.
This information will be added to a map and used by States of Guernsey Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services in conjunction with the Guernsey Bee Keepers' Association to track down the hornets' nests, which will then be destroyed.
Julia Henney, biodiversity education officer, said: "Asian hornets are a huge threat, not only to our local honey bees but, as they feed on a great variety of insects, to our island's biodiversity as a whole."
If a suspected hornet is sighted, the public should take a photo and email it to asianhornet@gov.gg, including the location and direction the hornet flew in.
Phones to be used as ID in Jersey pubs
BBC Radio Jersey
A London-based company will set up and run a new digital ID system in Jersey.
Yoti was chosen from a shortlist of nine companies that bid for the contract with the States.
From May, the new digital ID will allow young people to use their phones to prove their age in pubs and at events.
Prince Charles visited Dartmoor Prison in Princetown where he was told about the Prison Choir Project - which aims to rehabilitate prisoners and ex-offenders through the performance of opera, song, and choral music.
He listened to a brief performance by participants.
Plan to combine social care and NHS health services
One-hundred years ago this month, the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry (RGLI) faced its toughest
challenge and its heaviest losses at the Battle of the Lys.
A memorial service organised by the Royal British Legion will be held at the Sunken Gardens at 11:30 on 15 April to mark the courage and sacrifice of those men.
A memorial to all men who served in the RGLI will also be
unveiled.
The Deputy Bailiff Richard McMahon said the memorial would be "a welcome
recognition of the brave men of the RGLI who fought and died in the World War One and
especially at the Battle of the Lys where they were virtually wiped out."
The Battle of the Lys took place during the German Spring Offensive of March-April 1918. The RGLI fought a fighting withdrawal around the villages of Le Doulieu between 11 and 14 April in which they took huge losses. The first roll-call after the battle revealed just three officers and 55 men still fit to fight. It was the last action of the RGLI, the survivors being given duties behind the lines for the rest of the war.
Train services suspended between Penzance and Truro
Great Western Railway services have been suspended between Penzance and Truro due to a broken-down train at Camborne. Tickets are being accepted on local bus routes.
Ambulance chief officer appointed
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Ali Marquis has been appointed as the new chief officer for the St John Ambulance & Rescue Service in Guernsey.
Mrs Marquis, who was formally the deputy chief officer, has been acting-up as chief officer since the retirement of Jon Beausire in August 2017.
Mrs Marquis, who is the first female chief ambulance officer in Guernsey, said: "I am looking forward to serving the community and working with the committed and dedicated women and men of the service as we develop our range of pre-hospital care over the next few years in support of the new health model."
Appeal for more candidates in St Ouen election
BBC Radio Jersey
The outgoing Constable of St Ouen hopes more candidates will stand in the election to succeed him.
Michael Paddock is surprised there's been just one declaration of interest so far.
Writing in the St Ouen parish magazine, he hopes his departure will encourage others to come forward.
The parish Deputy Richard Renouf has told the magazine he will be standing for re-election in May.
Cruise ship abandons Guernsey visit
BBC Radio Guernsey
The first planned cruise ship to visit Guernsey in 2018 has cancelled its voyage due to bad weather.
The Astoria was due to arrive into St Peter Port today.
It's one of 101 cruise ship visits expected this year.
The next one to visit Guernsey is the Saga Sapphire, arriving on 30 March.
Seigneurie manor and gardens to open this summer
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Seigneur of Sark will be conducting guided tours of his house and garden this summer, as well as hosting theatre performances.
Major Christopher Beaumont inherited the title from his father almost two years ago.
The Seigneurie has been totally renovated and an open air theatre is being built in the grounds.
Major Beaumont said: "We've got [theatre group] Oddsocks coming over for the very first time, so they'll be doing Romeo and Juliet and The Tempest, both of them in front of the house, which I'm really looking forward to.
"I've also got my opera festival back again in September after a year's break."
Cornwall travel: Road partially blocked in Perranarworthal
The
bells of St. Michael’s Church in Beer, Devon, will ring next week in memory of a British soldier killed in France 100 years ago.
James
Simmonds - a farm labourer - joined the army during World War One and served as a private in the 1st Battalion, Royal Munster
Fusiliers.
He was killed on 27 March 1918 during the final German offensive of the war - becoming one of
the 1,400 bell-ringers from the UK who died during the conflict.
Mr Simmonds never lived in Devon, but in 1963 the bells from Braywood - where he was a bell-ringer - were moved to the parish
church in Beer.
The bells which he once rang will ring in his memory
exactly 100 years after his death on 27 March.
Young people launch group to support 'bullied and abused'
Anna Varle
BBC News Online
A group of young people who have been bullied and abused are launching a new service to support others in the region.
Deadpencils - as they are known - are creating a support network for anyone experiencing hate crime.
They are also offering support by encouraging more young people to take part in creative events they're running - including a recent arts festival in Dartington.
Member of Deadpencils, Alex Speight-Kaye said: "Everyone who is going through a hard time always gets told 'It will get better'. Yes, it's such a classic phrase but it genuinely does get better. It might take a while, it might take months, it might take years - but everyone gets there eventually."
States appoint London company to provide ID services
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's government has appointed a UK company to create a digital ID system that will allow islanders to prove who they are when accessing government services online.
The States has appointed London-based Yoti to provide the new system. The firm beat nine bidders in a process that started in August 2017.
Assistant Minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: “One of the reasons we've chosen Yoti is that its verification system can be used by many other organisations.
"Yoti can verify identity, and therefore age, so this means that a wide range of industries – from financial services to hospitality – can use it to prove the identity of their customers."
The donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth have that Friday feeling!
Cornwall swimmer Jonathan Fox out of Commonwealth Games
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Cornwall's paralympic swimmer Jonathan Fox is out of next month's Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Along with fellow swimmer Ollie Hynd, he has withdrawn from the Team England squad after being reclassified.
As reported by the BBC earlier this month, the duo were subject of recent reclassifications as part of new rules by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) that require all para-swimmers to undergo international classification before the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.
Both were moved to categories where they will compete against less disabled opponents than they previously did and as a result, there is no event for them to participate in at the Commonwealth Games.
Fox, who won a gold medal at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, said he was "disappointed".
"It's a real shame. Hopefully, in the future, there will be more races for para-swimmers to take part in at multi-sport events so this doesn't happen again."
Bad weather takes its toll on local football clubs
The bus lane on Plymouth Road in Plympton - outside the Lidl store - could be taken out and the lane at Coypool Road shortened under the scheme which aims to reduce journey times for drivers and improve pedestrian safety.
Councillor Patrick Nicholson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Strategic Transport, Housing and Planning said: “Plymouth Road is a key route for people travelling into the city from the east and it has seen a lot of changes over the year. By removing these small sections, we hope this will make the traffic flow more easily.”
Police issue knife carrying warning
Two jailed over horrific assault in Paignton
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Two men responsible for an attack which left a man with his ear bitten off and brain injuries, have been jailed.
Stephen Doyle and Samuel Bullen (pictured below) admitted to chasing down and violently attacking Colin McLean in Torbay before beating him unconscious in Lower Polsham Road, Paignton on 11 January.
The victim was left with part of his right ear missing, a bleed on the brain, a broken eye socket, broken ribs and a punctured lung.
Doyle, 29, of St Mary’s Park, Collaton St Mary, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and a separate assault by beating on a woman on the same evening.
He was sentenced to eight years and two months in prison.
Bullen, 22, of Mimosa Way, Paignton, admitted unlawful wounding but denied GBH and received 20 months in prison.
Waves to resume selling single seats
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
The Guernsey based airline Waves has been granted route licences to fly between Guernsey and Jersey, and Guernsey and Alderney.
It means that Waves can resume its original operations and fly without restriction both on a whole aircraft charter basis and by selling individual seats.
The company launched its taxi service last year, but had to change its business model after a competitor claimed it was operating outside of Guernsey air licensing rules.
Waves Chief Executive Nick Magliocchetti said: "The fact that they have granted us the licences is proof that our business is a perfect fit for the inter-island air travel market.
"We have always maintained that we are here to fill a gap in that market and not compete with existing carriers."
Weather: rain overnight will dry up through Saturday
BBC Weather
Tonight will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain.
Fresh southeasterly winds should turn to the northeast by morning.
There will be some low cloud over higher ground.
Minimum temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).
Saturday will remain largely cloudy with rain becoming increasingly patchy.
Most places will be dry by the evening with some brighter periods also developing.
Northeasterly winds will ease throughout the day.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).
Former health boss must repay stolen NHS funds
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A former NHS executive will have to repay more than £10,000 she stole from the health service.
Paula Vasco-Knight was the NHS's lead on Equality and Diversity and chief executive of the Torbay NHS Trust ,when she used health service funds to pay her husband for work that never existed.
The order was made at Exeter Crown Court after a year-long financial investigation into the couple's assets.
Vasco-Knight, 54, of The Seasons, Runcorn, and her husband Stephen, 46, of the same address, both admitted a single count of fraud in January 2017.
The couple have now been ordered to repay the £11,072 to the NHS within three months or serve six weeks in prison, and must also pay £2,500 costs.
They were given suspended prison sentences for the offences in March 2017.
Plymouth schoolchildren do their bit for Sport Relief
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Tonight is the culmination of this year's Sport Relief appeal with a special programme on BBC 1, straight after BBC Spotlight.
People across Devon and Cornwall have been taking up sporting challenges throughout the week to help fundraise.
These children from Pilgrim Primary School in Plymouth have been singing the official Sport Relief Schools' song and getting to grips with some exercise.
Third of Plymouth GP surgeries at risk of closure
Devon Live
Plymouth's health services are being put under escalating pressure because of a critical shortage of GPs, Devon Live reports.
Nursery safeguarding closures are not a police matter
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Devon and Cornwall Police says the closure of four nurseries in north Devon for safeguarding reasons is not a police matter.
In a statement a spokeswoman for the force said: "The suspension of the licence for ‘Claire’s Nurseries’ in North Devon is not related to any police investigation and is a matter for Ofsted.
"We understand that Ofsted will be in contact with families in due course."
The nurseries affected are Claire's Flying Start Nursery, Claire's Little Bears Nursery and Claire's Newport Nursery in Barnstaple and Claire's Little Robins Nursery in Bideford.
Ofsted confirmed it has: "Suspended the registration of these four nurseries in Devon because we have received information that gives us cause to believe safeguarding arrangements are not secure."
New female chief ambulance officer a first for island
Guernsey Press
Ali Marquis has also become one of only three women to lead an ambulance service in the British Isles.
Devon travel: Kingsbridge road blocked by accident
BBC Radio Devon
In Kingsbridge, the A379 Ilbert Road is blocked in both directions at West Alvington Hill due to an accident.
Scam warning as fake police officers threaten arrest
Cornwall Live
Fake police officers are threatening people in Cornwall with arrest if they don't hand over money.
The donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth have that Friday feeling!
Political group Islanders Association appeals for £150k
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A new political group in Guernsey is to be called the Islanders Association.
The name was announced last night and comes at the same time as a fundraising campaign to raise £150,000 to establish and market the group.
The group said more than £5,000 had already been raised before the name was revealed.
One of the founding members, Deputy Joe Mooney said the fundraising target was a long term goal.
“We intend to move things forward at a fast pace and, with the support of our community, the Islanders Association will be formally up and running in June”, said Deputy Carl Meerveld.
Devon travel: Accident blocks road in Paignton
BBC Radio Devon
In Paignton, Great Headland Road is blocked due to an accident around Great Headland Crescent.
Taxi marshal service will 'keep drivers and public safe'
Jenny Kumah
Daily and Sunday Politics reporter
A new taxi marshal service is being launched on Barbican Parade in Plymouth - with the aim to provide a safer waiting area for the public and taxi drivers.
As part of the new service, marshals will wear bodycams and manage the queues.
It's being funded by the Plymouth Waterfront Partnership for the next nine months, however some local taxi drivers want it to be rolled out across the whole of the city.
Ivor Edmunds, a member of the Plymouth Licensed Taxis Association, says the "alpha males and bullies" often "push people out of the way" to get into the taxi.
"Then when they get into the cab, you tell them to get out and then they start to have a go at you. That's why we need the marshals to stop all of this and to get people home."
Bus lane to be removed on busy Plymouth road
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Two sections of bus lane could be removed from a road in Plymouth as part of the council’s Eastern Corridor Junction Improvement Scheme.
The bus lane on Plymouth Road in Plympton - outside the Lidl store - could be taken out and the lane at Coypool Road shortened under the scheme which aims to reduce journey times for drivers and improve pedestrian safety.
Councillor Patrick Nicholson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Strategic Transport, Housing and Planning said: “Plymouth Road is a key route for people travelling into the city from the east and it has seen a lot of changes over the year. By removing these small sections, we hope this will make the traffic flow more easily.”
Proposals for the scheme can be found here.
Abandoned baby: GPs offer free appointment for mother
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The mother of a baby left at Jersey's General Hospital on Sunday will not be charged for a GP appointment, and can go to any doctor to be checked over, the head of Jersey's Primary Care Body says.
She has been urged to come forward for checks on her mental and physical welfare.
Dr Sarah Whiteman said: “We appreciate that for some people coming into a local surgery may be a less daunting experience than attending hospital.
"Any GP surgery would be prepared to see you, and please don’t worry about the cost – there would be no charge.”
The "recently-born" baby boy was left in the waiting area of the emergency department for hospital staff to find, police said.
Cornwall travel: Broken-down vehicle near Penzance
BBC Radio Cornwall
Near Penzance on the A30 at the Heamoor roundabout, there are reports of a broken-down vehicle.